Crystal City, MO

myleaderpaper.com

ATHLETE OF WEEK (Aug. 23, 2022) -- Noa Isaia, Seckman football

The senior defensive end registered seven sacks and recovered two fumbles to help the Jaguars win the most games (9) in school history and their first district playoff wins. Isaia was a first-team all-Suburban Conference Orange pool selection in 2021. During track and field season in the spring, Isaia finished second in the discus in 53.27 meters (174 feet, 9 inches) at the Class 5 state track and field championships.
IMPERIAL, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Patrick Joseph Howards, 25, Hillsboro

Patrick Joseph “PJ” Howards, 25, of Hillsboro died Aug. 17, 2022. Mr. Howards was a 2015 graduate of Festus High School and a 2017 graduate of Jefferson College and worked as a salesman for Sapaugh Chevrolet Buick GMC. He enjoyed board games, jokes, gaming and spending time with his family and friends. Born May 21, 1997, in Rolla, he was the son of Ginger L. (Lawson) and Travis Johnson of Hillsboro.
HILLSBORO, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Steve Nickle, 45, Crystal City

Steve Nickle, 45, of Crystal City died Aug. 11, 2022, in Crystal City. Mr. Nickle spent the last decade of his life working for his company, Street Styles, that he co-owned with a dear friend. He was known as the handyman of the family for his ability to fix just about anything, but cars were his specialty. He was known for his barbecues, for his contagious laughter and his great stories. He enjoyed watching sports, especially Blues hockey and Cardinals baseball, and loved dogs. Born March 18, 1977, in St. Louis, he was the son of Carolyn (Mudge) Nickle and the late Dale Nickle.
CRYSTAL CITY, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Donald Gene Gau Sr., 77, Festus

Donald Gene Gau Sr., 77, of Festus died Aug. 19, 2022, at his home. Mr. Gau retired as a maintenance worker from Carondelet Foundry Corp. He enjoyed beekeeping, fishing, hunting, rendezvousing, being outdoors, waving to his neighbors on Stroup Road and spending time with family and friends. Born July 9, 1945, in St. Louis, he was the son of the late Irvin and Mamie (Younker) Gau.
FESTUS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Tatum McWilliams, infant, Crystal City

Tatum McWilliams, 4 months, of Crystal City died Aug. 12, 2022, at St. Louis Children’s Hospital in St. Louis. Tatum was born March 26, 2022, in Crystal City, the son of Russell McWilliams of Crystal City and Samantha Carr of Crystal City. In addition to his parents, he is...
CRYSTAL CITY, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Margie Batson, 91, Herculaneum

Margie Batson, 91, of Herculaneum died Aug. 17, 2022, at Mercy Hospital Jefferson in Crystal City. Mrs. Batson was a homemaker and a member of Immaculate Conception Church. She was nominated by Autumn Ridge to represent their facility in the Ms. Missouri Nursing Home Queen “Beauty is Ageless” pageant in 2017, winning her district and moving on to win the state competition in Branson. She received the Citizen of the Month award from the city of Herculaneum in October 2017 and was the Grand Marshal of the 2017 Pevely-Herculaneum Christmas Parade. She enjoyed dancing, fishing, watching scary movies, shopping, watching the St. Louis Cardinals, going to the casino, taking part in activities offered at Autumn Ridge and spending time with family. She was the daughter of the late Elmer and Ellen (McDonald) Kriegbaum and was preceded in death by two husbands: Thomas McCool Sr. and Gordon Terry Batson.
HERCULANEUM, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Edward R. Rueter, 68, of Byrnes Mill

Edward R. Rueter, 68, of Byrnes Mill died Aug. 21, 2022, in Byrnes Mill. Mr. Rueter was a graduate of Lutheran South High School in St. Louis County and had been looking forward to his 50-year reunion. He was an avid Cardinals baseball fan and played on a fast-pitch softball team and bowled on a league. He was fa fisherman, frequenting various spots in Missouri, such as Suson Park, areas along the Meramec River and the Lake of the Ozarks to satisfy his passion. He had an infectious smile and was known as a jokester. He loved to travel with his wife, and they made many trips to New Minden, Ill., to make apple butter with their children. He was born May 22, 1954, in St. Louis, the son of the late Edward H. and Jeanette (Budd) Rueter.
BYRNES MILL, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Nancy Sue Tuller, 82, Festus

