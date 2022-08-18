BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — An inmate from the Belmont County Jail has been charged with illegal conveyance of a drug into a detention facility and possession of fentanyl following a drug overdose. According to officials, 35-year-old David Hancher-Palmer was found in a comatose state by an officer when they conducted cell checks. Officers located a strange material in Hancher-Palmer’s cell as well as other inmates exhibiting behaviors that coincided with drug use. The effected inmates were all taken to the East Ohio Regional Hospital in Martins Ferry for treatment. Hancher-Palmer is set to appear at a preliminary hearing. The case remains under investigation.

BELMONT COUNTY, OH ・ 18 HOURS AGO