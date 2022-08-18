ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bremen, OH

Leaning lighthouse tower of Bremen could collapse into sea

WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TB2gA_0hLzOgCC00
Germany Leaning Lighthouse Water police drive past the leaning Mole tower in Bremerhaven, Germany, Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. Officials in Bremen said Thursday that an iconic lighthouse at the German city’s port has tilted sideways and could soon topple over entirely. (Sina Schuldt/dpa via AP) (Sina Schuldt)

BERLIN — (AP) — Officials in Bremen said Thursday that an iconic lighthouse at the German city’s port has tilted sideways and could soon topple over entirely.

Public broadcaster Radio Bremen quoted the head of the water police, Uwe Old, saying nothing could be done to save the lighthouse.

“Unfortunately, I think the tower is going to be history in the coming days,” he was quoted as saying.

Authorities have banned ships from entering the Geeste River at Bremerhaven because of the risk posed by the leaning lighthouse, which is located at the end of a stone jetty that has long required repair.

___

Latest webcam picture of lighthouse: https://pss.wsv.de/wsabhv/webcam/360/wsa-wjn-bremerhaven-360.jpg

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Body found in the water along Island Road in Pickaway Co.

PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — Emergency personnel responded to the area of Island Road in Circleville after the discovery of a submerged vehicle. Around 7:30 a.m., deputies in the area located the car. Rescue crews, including boats, responded and began a rescue operation. Just before 8 a.m., crews located a...
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Breaking: Crash on US-23 in Lockbourne

Lockbourne – Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash on US-23 close to the Pickaway County Border. According to early reports, three cars were involved in the area of US-23 southbound. The crash is in the area of 6542 Morehead, just south of St Josephs’s Cemetery.
LOCKBOURNE, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Accidents
City
Bremen, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Berlin, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Tower#The Lighthouse#Radio Bremen#Accident#German#The Associated Press
beckersspine.com

7 CEO moves at orthopedic practices: OrthoVirginia, Orthopedic One & more

Leadership changes are rife among orthopedic practices this year, with seven independent groups announcing new CEOs in the last eight months:. 1. Columbus, Ohio-based Orthopedic One will promote its COO, Mark D'Aloisio, to the role of CEO at the start of 2023. Mr. D'Aloisio will replace Tim Smith when he retires at the end of the year.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Power being restored in central Ohio after Sunday storms

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — More than 700 customers are without power in central and southern Ohio as the restoration continues after strong thunderstorms moved through the region Sunday. AEP, the power company which provides power for most of the region, is reporting 716 customers without power as of 8:30 a.m. 279 of those outages are […]
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

New Ohio Wildlife Officer Assigned to Vinton County

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio Wildlife Officer Cole Tilton has been assigned to Vinton County, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. A 2020 graduate of the Wildlife Officer Academy, Officer Tilton previously served in Scioto County. Originally from Stark County, Officer Tilton, 30, is...
VINTON COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Place
Berlin, DE
sciotopost.com

Breaking: Crash on US-23 in Pickaway County

Pickaway – Emergency squads are being called around 4:20 pm on Saturday to a 2-vehicle crash on US-23 Southbound in the area of Little Walnut. According to early reports, the crash occurred at the intersection of Little Walnut and US-23 between two vehicles. Harrison fire has been requested to the scene.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Suspect identified in deadly Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are searching for a 17-year-old who shot and killed a 21-year-old on the east side of Columbus on Aug. 15. Columbus police said a murder warrant has been issued for Jaizion Lamarr Reid, 17. Authorities responded to reports of a shooting at the 1000 block of South Ashburton Road on […]
myfox28columbus.com

West Columbus barricade situation ends

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A west Columbus barricade situation has come to an end Tuesday morning. The incident happened along South Harris Avenue. Police were at a house serving a warrant and the person inside was refusing to come out, officials said. Two suspects were brought out of the...
COLUMBUS, OH
Your Radio Place

Potential Women's World Record Buck Taken in Guernsey County

Nicole Miller’s 2021 buck could be the No. 1 typical ever taken by a female vertical bow hunter. GUERNSEY COUNTY, Ohio–Perseverance, experience, talent and perhaps a bit of luck all led to an area woman taking a record breaking buck. In the early morning hours of October of...
GUERNSEY COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

Mediator calls for Columbus school district and teachers union to meet today

COLUMBUS — A federal mediator overseeing the ongoing contract negotiations between Columbus City Schools and the Columbus Education Association has called for both parties to return the bargaining table today, according to our news partner WBNS-TV in Columbus. >>Original Story: Teachers in Columbus vote to strike after rejecting school...
COLUMBUS, OH
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
93K+
Followers
121K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy