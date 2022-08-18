Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Red Lobster on Franklin Rd has abruptly closedCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
The Grandin Theatre celebrates 90 years and receives a $100,000.00 grantCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
The Drumstick Dash is returning to Downtown Roanoke and has more choices this yearCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Lavender House opens as Virginia Tech's new LBGTQ living and learning centerCheryl E PrestonBlacksburg, VA
Ursula's Cafe offers donate what you can so everyone can eatCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Related
shoredailynews.com
Pry era begins at Virginia Tech with designs on dominant D
BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Brent Pry’s initial stint at Virginia Tech came 25 years ago as an assistant to longtime defensive coordinator Bud Foster. In his return as the Hokies’ coach, the former defensive coordinator at Penn State and his defensive coordinator, Chris Marve, count restoring the program’s defensive reputation as a top priority.
WSLS
Brewer named QB1 for Liberty Flames
ROANOKE, Va. – The Liberty Flames have found themselves a new starting quarterback. After Malik Willis’ departure for the NFL, Charlie Brewer has been tabbed as the Flames next man under center. Brewer transferred to Liberty after spending 2021 at Utah where he started three games before losing...
cardinalnews.org
Top advocate for Virginia’s private colleges retires; will raise llamas
There’s not a college within 20 miles of Bedford. But for the last 40 years, the town has served as the heartbeat of Virginia’s private college system. Since 1983, from the law office founded by his father, Robert Lambeth Jr. has presided over the Council of Independent Colleges in Virginia, or CICV, a nonprofit organization representing 27 accredited nonprofit independent colleges and universities in Virginia, from Appalachian School of Law and Emory & Henry to George Washington University and everywhere in between.Since taking over CICV from the organization’s founder, Lambeth, 73, has been single-minded in marshaling the resources of the commonwealth’s individual colleges, when appropriate, to keep them affordable and accessible for Virginians from all walks of life.
Where’s the beef? Why, in Virginia, of course!
MONETA, Va. (WFXR) — The sound of idling engines mingled with the bellowing, grunting, snorting, and mooing of the cattle nearby. On Saturday, Aug. 13 at the Spring Lake Livestock Auction, the trucks were lining up to offload cattle from the trailers they hauled. While that scene played out in Moneta, similar displays go on […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WSLS
Opportunities for manufacturing expansion in New River Valley
GALAX, Va. – Efforts to strengthen the manufacturing industry continue. Senator Mark Warner visited Wytheville on Tuesday to hear from community leaders about the challenges people in the industry are facing. Because of new legislation, Warner said there are opportunities to expand manufacturing into semi-conductor chips technology. ”We used...
WSET
Upcoming road projects to impact drivers in Central Virginia
(WSET) — There are 3 upcoming road projects that will impact drivers in Central Virginia. In Lynchburg, a portion of Reusens Road will be restricted to one lane, and there will be flag personnel to help the public. This project began on Friday and is expected to continue through...
WSLS
Power restored for hundreds after severe weather rolls through Central, Southwest Virginia
Power has been restored for nearly 2,000 AEP customers after severe weather left many in the dark Monday morning. More than 2,000 AEP customers are in the dark following thunderstorms and showers throughout Central and Southwest Virginia. Those power outages are concentrated in Pulaski County, which has 1,253 in total...
SSI Diagnostica To Merge With Roanoke Area Based TechLab
SSI Diagnostica Group (SSID) has announced that it has finalized its acquisition of Blacksburg-based TechLab, a leading biotech developer and manufacturer. TechLab has a long history in the Roanoke-area as it was founded at Virginia Tech in the 1970s and its facilities continue to be a major employer in Blacksburg. The acquisition is anticipated to […]
RELATED PEOPLE
Mount Airy News
Flea markets have long history
Every Labor Day weekend, the town of Hillsville, Virginia, sees an influx of shoppers browsing the flea market, filling the streets and keeping vendors busy. (Mount Airy Museum of Regional History) This advertisement, printed in the Bull Mountain Bugle in 1970, highlights some of the goods on sale at the...
2022 Places With the Lowest Cost of Living In Virginia
(Smileus/Adobe Stock Images) The cost of living across the United States is skyrocketing. Residents across the state are struggling to keep up with the rising costs of groceries, school supplies, and minor household items.
WSLS
Zaxby’s in Roanoke to reopen under new management
ROANOKE, Va. – Zaxby’s, loved and widely known for its chicken, chicken wings, and Zax Sauce, is returning to the Star City. On Tuesday, Zaxby’s said that they’re reopening under new owners at the 3206 Ordway Drive location in Roanoke. The restaurant will be open for...
UPDATE: Explosives found at two locations in Bluefield
BLUEFIELD, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A bomb threat has caused multiple buildings to be evacuated in Bluefield. According to officials, buildings located on Bland Street and Federal Street have been evacuated. Commission Greg Puckett tells LOOTPRESS that it’s being investigated. It appears the threat is not credible. No injuries...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wfirnews.com
Red Lobster in Roanoke closes after 42 years
A sign on the front door of the Red Lobster on Franklin Road in Roanoke states that “due to unfortunate circumstances this location will be permanently closed after 42 years.” No other explanation was given; the Red Lobster restaurants in Lynchburg and Christiansburg remain open. Another Facebook posts suggests that the property the eatery sits on has been sold, but that is not confirmed.
WDBJ7.com
Missing woman out of Franklin Co. found in Roanoke
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Osbourne was found in Roanoke. EARLIER STORY: The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman. The agency received a report Monday about Alisha Osbourne, 28. According to a spokesperson for the department, Osbourne was...
Identity of attempted bombing suspect confirmed
BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) – The identity of the man involved in an attempted bombing in Bluefield this week was confirmed. Monday, August 22, 2022 a bomb threat was made in the city of Bluefield, West Virginia. Bluefield Police Department received the call at 8:46 A.M. and responded to it by 8:49 A.M. Marshal Security at […]
whee.net
PSA to take water from Philpott
The Henry County Public Service Authority is pursuing an agreement with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Philpott Lake that will ensure adequate water supplies for Henry County for the next 50 years. Philpott is situated in Henry, Patrick and Franklin counties and was originally authorized as a water project when Philpott Dam was completed in 1952 to address flooding issues in south-central Virginia.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wfxrtv.com
Residents urged to keep doors and vehicles locked, authorities say man wanted seen in Giles County
UPDATE 8:55 p.m. (8/19/2022): The Craig County Sheriff’s Office released new information about the latest sighting of Shawn Tolbert. According to a Facebook post on the department’s page, Tolbert was last seen in the Pandapas Pond, Fortress Road, and the Giles County line. Deputies are warning residents in...
wfxrtv.com
Residents react to manhunt in Montgomery Co.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The search for Shawn Tolbert has pushed through Craig, Giles, and Montgomery counties after he reportedly led police on a chase, crashed his vehicle, and escaped into the woods last week. According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, a man — believed to be...
Everything you need to know about the Sunflower Festival in Buchanan
BUCHANAN, Va. (WFXR) — Imagine 20 acres of sunflowers, live music, shopping, and food all in one place. In just a few weeks, that vision will become a reality when the seventh annual Beaver Dam Farm Sunflower Festival returns to Botetourt County! According to organizers, the festival takes place from Sept. 9 through Sept. 18 […]
Blue Ridge Muse
When stores, like pharmacies, can’t stay open as promised, it’s time to shop elsewhere
A lot of Floyd County residents found themselves without access to needed prescription medications because the pharmacy at CVS on Main Street in the town is closed for a third straight day, citing a failure to have a licensed pharmacist on the premises. To make matters worse, those who need...
Comments / 1