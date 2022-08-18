Read full article on original website
Related
Dentist explains why smoking elf bars is not the same as smoking flavoured air
A dentist has spoken up about the popular misconception that smoking a disposable vape such as an Elf bar is the same as breathing in ‘flavoured air’. See his take on things in the video below. Obviously, the truth is that these are nicotine products and shouldn’t be...
People are convinced £195m EuroMillions winner was the bloke who owns local Bargain Booze
A shop owner has had to deny claims that he won the whopping £195m EuroMillions jackpot amid rumours that the ticket was bought at his store. Robert Boyle has run a Bargain Booze in Formby since 1996 and says he had an influx of people coming in ‘every day’ after the rumours started swirling about the lucky ticket.
More than 70% of pubs don’t expect to survive winter
More than 70 percent of pubs are unlikely to survive the winter unless something is done to ease the cost of energy prices. With energy prices soaring in the UK - and set to go even higher before the year is out - almost three quarters of pubs could be forced to close their doors for good unless help is made available.
Comedian's 'Job Centre' Edinburgh Fringe joke was one of the most savage ever
Today, Adam Rowe is one of the most successful comedians in the UK, having already won several awards for his stand-up act as well as his podcast. Back in 2018, however, it was his award win for the best joke at that year's Edinburgh Fringe Festival which really propelled him into the mainstream for the very first time.
RELATED PEOPLE
Brit forced to spend week-long £2,500 trip to Mexico alone after girlfriend was deported
A Brit has been forced to spend a week-long £2,500 trip to Mexico alone after his girlfriend was deported. Scott Kinghorn, 32, and partner Thallise Marciano, 29, splashed out £2,500 on the trip of a lifetime. But their holiday plans were foiled when Thallise was sent home when...
Owners of Indian restaurant Ryan Reynolds called 'best in Europe' had no idea who he was
The owners of a family restaurant that Ryan Reynolds described as the ‘best Indian in Europe’ had no idea they were serving food to a Hollywood A-lister when he placed his order. The Rahaman family have been running the Light of India restaurant in the Cheshire town of...
Ryan Reynolds says takeaway in small UK town is 'best Indian in Europe'
Ryan Reynolds has hailed a takeaway in a small UK town as the ‘best Indian in Europe’. Whether or not an A-lister from North America can claim much authority on the Great British pastime that is quaffing mountains of chicken tikka masala on a Saturday night remains to be seen, but nevertheless, we love to see a local restaurant get a shout-out.
Aussie politician lashes out at schoolgirl who identifies as a cat
An Australian senator has lashed out at a private school in Victoria for supporting a student who apparently identifies as a cat. Senator for Victoria Ralph Babet hit out at the 'woke' decision of the school to support the teen. According to a report in the Herald Sun, the unnamed...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Snoop Dogg drops breakfast cereal called Snoop Loopz
While he might become known as the MenuLog king, Snoop Dogg is expanding his business ventures by releasing his new breakfast cereal, ‘Snoop Loopz’. Fellow rapper Master P, who is also the brand chief executive officer of Snoop’s company Broadus Foods broke the news via Instagram: “Broadus Foods introduces the best tasting cereal in the game Snoop Loopz. @snoopdogg we’re taking over the grocery stores. Snooploopz.com. The more we make the more we give.
Heinz is releasing hash brown fingers filled with baked-beans
Fans will be delighted to know that Heinz is releasing hash browns filled with baked beans to take their potato game to a whole new level. Normally you'd have these two separately, but some genius in the food lab thought they would be better together. We’re absolutely drooling over the thought of this.
What time does House of the Dragon drop in Australia today? Where can I watch it?
Four years after Game of Thrones’ final episode was released, fans of the franchise are finally getting a new show on HBO. House of the Dragon is set roughly 200 years before Game of Thrones and is based on George R.R. Martin's Fire & Blood novel, which focuses on a tumultuous time in House Targaryen’s history.
Travel company offering round-the-world plane tickets for £999
For those looking to escape the UK, a travel company has come up with the perfect solution and it will cost you less than £1,000. Trailfinders has released a ticket for round-the-world airfare taking in the USA, Australia and South East Asia for only £999 - leaving you £1 change from £1,000 for a ticket that will cover three amazing must see places across the globe.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
House of the Dragon birth scene was even 'more traumatic than what made it into series'
WARNING: CONTAINS HOUSE OF THE DRAGON EPISODE ONE SPOILERS. House of the Dragon star Paddy Considine has opened up about his reaction to THAT harrowing first episode, admitting he opened the script and ‘loved’ what he saw for his character, even if it left tearful viewers absolutely reeling – and that the birth sequence was originally even more 'traumatic'.
Company says it's bringing Freddos back to 10p each
If there's a food out there that perfectly sums up inflation, it's the Freddo. There'll definitely be younger kids in the UK who walk into shops, look at the smiley frog on the front of a Freddo and go, 'yep, 30p, that's about right'. It's only the older generations -...
Celebrity chef's son Marco Pierre White Jr has been jailed for crime spree
Marco Pierre White Jr. has been sentenced to 18 months in prison for a number of offences, including racially abusing a Tesco security guard and shoplifting. The son of celebrity chef Marco Pierre White entered a guilty plea to 14 charges relating to incidents between January 2021 and April 2022 in the Bath area.
People are bringing up all the ‘racist’ lines from the Rush Hour film franchise
The internet is pulling up 'racist' lines from the Rush Hour franchise to show how badly the movie has aged. The Rush Hour films were an extremely popular buddy comedy film saga that starred legendary martial artist Jackie Chan and comedy icon Chris Tucker. The first film takes place after...
LADbible
30K+
Followers
17K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
Bringing you the latest viral and entertainment news from around the world.https://www.ladbible.com
Comments / 0