Macon, GA

Macon teen who was shot ‘several times’ on Nisbet Drive Wednesday dies in local hospital

By Micah Johnston
The Telegraph
 5 days ago

A Macon teen was wounded on Nisbet Drive in Macon Wednesday evening and later died at a local hospital, officials said.

Ashton Fort, 18, was shot several times at around 4:40 p.m. Wednesday near the 5000 block of Nisbet Drive, according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

Fort died at around 9:20 p.m. that night after being transported to the hospital by ambulance. The next of kin was notified and no arrests have been announced.

Fort’s death marks Macon’s 45th homicide this year . Macon is on track to shatter its prior homicide record in 2022.

50wayz
5d ago

No surprise here.. This has become the norm for Macon Ga.. and in most cities.. Taking a life about senseless acts is a trend it seems.. You'd think things would get better but... the saga continues.. Stop🛑 the killings of each other.. Self Destruction has been/ and is in full effect 😌

