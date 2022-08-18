Read full article on original website
Body found in reservoir believed to be California teen
TRUCKEE, Calif. (AP) — A body found in a Northern California reservoir is believed to be that of 16-year-old Kiely Rodni, who went missing weeks ago after attending a large party at a Sierra Nevada campground, authorities said Monday. Nevada County Sheriff Shannan Moon told a press conference that...
Lawsuit: Electrical equipment sparked deadly California fire
KLAMATH RIVER, Calif. (AP) — The daughter of a 76-year-old man killed last month when California's deadliest wildfire so far this year swept through a remote town has sued a public utility, alleging its electrical equipment sparked the blaze. The lawsuit filed Monday on behalf of Theresa Cogan claims...
Battle brewing between Native Hawaiians, Bay Area developer over $200 million luxury condos
"We're just trying to fight for our kids' futures."
Chipotle is bringing drive-thrus to Northern California. Here's where they'll be located.
Five more "Chipotlanes" are slotted to open in Northern California by the end of 2022.
Arrest after 11 dead dogs found at Southern California homes
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) — A 22-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of felony animal abuse after nearly a dozen dogs in her care were found dead at three residences in Southern California, authorities said Monday. Police and Animal Control began investigating Aug. 11 after ten dead dogs were discovered...
California targets local recall election 'hyperpartisanship'
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Democratic state lawmakers moved Tuesday to limit the “hyperpartisanship” they said has increasingly corrupted California's local recall elections, over the objection of Republicans who said it could boost costs and thwart voters' will. Currently, voters generally decide whether to recall a sitting official...
Iconic Butterfly House in Carmel Lands on the Market for $40M
A famed midcentury modern property in Carmel, CA, known as the Butterfly House has landed on the market for $40 million. Named for its flared roof construction, which resembles wings, the recognizable design is perched on a rocky outcropping on the coastline. “There are only five houses in Carmel that...
Election board moves NC Senate candidate protest forward
CURRITUCK, N.C. (AP) — A closely divided county elections board in North Carolina determined on Tuesday that there’s substantial evidence that a state Senate candidate doesn’t reside in the district for the seat she’s running for this fall. The Currituck County Board of Elections voted 3-2...
Groups sue over lack of process to fix mail ballot mistakes
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska elections officials are violating voters' rights by not providing a process through which voters can fix mistakes on mail ballot envelopes, a lawsuit filed Tuesday alleges. The lawsuit was filed on behalf of the Arctic Village Council, League of Women Voters of Alaska and...
Sandra Deal, wife of Georgia ex-Gov. Nathan Deal, dies at 80
DEMOREST, Ga. (AP) — Sandra Deal, the wife of former Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal who was noted for her advocacy of early literacy during her husband's two terms, died Tuesday at age 80. The Deal family announced that Sandra Deal died Tuesday from breast cancer that metastasized into brain...
