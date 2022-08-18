Read full article on original website
Related
Washington Examiner
Finnish prime minister apologizes again after explicit picture taken at her residence emerges
Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin's partying habits have gotten her in trouble again, this time over a photo taken at her own residence in July. Marin, already facing criticism for leaked videos showing her partying earlier this month, apologized on Tuesday over a new photo being shared on social media. The photo, taken at Marin's private residence in Helsinki, the capital of Finland, showed two female influencers kissing each other and covering their bare breasts with a “Finland” sign, according to Reuters.
Women in Finland post party videos to back PM Sanna Marin
Prime minister embroiled in scandal after footage leaked of her dancing along with allegations of drug taking
Finland's Millennial PM Had A 'Wild' Party Night & She's Getting So Much Flak For It (VIDEO)
Sanna Marin might be the prime minister of Finland, but she's also a 36-year-old woman with a social life — and critics are absolutely blasting her for having a bit of fun in her off time. Marin was forced to answer a bunch of questions about partying on Thursday...
Finland’s PM Sanna Marin takes drug test after party ‘to clear up doubts’
Finland’s prime minister, Sanna Marin, has said she has taken a drug test after videos were leaked showing her dancing and drinking during a private party at which some reports have suggested drugs may have been consumed. Marin, 36, told reporters she was tested on Friday and the results...
RELATED PEOPLE
Baby-addicted mum with 22 young children tells of her anguish after her tycoon husband is sent to jail in fraud probe
A BABY-addicted mum with 22 children has told of her anguish after her millionaire husband was sent to jail. Kristina Ozturk, 24, has quite literally been left holding the babies after her wealthy spouse Galip, 57, was hauled off by cops. The Turkish tycoon was nicked in Russia on charges...
Putin has 2 daughters he barely ever talks about, and is rumoured to have at least 2 more. His rumored mistress has just been slammed with sanctions.
Russian president Vladimir Putin has at least two daughters he rarely talks about. He has two adult daughters with his ex-wife Lyudmila Shkrebneva: Maria, 36, and Katerina, 35. One rumored mistress, Alina Kabaeva, was sanctioned by the US in August. President Vladimir Putin is famously secretive of his personal life,...
Vladimir Putin had doctors rush to his bedside after complaining of ‘severe nausea’, report says
Vladimir Putin’s doctors were rushed to his bedside during the weekend after he complained of “severe nausea” in a late-night health scare, a report claimed. The 69-year-old Russian president required “urgent medical care” which forced his paramedic team to call additional doctors for a medical emergency lasting about three hours, the hugely popular Russian Telegram channel General SVR claimed.
Steven Seagal Goes on Russian TV, Attacks CNN After HIMARS Fact Check
The Hollywood star backed the Kremlin explanation for the attack on the Olenivka prison in the Donetsk region, which killed 53.
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘Everything is under control’ 11-year-old North Korean YouTuber used to spread propaganda to children
An 11-year-old girl appears to be being used as a puppet by the North Korean government to spread propaganda to children. On her YouTube channel, Im Song-a, 11, boasts her love for the Harry Potter books along with sharing footage from days out in Pyongyang. “Everything is under control as...
American tourist raped in public toilet in central Paris
A 23-year-old man has been charged and remanded in custody after an American tourist was raped in a public toilet in the centre of Paris, in a case that has caused shock in the busy riverside area that was considered safe. The woman, 27, was out with her partner on...
Rude awakening: The moment a sleeping 'Russian fighter' wakes up to find a gun-wielding Ukrainian soldier standing over him after he sneaked through a forest hide-out
Footage has emerged purportedly showing the moment a Russian fighter was woken up from a nap to find a gun-wielding Ukrainian soldier standing over him. The video shows what is thought to be one of Vladimir Putin's men asleep in a forest in Ukraine under a red blanket. The Ukrainian...
Quarter of Britons who took Ukrainian refugees into their homes following Russian invasion want to end living arrangement after six months, figures show
A quarter of Britons housing Ukrainian refugees want to end the agreement after just six months, leaving thousands of displaced Ukrainians potentially homeless. A survey found that 26% wanted to stop housing the refugee living with them after the minimum required time, with a quarter of that number blaming the burdens of the cost of living crisis, according to the Office for National Statistics.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Putin Is LOVING This Big Mistake the West Is Making, Russian Dissidents Warn
Kremlin critics the world over are rallying against moves by some European countries to slap Russian citizens with travel bans, arguing that it will have the opposite effect of ramping up pressure on Vladimir Putin to put an end to the war in Ukraine.A slew of prominent public figures in Russia, including celebrities, politicians and journalists with anti-war views, have insisted that such bans will backfire. “Do they believe that furious Russians left without EU visas would grab a pitchfork and attack the Kremlin? No, they will not,” Russian rock musician Andrew Makarevich said earlier this week.Many Russians are already...
With Sweden and Finland, NATO wouldn't just get bigger. The alliance would also get a firepower boost
Sweden and Finland are moving to join the NATO alliance. The move is a major rebuke of Russian President Vladimir Putin, who attacked Ukraine in part over concerns of NATO expansion. These two countries will be able to provide NATO with valuable military assets, including in the intelligence domain. Sweden...
Traumatised mothers of Russian soldiers say their sons who refuse to fight for Kremlin are being held in torture pits
Maksim Kochetkov is being held captive in a penal colony 6,000 miles from his home on an island near Japan – one of the rising number of Russian troops who are prisoners of a war they do not wish to fight. The 20-year-old is being punished for defying Vladimir...
He was abducted and tortured by Russian soldiers. Then they started using his Instagram to push pro-Kremlin propaganda
Before the war broke out, Igor Kurayan, a 55-year-old from the southern Ukrainian port city of Kherson, shared frequent gardening updates on social media.
Video appears to show Russian soldier castrating Ukrainian prisoner
Horrific video has emerged that appears to show a Russian soldier castrating a Ukrainian prisoner who other reports suggest was subsequently murdered. The footage, reviewed by the Guardian, was originally posted on pro-Russian Telegram channels. A Russian soldier, wearing a distinctive black wide-brimmed hat, is seen approaching another figure who...
BBC
Sheffield man jailed for 'brutal and horrific' rape
A rapist who subjected his victim to "a brutal and horrific sexual crime" has been jailed for eight years. Dennis Allko, 30, formerly of Berners Road, Sheffield, was arrested a few days after a woman reported being raped in February this year. Police said the incident left her "injured, traumatised...
Jeremy Corbyn urges west to stop arming Ukraine
Jeremy Corbyn has urged western countries to stop arming Ukraine, and claimed he was criticised over antisemitism because of his stance on Palestine, in a TV interview likely to underscore Keir Starmer’s determination not to readmit him to the Labour party. “Pouring arms in isn’t going to bring about...
Why Putin’s Private Army Is Snatching Kids From Their Moms
EBAM, Cameroon—At first Florencia Pirioua thought the Russian mercenaries she saw approaching her compound in Boko-Boudeye, just outside the western Central African Republic (CAR) town of Bouar, were in the community in search of rebels who had consistently targeted the area in the first four months of the year. But she says these paramilitaries from the infamous Wagner Group had an ulterior motive—to snatch children from their families.Pirioua—a 33-year-old mother of two kids—said “six well-armed white soldiers” forced their way into her single-room home at the start of May and took away her 13-year-old son, leaving her 10-year-old daughter behind....
LADbible
30K+
Followers
17K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
Bringing you the latest viral and entertainment news from around the world.https://www.ladbible.com
Comments / 1