LADbible

More than 70% of pubs don’t expect to survive winter

More than 70 percent of pubs are unlikely to survive the winter unless something is done to ease the cost of energy prices. With energy prices soaring in the UK - and set to go even higher before the year is out - almost three quarters of pubs could be forced to close their doors for good unless help is made available.
INDUSTRY
Tom Kerridge
LADbible

Ryan Reynolds says takeaway in small UK town is 'best Indian in Europe'

Ryan Reynolds has hailed a takeaway in a small UK town as the ‘best Indian in Europe’. Whether or not an A-lister from North America can claim much authority on the Great British pastime that is quaffing mountains of chicken tikka masala on a Saturday night remains to be seen, but nevertheless, we love to see a local restaurant get a shout-out.
CELEBRITIES
#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#Good Food#Cost Of Living#Food Banks#Vegetable Oil#Food Drink#Michelin#Hand Flowers#Times#Mcdonald
LADbible

Snoop Dogg drops breakfast cereal called Snoop Loopz

While he might become known as the MenuLog king, Snoop Dogg is expanding his business ventures by releasing his new breakfast cereal, ‘Snoop Loopz’. Fellow rapper Master P, who is also the brand chief executive officer of Snoop’s company Broadus Foods broke the news via Instagram: “Broadus Foods introduces the best tasting cereal in the game Snoop Loopz. @snoopdogg we’re taking over the grocery stores. Snooploopz.com. The more we make the more we give.
CELEBRITIES
LADbible

Heinz is releasing hash brown fingers filled with baked-beans

Fans will be delighted to know that Heinz is releasing hash browns filled with baked beans to take their potato game to a whole new level. Normally you'd have these two separately, but some genius in the food lab thought they would be better together. We’re absolutely drooling over the thought of this.
FOOD & DRINKS
LADbible

Travel company offering round-the-world plane tickets for £999

For those looking to escape the UK, a travel company has come up with the perfect solution and it will cost you less than £1,000. Trailfinders has released a ticket for round-the-world airfare taking in the USA, Australia and South East Asia for only £999 - leaving you £1 change from £1,000 for a ticket that will cover three amazing must see places across the globe.
WORLD
LADbible

Company says it's bringing Freddos back to 10p each

If there's a food out there that perfectly sums up inflation, it's the Freddo. There'll definitely be younger kids in the UK who walk into shops, look at the smiley frog on the front of a Freddo and go, 'yep, 30p, that's about right'. It's only the older generations -...
BUSINESS
LADbible

LADbible

Bringing you the latest viral and entertainment news from around the world.

 https://www.ladbible.com

