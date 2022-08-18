Read full article on original website
Dawn Smith
5d ago
A stop sign means STOP, not slow down then take off. See it all the time in this neighborhood. It’s gotten worse with all the construction. Hope the motorcyclist makes a full recovery.
8
nbc15.com
Man killed in two-vehicle crash on I-90 identified by Medical Examiner
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The man killed in a two-vehicle crash on I-90 after a semi truck flipped over the median on Sunday was identified by the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Officer. The examiner’s office identified him as Paul Nielsen, a 59-year-old man from Elkhorn. Nielsen was pronounced...
Woman falls out of vehicle, killed in Milwaukee
An 18-year-old Milwaukee woman died after police say she was sitting on the window of a car when she fell and was struck by the vehicle Sunday morning.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
35th Street viaduct fatal crash; woman dead
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Police are investigating a fatal accident that occurred on Sunday, Aug. 21 on the 35th Street viaduct. It happened at approximately 2:33 a.m. Police say a passenger of a vehicle was sitting on the window frame, fell and was struck by the rear of the vehicle. The passenger, a 21-year-old Milwaukee woman identified by the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office as Lynnette Trinkle, suffered fatal injuries.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee pursuit ends in crash; vehicle catches fire, 2 arrested
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police were involved in a vehicle pursuit that occurred on Monday, Aug. 22 near 26th Street and Capitol Drive. It happened at approximately 2:42 a.m. According to police, officers observed a reckless vehicle and attempted to make a traffic stop. The driver refused to stop and a vehicle pursuit ensued. The pursuit ended when the fleeing vehicle crashed into a pole on W. Fond du Lac Avenue and W. Melvina Street. The vehicle caught fire.
17-year-old girl dies in UTV crash in Muskego
A 17-year-old female died after she hit her head while driving a utility terrain vehicle in Muskego Sunday evening.
Three killed in Wisconsin crash between semi, SUV
FRIENDSHIP, Wis. (AP) — Three people have died in a crash between an SUV and semi in south-central Wisconsin. According to the State Patrol, two people in a Jeep Cherokee were northbound on Highway Z in Adams County near Friendship Monday afternoon and had stopped at the Highway 21 intersection. The Jeep driver began pulling slowly onto Highway 21 when it was struck by the semi which swerved and rolled into a ditch.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee teenage girl dies, UTV crash in Muskego
MUSKEGO, Wis. - A 17-year-old Milwaukee girl died from injuries suffered in a crash involving a UTV (utility terrain vehicle) in Muskego on Sunday evening, Aug. 21. A news release from the Muskego Police Department says around 7 p.m. Sunday, Muskego emergency dispatch received the report of the crash on Union Church Drive.
WEAU-TV 13
Cornell woman killed, 2 people hurt in crash in southern Wisconsin
TOWN OF DARIEN (Walworth County), Wis. (WEAU) - One Cornell woman is dead and another is in critical condition after a crash in southern Wisconsin on Sunday, Aug. 14. According to the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office, 96-year-old Grace White died and 71-year-old Pamela White, who was driving, was flown to a trauma center with critical injuries after a crash involving three vehicles on Highway 11 Aug. 14 around 5 p.m. in the Town of Darien, or about 45 miles southwest of Madison.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shooting; suspect sought, incident near 35th and Concordia
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are asking for the public's help in identifying and locating the suspect wanted in a shooting that occurred near 35th and Concordia on the afternoon of Wednesday, Aug. 10. Officials say around 2:45 p.m., the suspect approached the victim, brandished a firearm and fired shots subsequently...
WISN
Milwaukee teen hanging out of car window falls to her death
MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee teen fell out of a car window early Sunday morning. A medical examiner's report shows 18-year-old Lynette Trinkle was traveling in a car with friends after being picked up from a party. The report said Trinkle was in the front passenger seat when she saw...
nbc15.com
One dead after semi flipped over median in two-vehicle crash on I-90
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One person is dead after a commercial semi truck and a car crashed on I-90 westbound near mile marker 132 on Sunday just before 10 a.m., Sun Prairie Fire & Rescue officials said. According to officials, the Sun Prairie crew had just cleared a truck fire...
WISN
Grandma hospitalized with third-degree burns for 57 days goes home
WEST ALLIS, Wis. — After nearly two months, a West Allis woman severely injured in a mobile home fire is out of the hospital. Kimberly Guy remembers waking up in the middle of the night to her home on fire June 19. As first responders dramatically rescued her 3-year-old...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine man stabbed another in barbershop parking lot, prosecutors say
RACINE, Wis. - Steven Friebolin, 34, of Racine is charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide, repeater, use of a dangerous weapon after prosecutors say he stabbed a man five times outside a barbershop on Lathrop Avenue in Racine. A man who said he owns the barbershop said the victim was the "main aggressor."
Lanes reopen on I-43 northbound after semi rollover in Ozaukee County
All lanes of I-43 northbound are closed at Pioneer Road in Ozaukee County due to a semi rollover. The Sheriff's Department expects the closure to last at least a couple of hours.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Shots fired into Milwaukee home; 17-year-old boy wounded
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Monday, Aug. 22 near 45th and Center. It happened at approximately 4:21 a.m. Police say the suspect fired shots into an occupied house, striking the victim. The victim, a 17-year-old Milwaukee male, was transported to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee County couple charged, Speedway armed robberies
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man and a West Allis woman identified by prosecutors as boyfriend and girlfriend are charged in connection with two Speedway armed robberies in West Allis on the same day. They were arrested four days later after a high-speed pursuit and crash. Dandrew Pittman, 25, faces two...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
SUV pulled from Racine's Root River, alcohol believed involved
RACINE, Wis. - Rescue crews pulled an SUV from the Root River in Racine near 6th Street and Memorial Drive Sunday afternoon, Aug. 21. According to Racine police, the driver, a man, 43, was headed south on the Root River Pathway, which is a bike path that goes along the Root River, when he drove into the river.
WISN
Milwaukee police investigate deadly shooting Sunday night
MILWAUKEE — A 44-year-old man was shot and killed in Milwaukee Sunday night. It happened around 10 p.m. near 87th Street and Lawn Avenue. Police are still investigating a motive for the shooting and have not made any arrests. Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Milwaukee...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Motor vehicle crash Hwy 60 and Hwy P with severe injuries | By Dodge Co. Sheriff Dale J. Schmidt
August 21, 2022 – Dodge County, WI – On August 20, 2022, at approximately 7:41 p.m., Dodge County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to a traffic crash on State Highway 60 at the intersection with County Highway P, in the Township of Rubicon, Dodge County, Wisconsin. Initial investigation...
WISN
Woman, 87, killed after car crashes into tree
MILWAUKEE — A car left the road and crashed into a tree Sunday morning near Sherman Boulevard and Custer Street in Milwaukee. Milwaukee police said the driver, an 87-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at the scene. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's office identified the woman Monday as Vashtie Walker,...
