New school year begins for St. Charles County Schools
School is back in session for thousands of kids in St. Charles. New school year begins for St. Charles County Schools. Webster University Dean shows how animals behave …. Cost of raising a child rises more than $310,000 …. Spam texts surge throughout U.S. Prices for turkeys expected to surge...
New school year begins for SLPS
Thousands of kids go back to school Monday, August 22 in multiple districts on the Missouri side of the river. Illinois senator visits Cahokia Heights to assess …. Parson announces special session for tax cut talks. First Public Charter School is open. Back to school: Educators not immune to first-day...
Founder of St. Louis charter school discusses opportunities for its students
ST. LOUIS – The first public charter school in St. Louis County is open. The Leadership School developed personalized educational experiences for its students and it helps students to drive their own educational journey. Dr. Kimberly Townsend, founder and Executive Director of the Leadership School spoke with FOX 2...
Crash on EB 64 causes traffic backup to Hwy 94
ST. CHARLES – Traffic on eastbound 64 is backed up to Highway 94 Monday morning due to a crash just past the Missouri River. Two left lanes are closed in this area. The crash happened at about 8:30 a.m. MoDOT expects to have the crash cleared by 9:24 a.m.
First Public Charter School is open
