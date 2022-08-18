ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

SFGate

Body found in reservoir believed to be California teen

TRUCKEE, Calif. (AP) — A body found in a Northern California reservoir is believed to be that of 16-year-old Kiely Rodni, who went missing weeks ago after attending a large party at a Sierra Nevada campground, authorities said Monday. Nevada County Sheriff Shannan Moon told a press conference that...
TRUCKEE, CA
SFGate

Lawsuit: Electrical equipment sparked deadly California fire

KLAMATH RIVER, Calif. (AP) — The daughter of a 76-year-old man killed last month when California's deadliest wildfire so far this year swept through a remote town has sued a public utility, alleging its electrical equipment sparked the blaze. The lawsuit filed Monday on behalf of Theresa Cogan claims...
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

Arrest after 11 dead dogs found at Southern California homes

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) — A 22-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of felony animal abuse after nearly a dozen dogs in her care were found dead at three residences in Southern California, authorities said Monday. Police and Animal Control began investigating Aug. 11 after ten dead dogs were discovered...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
SFGate

California targets local recall election 'hyperpartisanship'

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Democratic state lawmakers moved Tuesday to limit the “hyperpartisanship” they said has increasingly corrupted California's local recall elections, over the objection of Republicans who said it could boost costs and thwart voters' will. Currently, voters generally decide whether to recall a sitting official...
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

Iconic Butterfly House in Carmel Lands on the Market for $40M

A famed midcentury modern property in Carmel, CA, known as the Butterfly House has landed on the market for $40 million. Named for its flared roof construction, which resembles wings, the recognizable design is perched on a rocky outcropping on the coastline. “There are only five houses in Carmel that...
CARMEL-BY-THE-SEA, CA
SFGate

Election board moves NC Senate candidate protest forward

CURRITUCK, N.C. (AP) — A closely divided county elections board in North Carolina determined on Tuesday that there’s substantial evidence that a state Senate candidate doesn’t reside in the district for the seat she’s running for this fall. The Currituck County Board of Elections voted 3-2...
WARREN COUNTY, NC
SFGate

Groups sue over lack of process to fix mail ballot mistakes

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska elections officials are violating voters' rights by not providing a process through which voters can fix mistakes on mail ballot envelopes, a lawsuit filed Tuesday alleges. The lawsuit was filed on behalf of the Arctic Village Council, League of Women Voters of Alaska and...
ALASKA STATE
SFGate

Sandra Deal, wife of Georgia ex-Gov. Nathan Deal, dies at 80

DEMOREST, Ga. (AP) — Sandra Deal, the wife of former Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal who was noted for her advocacy of early literacy during her husband's two terms, died Tuesday at age 80. The Deal family announced that Sandra Deal died Tuesday from breast cancer that metastasized into brain...
GEORGIA STATE

