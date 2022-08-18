Read full article on original website
Police locate woman likely linked to children found dead in suitcases
South Korean police say they believe a possible relative of two children whose bodies were found in suitcases in New Zealand last week is likely in South Korea.Immigration records show that the unidentified woman in her 40s arrived in South Korea in 2018, but there has been no record of her departure since, said Park Seung-hoon, an official at the National Police Agency in Seoul.Park said South Korean police have conveyed the information to New Zealand police after receiving a request for investigative help. But South Korean police currently have no authority to track down the woman's whereabouts or detain...
Northern California water park temporarily closed after $300,000 fire
Velocity Island Park, which bills itself as "Northern California's Premier Cable Park," is closed after a fire Saturday.
Three protesters arrested in Surrey after damaging fuel pumps on M25
Three people have been arrested in Surrey after allegedly damaging fuel pumps and gluing themselves to forecourts at the Clacket Lane and Cobham service stations on the M25.Surrey Police said they were “working as quickly as we can to remove the protesters from the service stations”.We appreciate the disruption this is causing and we are working as quickly as we can to remove the protesters from the service stations.Three people have been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage. We will continue to keep you updated via our channels. https://t.co/OQ5RHLMNbX— Surrey Police (@SurreyPolice) August 24, 2022There is currently no petrol available at either station due to the damage, including on both sides of Clacket Lane.The three arrests were made on suspicion of criminal damage.“We appreciate the disruption this is causing and we are working as quickly as we can to remove the protesters from the service stations,” police said. Read More Rishi Sunak says someone has taught him to use a contactless bank cardReport shows oil giant Shell received £100m from UK taxpayer in 2021
Tropical Storm Ma-on headed for southeastern China
BEIJING (AP) — Tropical Storm Ma-on was headed for Hong Kong and other parts of southeastern China Wednesday after displacing thousands in the Philippines. The Hong Kong Observatory on Wednesday warned of flooding in low-lying areas and advised people to stay away from the shoreline, though Ma-on is not forecast to make a direct impact on the southern Chinese financial hub with its population of 7.4 million. The storm is expected to make landfall Thursday morning in Guangdong province, about 200 kilometers (120 miles) southwest of Hong Kong, before moving inland toward the Guangxi region, Yunnan Province and northern Vietnam, China’s National Meteorological Center said on its website. The storm’s arrival comes as many parts of central and western China are facing severe drought brought on by temperatures that broke records for August, withering crops and endangering drinking water supplies.
Officials ID 3 killed in California small plane collision
WATSONVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Authorities on Monday identified three people killed along with a dog when two small planes collided while trying to land last week at a rural Northern California airport. Two pilots and a passenger died in the collision Thursday afternoon at Watsonville Municipal Airport, east of...
