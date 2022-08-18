Read full article on original website
Love Island UK's Laura Whitmore Announces Exit, Cites ‘Difficult’ Format
Villa shakeup! Love Island UK host Laura Whitmore is exiting the series after three seasons. ‘Love Island U.K.’ Couples Still Together: Where Are They Now?. “Some news! I won’t be hosting the next series of Love Island,” the 37-year-old TV personality announced via Instagram on Monday, August 22.
Superyacht linked to sanctioned Russian oligarch is auctioned in Gibraltar
MADRID (Reuters) - A $75-million superyacht linked to a sanctioned Russian steel billionaire was auctioned on Tuesday in Gibraltar, court sources said, in what is understood to be the first sale of its kind since Russia invaded Ukraine in February. The Axioma was granted entry into Gibraltarian waters and then...
Japan to push for next-generation nuclear power, Nikkei says
TOKYO, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida plans to call for development of new-generation nuclear power plants, the Nikkei newspaper said on Wednesday, as soaring energy prices have eased some of the longstanding resistance to the power.
U.N. official: World food shortage going from 'bad to worse'
Rising global food prices brought on by Russia's invasion of Ukraine and commodity shortages triggered by climate emergencies are threatening to “destabilize” economies around the world, a United Nations (U.N.) official warned. The number of people acutely hungry have dramatically accelerated since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic....
