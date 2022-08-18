Mark your calendars for the monthly themed event series returning to Old Main Street. BRADENTON, FL, August 23, 2022 – Downtown Bradenton tradition, Main Street Live (MSL) announces themes for each monthly event during the 2022 – 2023 series. Local events company Independent Jones has partnered with the City of Bradenton Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA), to rebrand the outdoor concert series by creating an event for all ages while raising the bar for the live music scene. Main Street Live will feature live entertainment by regional and local acts, food, artisan vendors, and so much more!

