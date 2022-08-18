Read full article on original website
HS football preview, 2022: Ranking N.J.’s Top 75 players just days before opening kickoff
The 2022 New Jersey high school football season kicks off just a few days from now, so it seems like a perfect time to unveil the state’s Top 75 players as selected by the NJ.com staff. First, though, a little explanation as to how we go about such a...
HS football preview, 2022: A look at the WJFL American Division
Watch LIVE: NJ.com to broadcast 3 HS football games this weekend (for free)
It’s time for high school football in New Jersey. The football season will kick off this weekend with a highly-intriguing slate for Week 0 and if you can’t be there, be here at NJ.com as we’ll be broadcasting three games for free. The broadcast schedule for the...
Girls Tennis: Divisional alignments for every conference
The 2022 girls tennis season begins in just a few short weeks. Find out which division every team is slotted in per each conference below. 2022-2023 Girls Tennis Divisions by Chris N on Scribd. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up...
