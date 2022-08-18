Read full article on original website
Who killed Tammy Zywicki? SC grad’s death remains unsolved 30 years later
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Tuesday marks the 30th anniversary of the kidnapping and murder of a college student who grew up in Greenville. To this day, the case remains unsolved. Tammy Zywicki, who graduated from Eastside High School, vanished on Aug. 23, 1992 while driving back to Grinnell College...
ACLU of South Carolina announces new executive director
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of South Carolina announced its new executive director Tuesday. Jace Woodrum, of Easley, will lead the organization as the new executive director. Woodrum is a University of South Carolina graduate who has worked with several LGBTQ organizations since 2010. “Jace...
Coroner says man started fire while being evicted in Anderson Co.
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said SWAT and the coroner were called to a home on Tuesday morning. Deputies said they received a report about a civil disturbance on Fields Avenue near Highway 24. A man was being evicted from a property there and Tuesday was the last day before he had to leave, according to officials. When deputies arrived on the scene, they said the man entered a camper and started a fire.
