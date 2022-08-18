ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union, MO

FOX2now.com

New school year begins for St. Louis Public Schools

Last week many metro-east schools started the new school year. New school year begins for St. Louis Public Schools. Jefferson County man killed in boat crash on the …. Jefferson County residents oppose plan to build new …. St. Louis funeral home holds service for Vietnam …. MoDOT reveals new...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

New school year begins for SLPS

Thousands of kids go back to school Monday, August 22 in multiple districts on the Missouri side of the river. New school year begins for St. Louis Public Schools. Webster University Dean shows how animals behave …. Cost of raising a child rises more than $310,000 …. Spam texts surge...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Jefferson County apartment complex opposition

People living in Jefferson County are mad about a proposed new apartment complex near Arnold. St. Louis funeral home holds service for Vietnam …. Aging pipes, weather changes lead to surge in water …. Tim Ezell’s Inspirational Moments: Cleaning up our …. Lindbergh High School makeover underway as students...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
FOX2now.com

A sampling of the vendors featured at the Festival of Nations

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Civic leaders are hoping to make the city a destination for immigrants and refugees, while at the same time, making sure those who are new to the region feel welcomed and celebrated. It’s why the community is thrilled for the return of The Festival of...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

St. Louis funeral home holds service for Vietnam veteran without family

A funeral home in south St. Louis will hold a service Tuesday for a veteran without any known family. St. Louis funeral home holds service for Vietnam …. Ex-STL Alderman John Collins-Muhammad pleads guilty …. Aging pipes, weather changes lead to surge in water …. Construction crews pouring concrete for...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Just Between Friends Sale Happening in O’Fallon and Belleville this weekend

St. LOUIS — Just Between Friends is the largest consignment sale in the area and the last time we saw them was back in April. This sale is this weekend -just in time for all your back-to-school needs! You can find all things for babies, toddlers, and kids from kindergarten and up. You don’t have to worry about any recalled items, everything has been checked out and inspected.
BELLEVILLE, IL
FOX2now.com

Festival of Nations: The art of dancing

ST. LOUIS — Today we highlight just one of the things you will find at the Festival of Nations at Tower Grove Park this weekend. Today we get a special treat – learn along with Chelsea Haynes the art of Brazilian dancing!
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

One family has three generations helping Pedal the Cause

ST. LOUIS — They raise funds, awareness, and give back. Don Conine is a cancer survivor, and his daughter Ashley Saitta is the Director of Operations and Community Engagement for Pedal the Cause. Together, along with Ashley’s children, they are gearing up for this year’s event from September 23rd...
CHESTERFIELD, MO
FOX2now.com

Sculptor explains connection between Pop Francis and Mo. Botanical Garden

A sculpture was unveiled Sunday afternoon in Chesterfield at Don Wiegand Studios. Sculptor explains connection between Pop Francis …. Back to school: Educators not immune to first-day …. Experience the Saint Louis Art Fair. New school year begins for St. Louis Public Schools. Rethinking Retirement: What to do with your...
CHESTERFIELD, MO
FOX2now.com

Grab your bestie and head to the Festival of Nations

ST. LOUIS – Monday we highlight just one of the things you will find at the Festival of Nations at Tower Grove Park this weekend. We introduce you to an Afghan food vendor. See why this gentleman loves to share his country’s food and culture. You won’t want to miss all the food, dancing and seeing the variety of cultures we have in our area.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Experience the 2022 St. Louis Art Fair!

On September 9th, 10th, and 11th, the nationally-recognized Saint Louis Art Fair will feature an incredible collection of intriguing art, live music, delicious food, and tons of fun in the heart of downtown Clayton!. Want to learn more about the Saint Louis Art Fair? Or, interested in bringing it to...
CLAYTON, MO
FOX2now.com

Shop the closets of influencers and the area’s top designers

ST. LOUIS – How would you like to shop from more than 20 personal closets of our favorite influences and local designers?. You will also be able to help Lydia’s House, an organization that offers secure housing and immediate community for women and children of domestic violence. It’s...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Back-to-school giveaway at Busch Stadium

Cardinals Care - the baseball team's charity arm was helping kids get ready for back-to-school Saturday. Blair’s Social Second: What is a lesson you wish …. Sculptor explains connection between Pop Francis …. Remembering Michelle McCausland. New school year begins for St. Charles County Schools. Studt: 15-minute walk may...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Fire at Goodwill Outlet store in Bridgeton

BRIDGETON, Mo. – Emergency crews are at the scene Tuesday morning of a reported fire in Bridgeton. According to reports, lanes have been blocked southbound at St. Louis Mills Boulevard due to a fire at the Goodwill Outlet Store. No injuries have been reported. The fire started at about 5 a.m.
BRIDGETON, MO
FOX2now.com

City Gear and Nike host Cutz For Kids back-to-school event

City Gear and Nike are hosting Cutz For Kids Back-to-School event at City Gear in Jennings. City Gear and Nike host Cutz For Kids back-to-school …. Back to school: Educators not immune to first-day …. Experience the Saint Louis Art Fair. New school year begins for St. Louis Public Schools.
JENNINGS, MO
FOX2now.com

Beck & Lenox are experts in estate planning and elder law

ST. LOUIS – When people get to the age of needing long-term care, there is a benefit to having a plan in place. Let the lawyers at Beck & Lenox find the funds to pay for long-term care and protect your hard-earned assets. This is especially important for married couples. Schedule a free 15-minute phone call to discuss your needs and concerns.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Mondays with Mahe: A guide to the area’s top happy hours

ST. LOUIS – Happy Hour does bring a certain level of joy – bites to eat, great drinks but most importantly, gathering with friends and loved ones. St. Louis Magazine’s Dining Editor, George Mahe stopped by with some tasty ideas to spend a happy hour. He brought in the delicious plates from Santa Fe Bistro, Prasino, and Cyrano’s.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Carol House Furniture has lowest prices and free in-home design

ST. LOUIS – Whether it be in your home or at any two of the Carol House Furniture stores, you can get free advice from design experts. Along with 50 brand names and in-stock furniture, Carol House offers the highest quality furniture at the best prices in the area. Set up an appointment with a designer, you’ll be glad you did because we all like nice things.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

