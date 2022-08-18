Our sentiment survey of 166 freight brokers on their outlook for the third quarter of 2022 shows they are pessimistic about acquiring and retaining customers. This is normal when value shifts away from finding capacity on a regular basis. With outbound tender rejections dropping from over 20% to begin 2022 to 6% in August, finding a truck hasn’t been as easy since early 2020 when the freight market was in its last recession.

INDUSTRY ・ 1 DAY AGO