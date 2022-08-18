Read full article on original website
How to Unlock the Valois Revolver
In order to unlock the Valois Revolver players will have to complete either of the following challenges:. In Multiplayer, get 15 Melee Kills. In Zombies, get 1,000 Eliminations using Pistols that have been Pack-a-Punched. If you're not wanting to complete either of the challenges, Call of Duty offers the Valois...
Respawn Fixes Vantage Bugs and Cosmetic Skins Causing Crashes in Apex Legends
Respawn Entertainment released a patch fixing some Vantage bugs, a cosmetic glitch causing crashes, and a frustrating bug in Arenas. The patch dropped Monday afternoon, giving fans some much-needed fixes in certain areas. Ironically enough, the most viral glitch of late is not mentioned and will probably take another week...
The 13 hardest PC games, according to the PC Gamer staff
I was 14 when Sephiroth kicked my ass in Kingdom Hearts 2. I had zero context for who he was or why he was built to be one of the hardest fights in the game. He was the only obstacle between me and my 100% completion, so I spent hours and hours dying to him for the one chance I could find an opening to take him out.
Gun Game Mode Potentially Making Its Way to Apex Legends
Leaked audio from Apex Legends seems to confirm the arrival of a new Gun Game mode coming to the battle royale. HYPERMYST, a Twitter user that has previously leaked Apex Legends content, released audio of the Apex Legends announcer saying lines such as "a team has reached half the points necessary for victory" and "a team is five points from victory."
ESRB Leak Suggests DMZ Mode Will be F2P Alongside Warzone 2
Less than a week after the release date of Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 was supposedly leaked, it appears Infinity Ward's in-development "DMZ" mode will be launching for free alongside the new battle royale instead of Modern Warfare II. The leak was apparently dropped Monday by the Entertainment Software Rating...
Ars Technica
Saints Row game review: An open-world mess beyond redemption
The Saints Row series emerged in the Xbox 360 era as a cheeky, irreverent response to the likes of Grand Theft Auto. By its fourth game, however, the open-world series' cars, heists, sex-toys-as-weapons gimmick, and explosive gunfights had seemingly run out of new directions to go. Previews suggested that this...
Diablo 4 Will Be Loot Box-Free, Blizzard Confirms
Blizzard says Diablo 4 won't include loot boxes or pay-to-win purchases.
How to Unlock the RA 225
Just like most guns released every season, players will be able to unlock the RA 225 by progressing through the Season 5 Battle Pass, which will be available Aug. 24. There is currently no word on what tier the RA 225 will be on, but if Raven Software follows its previous trends expect it to be either tier 15 or 31.
PS5 DualSense Edge Controller Revealed
The PS5 DualSense Edge Controller is said to be first-ever "high-performance, ultra-customizable" controller developed by Sony Interactive Entertainment.
Apex Legends 2022 'Halloween' Event Skins Apparently Leaked
It appears skins for a 2022 Halloween event could be arriving soon in Apex Legends: Hunted. In 2021, the Apex Legends community saw the Monsters Within Thematic Event launch, which included four Legendary Legend skins and five Epic Legend skins. According to prominent leaker HYPERMYST, it appears players should expect...
Singapore Readies Loot Box Regulatory Body
Singapore has established a new body to regulate gambling, and it has loot boxes in its sights.
Under-Used Cold War SMG Has the Potential to be the Best Sniper Support
Popular YouTuber Metaphor claims that the LC10 is the best sniper support weapon in Warzone, but more specifically Caldera. The popular content creator is a heavy supporter of the Cold War SMG, saying that it is “slept on” and that it's “definitely a top-tier sniper support.”. The...
Will F1 Manager be Free on EA Play?
With the release of F1 Manager 2022 heading towards us at top speed, gamers would like to know if the new racing game will be free on EA Play. EA Play offers me
ComicBook
Xbox Game Pass Adds 5 Classic Bethesda Games With Extra Freebie
Xbox Game Pass just added five new games from publisher Bethesda to go along with an additional bonus. As we've seen in the past, Xbox always likes to celebrate major events associated with the brand by bolstering the number of titles that are available to play via Game Pass. Fortunately for subscribers, this trend continued once again this weekend in tandem with Bethesda's annual QuakeCon event.
Pokémon GO Challengers Explained
Here's everything you need to know about Pokémon GO Challengers.
What is the Most Expensive Rocket League Item?
Customization options run wild in Rocket League. Everything about your car can be customized and changed.
NME
Sega Mega Drive Mini 2 will release worldwide in October with 61 games
Sega has confirmed that the Mega Drive Mini 2 will launch later this year, and feature over 60 titles including Streets Of Rage 3 and Ecco The Dolphin. The Mega Drive Mini 2 will release in Europe on October 27, the same day the Genesis Mini 2 releases in North America.
Apex Legends Fans Confused by Apex Coins Prices in Season 14
Apex Legends fans discussed a rather interesting photo of Apex Coins in Season 14. Redditor Prm_mxestal shared a photo of two different price points. One was for 1,000 coins and the other was for 500 coins. Usually, it's ever so slightly cheaper to buy in bulk meaning the price point is actually cheaper to buy 1,000 coins than two packs of 500 coins.
Fortnite and Destiny 2 Crossover: What We Know So Far
A Fortnite and Destiny 2 collaboration is almost certainly on the way. Fortnite, notorious for its bombastic collaborations with other franchises, seems to have yet another high-profile crossover event. The data mined information comes as a bit of a surprise as the current Fortnite and Dragon Ball Z event hasn't even ended yet.
When do Dragon Ball Skins Leave Fortnite?
Dragon Ball skins may have only just arrived in Fortnite, but when are they set to leave?. The Dragon Ball x Fortnite collaboration has garnered praise from every corner of the internet. Fans have had their hands full with tons of events, quests, and new locations to explore. At the heart of the crossover's success are the featured Outfits which depict beloved characters from the celebrated anime and manga series. Skins for Son Goku, Vegeta, Bulma and Beerus are now available in the Item Shop.
