WIBW
Driver injured after eating donut leads to wreck along I-70
DOUGLAS CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Leavenworth man sustained minor injuries after eating a donut that led to hitting the inside barrier of a bridge along I-70. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 8:30 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 22, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 205.7 on westbound I-70 in Douglas Co. with reports of an injury accident.
Emporia gazette.com
It's a dry heat
While southern states get soaked with rain, the Emporia area is warm and dry for a while. In fact, Emporia was a bit cooler than normal Monday. The high at Municipal Airport was 87 degrees, compared with a normal high for the day of 89. Cottonwood Falls reported a high of 84.
Emporia gazette.com
Ronald D. Wessel
Ronald D. Wessel, rural Emporia, passed away at his home on Friday evening, August 19, 2022 at the age of 81. Ronald Dean Wessel was born in Holton, Kansas on August 31, 1940, the son of Henry Dietrich and Esther Elvira (Williams) Wessel. Ronald and Charlotte Ann Olsen were united in marriage in Council Grove, Kansas on November 6, 1960. She survives of the home. He is also survived by his four daughters, Rhonda (Eric) Atkinson, Alma, KS, Tammy (Jackie) McHargue, Gatesville, TX, Brenda Wessel, and Ginger Wessel, both of Emporia; as well as granddaughter, Tara Ann (Cole) Lovorn, Gatesville, TX and great-granddaughter, expected in November, Zella Ann. His brother, Henry Wessel, Council Grove, KS and sisters, Nadine Russell, Topeka, KS and Ella Mae Kieffer, New Mexico, also survive. His parents, and sister, Maxine Soule, passed away earlier.
Emporia gazette.com
Dropping Dunkin? Turnpike seeks new restaurant ideas
Travelers on the Kansas Turnpike could have some new dining options next year. The turnpike authority announced Friday that it's seeking bids from restaurant operators for the Emporia and Matfield Green service areas, as well as Topeka and Towanda.
KAKE TV
MISSING IN KANSAS: 2 men missing decades after Manhattan party
Two men vanished from a party decades ago in northeast Kansas and what happened to them remains a mystery to this day. Steven Hammerle and Joe Grasher were last seen on Aug. 22, 1981, in Manhattan. According to the Riley County Police Department, Steven and Joe were attending a birthday...
Emporia gazette.com
Welcome Back Block Party draws students to downtown Emporia
The Welcome Back Block Party returned to downtown Emporia Monday evening. Emporia Main Street organized the event to welcome students from Emporia State University and Flint Hills Technical College back to the community. Games, and activities could be found from the 800 - 1200 blocks of Commercial Street. The annual...
Emporia gazette.com
Disturbance involving pro disc golfer being monitored
Reports of a disturbance involving a professional disc golf player that took place Monday at the Emporia Country Club are being monitored ahead of the PDGA Professional Disc Golf World Championships in Emporia. Paige Pierce of Plano, Texas reportedly had to be escorted off the course after an alleged incident...
WIBW
Two arrested after early-morning Topeka break in
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two suspects were arrested early Wednesday morning after breaking into an occupied apartment. The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that early Wednesday morning, Aug. 17, officers were called to the 700 block of SW Fairlawn Rd. with reports of a disturbance. When officers arrived, it...
Emporia gazette.com
Emporia has wettest day since mid-May
After two strong days of rain, the Emporia area dried out Sunday. It may keep doing so for the next five days. Emporia Municipal Airport recorded 1.99 inches of rain Friday and Saturday. Friday alone had 1.37 inches, which was the city’s wettest day since Tuesday, May 17.
Emporia gazette.com
EHS football team under investigation for alleged misconduct
The Emporia High School football team is currently under investigation for alleged misconduct by both local law enforcement and the school district. “We are currently aware of a situation involving EHS Football and we are working with the Emporia Police Department. Practice was canceled for football yesterday to assist in those efforts,” the district said in a statement Tuesday morning.
Emporia gazette.com
Average pay in Lyon County tops $40,000
As Labor Day approaches, Lyon County workers earn an average $19.68 per hour, or $40,944 per year. Those numbers are a small part of the 2022 Kansas Wage Survey, compiled by the Kansas Department of Labor.
Sheriff: Kansas felon caught transporting meth
OSAGE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man on drug allegations after a traffic stop. Just before 4:30p.m. Tuesday, a sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop at 229th and U.S.56 Highway near Osage City for a traffic violation. During the stop, the deputy located illegal narcotics, according to Sheriff Chris Wells.
Emporia gazette.com
Retirees find opportunities with unique volunteer program
More than 16% of Lyon County residents are aged 65 and older. That’s 5,000 senior citizens: a larger age group, percentage-wise, than any other except the 20-29 year olds. These older adults are actively involved in making our communities better places to live. The Retired Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP)...
Emporia gazette.com
Schedule change coming for USD 253 students
USD 253 students will see a schedule change on Sept. 2. According to an email sent to parents Monday afternoon, the USD 253 Board of Educaiton voted Aug. 10 to adjust the academic calendar to allow for "additional professional development opportunities outside the regularly scheduled Wednesday Professional Learning Community time."
Emporia gazette.com
Emporia Public Library's mobile kitchen brings food literacy to community
The Emporia Public Library made an exception to the “no food in the library” rule recently, thanks to the addition of a mobile kitchen. Using funds donated by Friends of the Library, EPL recently purchased a Charlie Cart mobile cooking station to provide culinary, nutrition and food literacy programming to residents of Lyon County.
With thousands of ballots, here’s where Kansas’ abortion vote recount stands
Kansas county election officials are busy going through thousands of ballots cast in this year's primary to recount the abortion amendment.
Emporia gazette.com
Lengthy water advisory ends in Cassoday
An advisory to boil water in Cassoday ended Monday, 18 days after it began. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment issued an advisory Thursday, August 4 because the town's water distribution system lost pressure.
Emporia gazette.com
Filmmaker discusses importance of hometown newspapers
MATFIELD GREEN — “William Allen White embodies everything great about Kansas,” Kevin Willmott declared. The screening of his documentary, “William Allen White: What’s the Matter with Kansas,” Sunday afternoon at Pioneer Bluffs was part of the Matfield Green Works Summer Hangout series. The film...
