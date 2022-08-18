Macon teen who was shot ‘several times’ on Nisbet Drive Wednesday dies in local hospital

A Macon teen was wounded on Nisbet Drive in Macon Wednesday evening and later died at a local hospital, officials said.

Ashton Fort, 18, was shot several times at around 4:40 p.m. Wednesday near the 5000 block of Nisbet Drive, according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

Fort died at around 9:20 p.m. that night after being transported to the hospital by ambulance. The next of kin was notified and no arrests have been announced.

Fort’s death marks Macon’s 45th homicide this year . Macon is on track to shatter its prior homicide record in 2022.