NEW: Church Hill officials named in Comptroller report for missing money, misuse of town property and workers
State investigators said a former court clerk for the city of Church Hill manipulated official documents to steal almost $3,000 in cash. The Comptroller’s Office said in a report that Stacy Mayes used the original receipt and carbon copy documents for multiple bank transactions. She left her job in November and was indicted by a grand jury this month.
Kingsport Police Department Takes Top Honors In Statewide Competition
The Kingsport Police Department recently took top honors at the Tennessee Lifesavers Conference and Law Enforcement Challenge. The department not only was awarded top honors in several different categories, but also won first place in the 101-200 department division and was named the overall winner as the highest scoring department in the entire Tennessee Law Enforcement Challenge. Additionally, Kingsport’s winning entry was pitted regionally against the winner of a similar competition in neighboring Georgia and the department came out on top in that competition as well.
Texas murder suspect taken into custody in Smyth County, Virginia
Court records in Smyth County, Virginia show extradition hearings for a Texas man accused of murder were finalized on Friday. Daetwuan Rayvon Thompson, 29, a big rig driver from Irving, was taken into custody while delivering a load to a factory in Chilhowie last week. Southwest Virginia Today reported that...
Southwest Virginia Man Charged With Numerous Offenses After Leading Police On Three County Chase
A Southwest Virginia man is jailed after attempting to break into a woman’s residence in Abingdon Virginia, then setting fire to a neighboring house before leading authorities on a three county chase over the weekend. 33 year old Chandler Meade, of Meadowview, Virginia was finally apprehended after leading police on a chase through Washington, Sullivan and Johnson Counties. Chandler, allegedly set fire to a house and fled the scene into Sullivan and Johnson County where he was stopped with the aid of spike strips. Chandler is charged with two felony counts of arson, two felony counts of vandalism, breaking and entering, a firearms charge and felony eluding.
Demand for coal results in $169 million expansion at mines in Buchanan, Tazewell counties
A coal producer has announced a $169 million expansion at its mining operations based in Buchanan and Tazewell counties. Virginia’s Economic Development Partnership said Coronado Global Resources is growing its production and worker base to meet the demand for industrial metallurgical coal. The company extension will also result in...
Jonesborough man accused of luring deputies into booby-trapped home
The Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office is searching for a Jonesborough man after he reportedly lured three deputies into a booby-trapped home. According to a report, James W. Tolley, 39, is charged with aggravated arson and other related charges. On August 8th, deputies responded to a home on Barnes...
SWVA Man Charged With Second Degree Murder Of Norton Woman
A Wise County Virginia man remains jailed following his arrest on Second Degree Murder charges involving a woman in Norton. The Sheriff’s Department says 60 year old Danny Sturgill of Petrey Street is accused of causing traumatic injuries leading to the death of a 61 year old female who has yet to be identified. Rescue personnel found the woman unresponsive. The woman was transported to a local hospital where she died from her injuries. Police interviewed Sturgill and evidence related to the incident lead to his arrest. Sturgill is being held in the Duffield Regional Jail without bond.
UPDATE: Felony charge now filed in fatal Morristown crash
A statement from Morristown Police says a person of interest in a fatal car crash now has a warrant for his arrest on a felony charge of leaving the scene. Investigators said Walter Noe Mendez is actively avoiding capture. He is now the main suspect in the death of a 1-year-old boy that was killed when a vehicle purposely backed into a home on Louise Avenue.
Unicoi County Authorities Arrest Man After Machete Attack On Woman
The Unicoi County Sheriff’s Department is reporting a man is jailed following a reported attack on a woman with a machete. Steve Silvers was arrested after officers responded to the disturbance on Madison Street. Officers discovered Silvers leaving the home with a woman’s purse. Authorities then heard a woman screaming from inside the house. Silvers was detained by police when they discovered large amounts of blood in the home, leading to a bedroom where the woman was found with multiple wounds and lacerations. Witnesses, along with the victim identified Silvers as the suspect and found the machete covered in blood and hair. Silvers is being held on first degree murder charges.
Kingsport man seriously injured after being hit by car while chasing dog
A Kingsport man is seriously injured after reportedly being hit by a car while chasing a dog. The crash happened in the 900 block of Lynn Garden Drive at around 1 PM on Monday, where according to Kingsport Police, Gordon Johnson suddenly ran into the roadway after a dog, and was hit by a car.
Cleetus & Cars and Bristol 1000 Tickets
Listen to Jay beginning Wednesday morning for your shot to win weekend passes to Bristol Motor Speedway September 3rd and 4th with Cleetus and Cars and the Bristol 1000. Your chance to win coming up on The X! Get more details and tickets here.
