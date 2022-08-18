ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eureka, MO

FOX2Now

Money Saver: Hampton Bay Patio Furniture Sale

ST. LOUIS – As we head into fall, now is a great time to save on outdoor furniture. Right now at Home Depot, you can choose from a variety of Hampton Bay patio furniture sets for up to 50% off. There are 11 sets to choose from with many dropping in price from $1,00 to $500.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Fire at vacant building in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – A vacant one-story brick building in the Walnut Park East neighborhood of St. Louis was on fire Tuesday morning. The fire started at about 5:30 a.m. in the 4900 block of Davison Avenue. The St. Louis Fire Department reported the fire was in the basement and the first floor. The fire was […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Learn about the Masonic Prince Hall Shriners

ST. LOUIS – Last week the Masonic Prince Hall Shriners took over the streets of St. Louis with their mini cars and fezes people are like who are these Shriners, what is their purpose?. The Honorable Eric R. Myers serves as the 45th imperial potentate and joined us to...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Tim’s Travels: Kirkwood High School

KIRKWOOD, Mo. – It seems like it was just last week when Tim Ezell was back in school – first grade to be exact. That’s because it was just last week. Tim Ezell was in Kirkwood where he was headed to high school. He spoke with Kirkwood High School seniors about how they feel about their last year and high school and their goal going forward.
KIRKWOOD, MO
FOX2Now

Back-to-school picture safety

ST. LOUIS – Scott Schaffer – Chief Information Security Officer for Blade Technologies Inc. visited the FOX 2 studio. He explained the do’s and dont’s of first day of school pictures.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Endangered silver advisory issued for Lincoln County man

LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. – An endangered silver advisory was issued Tuesday morning for a 79-year-old man missing out of Lincoln County, Missouri. Michael Clifford Spangler went missing Monday at about 6 p.m. from a home located on North Ethlyn Road in Winfield. Authorities described Spangler as being 5’11” and 225 pounds with gray hair and […]
LINCOLN COUNTY, MO
FOX 2

FOX 2 anchors share first day of school photos

ST. LOUIS – Many FOX 2 fans sent in back-to-school photos Monday, and our talented anchors got in on the fun when they shared throwback photos from their time in school. Jasmine Huda shared a photo of her and her mother sitting on the couch before she headed off to kindergarten. Vic Faust also shared […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Man wins $2M from scratchers game in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis man won one of the top prizes when he played the “200X” Scratchers game. The man purchased the $2 million winning ticket at Veteran’s Currency Exchange on North Grand Boulevard. “When I started scratching it and saw the ‘200X,’ I thought it would be a $10 prize,” he said. […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