Nancy Sue Tuller, 82, of Festus died Aug. 20, 2022, at Riverview at the Park Nursing Center in Ste. Genevieve. Mrs. Tuller took an active interest in her children’s education and sports activities and was a former member of the Jefferson R-7 School District Board of Education. She enjoyed gardening, cooking, shopping, bird watching and seashell searching on Florida beaches as well as having monthly luncheons with her friends from the Festus High School Class of 1958. She especially enjoyed the Christmas season. Born June 16, 1940, in St. Louis, she was the daughter of the late Vernette Emelia (Hellings) and Glenn Robinson Clark.
FESTUS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Diana Elizabeth Choate, 78, Pevely

Diana Elizabeth Choate, 78, of Pevely died Aug. 2, 2022, at her home. Mrs. Choate was a retired baker for Wonder Bread. She enjoyed St. Louis Cardinals’ baseball, cooking and spending time with her family and friends. Born Jan. 7, 1944, in St. Louis, she was the daughter of the late Jacqueline (Duncan) and Walter Yount.
PEVELY, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Richard Alan Greathouse, 75, Cedar Hill

Richard Alan Greathouse, 75, of Cedar Hill died Aug. 16, 2022, in Cedar Hill. Mr. Greathouse was an active member of the Boy Scouts. He was a veteran of the U.S Navy and an active member of the local Lions Club, American Legion and VFW post. He loved watching old western movies and visiting Branson to see Irish singer/comedian Daniel O’Donnell, one of his favorite performers. He was a doting grandfather, and a rite of passage for each grandchild was riding the tractor with Grandpa. Born Feb. 20, 1947, in St. Louis, he was the son of the late Raymond and Dorothy (DePung) Greathouse.
CEDAR HILL, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Big River VFW’s first female commander feels welcome

After 65 years, Big River VFW Post 5331 in Cedar Hill has its first female commander – Eva Maloney. She said her election to the post’s top spot in June caused no ripples among the membership, which includes 197 men and five women. “Being a woman hasn’t been...
CEDAR HILL, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Conductor Coffee offers coffee beans roasted in De Soto

Jefferson County residents now have a new option for their morning cup of coffee. Jonathan and Katy Goldstein of Pevely recently opened Conductor Coffee, a coffee bean-roasting company based in De Soto. Jonathan, 36, who works in the IT field by day, is Conductor Coffee’s head roaster. His wife, Katy,...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Paul J. L. Poitras, 76, Arnold

Paul J. L. Poitras, 76, of Arnold died Aug. 16, 2022, in Arnold. Mr. Poitras was a draftsman and a member of St. David's Catholic Church in Arnold. He served in the U.S. Army from 1967 to 1970. Born July 13, 1946, in Grand Falls, New Brunswick, Canada, he was the son of the late Eva (Baird) and Normand J. Poitras.
ARNOLD, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Janis R. Knoll, 77, Arnold

Janis R. Knoll, 77, of Arnold died Aug. 19, 2022. Ms. Knoll loved to read and enjoyed collecting a variety of items, but most of all she loved spending time with family. Born Aug. 16, 1945, in Palo Alto, Calif., she was the daughter of the late Ray J. and Lillian R. (Badger) Knoll and the stepdaughter of the late Norma Knoll.
ARNOLD, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Another Backbone home store opens in Festus

Festus has twice the “backbone” it had before. Corin and Christian Roth of Festus have expanded their business, recently opening a new store called Backbone Home Furnishing at 420 W. Main St. in Festus. The couple already owns and operates Backbone Home, Decor, Gifts & More at 220...
FESTUS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Byrnes Mill man killed in boating accident

A Byrnes Mill man was killed Saturday, Aug. 20, in a boating accident on the Lake of the Ozarks in which three others were injured. The driver of the boat was arrested by the Missouri State Highway Patrol on suspicion of boating while intoxicated. The Highway Patrol reported that a...
BYRNES MILL, MO
myleaderpaper.com

House Springs woman dies in Byrnes Mill after crashing into tree

Chelsy M. Lawrence, 30, of House Springs died this morning, Aug. 23, in an accident on Byrnes Mill Road north of Cedar Glade Lane in Byrnes Mill, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. According to the report, Lawrence was driving south in a 2007 Ford Focus at 12:30 a.m. when...
HOUSE SPRINGS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Two catalytic converters stolen, SUV damaged at Eureka auto repair shop

Eureka Police are investigating the theft of two catalytic converters from vehicles left for repairs at Dobbs Tire and Auto shop, 1299 W. Fifth St. In addition to the thefts of the catalytic converters, which happened on different days, an SUV was damaged and items were stolen from it during one of the incidents, police reported.
EUREKA, MO

