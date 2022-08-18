Read full article on original website
freightwaves.com
FourKites rolls out major update to supply chain visibility platform
Nine out of the top 10 consumer packaged goods companies rely on the same supply chain visibility platform — and it just got a major overhaul. FourKites, a Chicago-based provider of supply chain visibility services, on Monday announced the release of a platform upgrade that improves data integration between the wider supply chain and individual facilities.
freightwaves.com
Project44 adds supply chain SaaS firm Turvo to partner network
Two supply chain powerhouses just rolled their combined capabilities into a single platform. On Tuesday, Chicago-based project44 and Bay Area-based Turvo announced a strategic and technical partnership that will integrate project44’s supply chain visibility platform with Turvo’s supply chain management software. That includes the company’s flagship collaborative transportation management system.
freightwaves.com
Freight brokers say retaining customers is a major concern
For freight brokers who are moving contract freight, it’s been a pretty good year so far. The good times won’t last forever, so cheers to you and enjoy the ride while it lasts. For brokers who are living the spot market life, it’s been a bumpy ride.
freightwaves.com
Lead FedEx Ground contractor says he may shut his business by Nov. 25
It is clear that Spencer Patton, the leader of a nationwide effort to raise awareness of the financial plight of FedEx Ground’s delivery contractors, will not go gently into that good night. In a combative address before roughly 4,000 FedEx Ground contractors Saturday night in Las Vegas, Patton, one...
freightwaves.com
Heartland Express acquires CFI truckload unit for $525 million – WTT
On today’s episode Dooner and The Dude are joined by FreightWaves Tony Mulvery to talk about Heartland Express’ $525 million acquisition of CFI’s truckload unit. That move makes Heartland Express the 8th largest truckload fleet in the U.S. Great packaging moves the needle in retail but what...
freightwaves.com
MyCarrier’s LTL booking platform reaches escape velocity
Scottsdale, Arizona-based less-than-truckload booking platform MyCarrier is growing revenue and shipment counts quickly after an important inflection point in the firm’s business plan. Founded in 2017 by GlobalTranz veterans Michael Bookout and Chris Scheid, MyCarrier raised an $8 million Series A in March 2021. The platform’s vision was to...
freightwaves.com
DHL Express boosts hourly wages by double digits at Cincinnati hub
DHL Express, the international air express arm of German transport and logistics giant Deutsche Post DHL, said Tuesday it has raised wages 15% to 18% for hourly workers at its main U.S. hub at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport. The increase means, for example, that the starting pay for hub operations...
freightwaves.com
Hub Group acquires fulfillment solutions provider Tagg Logistics
Hub Group, a provider of transportation and logistics management solutions, on Monday announced that it acquired e-commerce, business-to-business and omnichannel fulfillment company Tagg Logistics for $103 million in cash. The acquisition will expand Hub Group’s warehouse footprint from about 5 million square feet to over 9 million square feet. And...
freightwaves.com
Freight broker sentiment shaky heading into the back half of 2022
Our sentiment survey of 166 freight brokers on their outlook for the third quarter of 2022 shows they are pessimistic about acquiring and retaining customers. This is normal when value shifts away from finding capacity on a regular basis. With outbound tender rejections dropping from over 20% to begin 2022 to 6% in August, finding a truck hasn’t been as easy since early 2020 when the freight market was in its last recession.
freightwaves.com
OOIL clearly has great results but forecast cloudy
Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OOIL) said it scored the highest first-half revenue in its history but is unsure if it can maintain the record-breaking ways. The Hong Kong-headquartered ocean carrier announced a profit attributable to equity holders of $5.66 billion for the six-month period that ended June 30, compared to a profit of $2.8 billion for the same period in 2021.
