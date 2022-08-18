Read full article on original website
WBOY
Man charged after officers respond to overdose in Fairmont gas station bathroom
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — Fairmont Police officers charged a man with possession with intent after responding to an overdose in a gas station bathroom in Fairmont over the weekend. On Sunday, officers with the Fairmont Police Department responded to a call of an overdose taking place in the restroom...
Man wanted in hit-and-run of 7-year-old boy also arrested for Mill Creek shooting
The Hancock County Sheriff's Office is looking for a Weirton man believed to be involved in the hit and run of 7-year-old JoJo Green on Kings Creek Road.
Wheeling Police arrest man after he threatens hotel employees with a knife
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Wheeling Police arrested an individual Tuesday morning after he brandished a weapon. Police say around 9:15 a.m., officers were called to the Springhill Suites in the 900 block of National Road for a report of a man inside being disorderly. According to police, the suspect was asked to leave the property […]
Your Radio Place
Belmont County Inmate Charged with Illegal Conveyance of Drugs into a Dentention Facility
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — An inmate from the Belmont County Jail has been charged with illegal conveyance of a drug into a detention facility and possession of fentanyl following a drug overdose. According to officials, 35-year-old David Hancher-Palmer was found in a comatose state by an officer when they conducted cell checks. Officers located a strange material in Hancher-Palmer’s cell as well as other inmates exhibiting behaviors that coincided with drug use. The effected inmates were all taken to the East Ohio Regional Hospital in Martins Ferry for treatment. Hancher-Palmer is set to appear at a preliminary hearing. The case remains under investigation.
Brooke County interviewing suspect in woman’s death
BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Brooke County Sheriff’s Office said they are interviewing a suspect after a woman died in Beech Bottom. Deputies say no charges have been filed at this time. The Sheriff’s Office is waiting for a medical examiner’s report that will be back sometime on Monday. No names of those involved […]
Police: Man passed out in Marion County gambling room had drugs in his pocket
FAIRMONT, W.Va. — A man has been charged after deputies find drugs on his person while responding to a trespassing call in Marion County. On Aug. 21, deputies with the Marion County Sheriff’s Department responded to a business in Marion County in reference to a trespassing call, according to a criminal complaint. When deputies arrived, […]
Woman charged after troopers find drugs following multi-county vehicle pursuit
A woman has been charged after troopers found drugs following a multi-county vehicle pursuit.
West Virginia woman allegedly kidnaps her mother
(WTRF) A McMechen woman was arrested after she allegedly kidnapped her mother. McMechen police say Jamie Kotson of McMechen kidnaped her mother, Barbra Livingston, also from McMechen, after Kotson brought Livingston to her boyfriend’s house at Maxell Acres in Moundsville. Livingston told police that Kotson came to her house telling her that she was hiding […]
WDTV
Man charged for threatening to ‘blow up’ MCSD
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Missouri man has been charged after he allegedly threatened to “personally shoot” all officers in the office of the Marion County Sheriff’s Department. Officers arrested Brandon Silvey, 21, of Harrisonville, Missouri, late Sunday night for disorderly conduct and “other misdemeanor charges,” according...
Lewis County Sheriff’s Office offering reward after church break-in
WESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Lewis County Sheriff’s Department is offering a $500 reward for information that helps them correctly identify two people depicted in photos from video surveillance taken from inside St. Bernard’s Catholic Church on Sunday. According to a Facebook post made by Lewis County Commissioner Agnes Queen, a man and a woman […]
West Virginia officials give update on boy in hit-and-run; Still looking for driver
UPDATE 8-22-2022: The boy who was struck by a motorcycle is on the mend. Officials say the boy, Joey Greene, is doing much better and he is on the road to recovery. They don’t have a timeframe for when he will be released from the hospital. The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office also said they are […]
Morgantown man charged with DUI after Westover Bridge accident Friday
A Morgantown man is being charged with third-offense DUI after causing a multiple-vehicle accident Friday morning on the Westover Bridge, resulting in two people being transported by ambulan. You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
WTOV 9
Investigation continues into Toronto shooting death
TORONTO, Ohio — Police were still processing evidence Monday, a day after they were called to a residence on West Fernwood. Officials said Skyler Miller was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound and he later died. A juvenile is in custody and an adult is charged with...
Name of woman killed in Anmoore I-79 crash released
The Harrison County Sheriff's Department has released the name of the woman who died in a crash on I-79 near Anmoore Thursday.
WDTV
Person killed in crash on I-79 identified
ANMOORE, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials have identified the person killed in a crash last week southbound on I-79 in Harrison County. The victim of the crash has been identified as Wendy Curry, according to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office. The crash happened near the mile marker 117 exit ramp...
WTAP
Man charged with 1995 Washington County murder is back in jail; bond raised to $2 million
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - A man charged in a 1995 Washington County murder case was back in court Friday. According to Washington County Chief Deputy Mark Warden, Scott Hickman was back in jail for violating bond orders and tampering with his monitoring device. Hickman was indicted in October of 2021...
Man charged with murder denied bond in Lewis County
WESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man has been placed in custody following a grand jury indictment in Lewis County. According to the Lewis County Prosecutor’s Office, Benjamin Blake, 67, was indicted during the July 2022 term of the Lewis County Grand Jury for a felony count of murder. Prior to being placed in custody, Blake’s […]
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Man sought by police taken into custody Friday
BELPRE — A man who left a hospital while awaiting a mental health evaluation, prompting a search by law enforcement, was taken into custody Friday morning. The 26-year-old Reedsville man was brought to Marietta Memorial Hospital’s Belpre campus by a Meigs County sheriff’s deputy Thursday and left that location, said Chief Deputy Mark Warden, with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. A court had ordered the evaluation, but he was not arrested and was not in custody at the time, he said.
Metro News
Police investigate double fatal crash in Wheeling
WHEELING, W.Va. — Two people were killed in a single-vehicle crash in downtown Wheeling Thursday evening. According to Wheeling police, the wreck occurred at around 6:20 p.m. at the intersection of 16th and Main streets when a car crashed into a utility pole on the Main Street Bridge. The...
wtae.com
One person stabbed at bar in Beaver County
PULASKI TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One person was taken to the hospital after being stabbed at a bar in Beaver County. The stabbing happened at Marion Hill Bar And Grill on Rochester Road around 12:30 a.m. Friday. The victim was taken to the hospital. It was initially unclear if anyone...
