Dorms at USF are Filled to Capacity This FallAloha Melani
US Teenagers Break Into Cars With USB CablesAbdul GhaniSaint Petersburg, FL
Why 15 Florida Cities Were Named as Most Susceptible to a Possible Housing DownturnL. CaneFlorida State
LGBTQ-Owned Punky’s Bar and Grill ClosesBryan DijkhuizenSaint Petersburg, FL
EDGE District Spot In St. Petersburg Expects New Boutique HotelBryan DijkhuizenSaint Petersburg, FL
Kerkering, Barberio & Co. Manager Recognized as an Up & Comer
(SARASOTA, FL – 08/23/22) Kerkering, Barberio & Co., Certified Public Accountants is pleased to announce that Manager Dawn Morgan has been recognized as one of Tampa Bay Business and Wealth’s “Up & Comers” for 2022. Dawn joined Kerkering, Barberio & Co. in 2013 and works primarily...
Island Gallery West presents Shirley Rush Dean, the Featured Artist for September — “Etchings and Integrated Watercolors”
Dates: Thursday, September 1 – Friday, September 30, 2022. This show is a retrospective of work done during the mid 1900s at the Longboat Key Art Center. in an ongoing etching class with Jean Blackburn. It was an experimental and labor-intensive process. Each painting combined three to four etchings...
Friday Art Market Returns Sept. 2
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – The Pinellas County Schools’ Transition student artists and Creative Clay’s member artists will host their first Friday Art Market of the school year, Sept. 2, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., in Creative Clay’s courtyard. ” The new Transition crew is excited to...
Gypsy Star releases their newest single LIVE at Firehouse Cultural Center
Dynamic, multi-genre band, Gypsy Star celebrates the release of their song, “Dancing To The Beat Of Your Heart” as they perform this catchy, Latin-inspired, upbeat dance tune along with many other selections from their eclectic catalog in concert at the Firehouse Cultural Center in Ruskin on Saturday, September 24, 2022 at 7:30 PM.
Main Street Live Releases 2022-2023 Theme and Event Schedule
Mark your calendars for the monthly themed event series returning to Old Main Street. BRADENTON, FL, August 23, 2022 – Downtown Bradenton tradition, Main Street Live (MSL) announces themes for each monthly event during the 2022 – 2023 series. Local events company Independent Jones has partnered with the City of Bradenton Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA), to rebrand the outdoor concert series by creating an event for all ages while raising the bar for the live music scene. Main Street Live will feature live entertainment by regional and local acts, food, artisan vendors, and so much more!
Live Oak Conservatory’s Kat Burburan Expands Dance Classes to THREE Days a Week!
Live Oak’s Kat Burburan now teaches Lyrical, Stretch/Conditioning, Ballet (Beginner), Musical Theatre/Jazz, and Ballet (Intermediate) classes. Classes will be held on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays “The gifted Kat Burburan will teach an expanded ballet program,” said Live Oak Founder and Artistic Director Randi Olsen. “We’ll be offering more courses after school to make them available to more kids.”
Lakewood Ranch Medical Center and Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital Working Together to Provide Enhanced Care for Neonatal Patients
Lakewood Ranch, FL, Aug. 23, 2022 – Lakewood Ranch Medical Center (LWRMC) is pleased to announce its affiliation with Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital to expand neonatal health services for Women’s Center mothers and their newborns. The partnership provides 24/7 neonatal coverage by Johns Hopkins All Children’s...
