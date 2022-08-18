ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AOL Corp

Superyacht linked to sanctioned Russian oligarch is auctioned in Gibraltar

MADRID (Reuters) - A $75-million superyacht linked to a sanctioned Russian steel billionaire was auctioned on Tuesday in Gibraltar, court sources said, in what is understood to be the first sale of its kind since Russia invaded Ukraine in February. The Axioma was granted entry into Gibraltarian waters and then...
AOL Corp

U.N. official: World food shortage going from 'bad to worse'

Rising global food prices brought on by Russia's invasion of Ukraine and commodity shortages triggered by climate emergencies are threatening to “destabilize” economies around the world, a United Nations (U.N.) official warned. The number of people acutely hungry have dramatically accelerated since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic....
