How to Unlock the Valois Revolver

In order to unlock the Valois Revolver players will have to complete either of the following challenges:. In Multiplayer, get 15 Melee Kills. In Zombies, get 1,000 Eliminations using Pistols that have been Pack-a-Punched. If you're not wanting to complete either of the challenges, Call of Duty offers the Valois...
The 13 hardest PC games, according to the PC Gamer staff

I was 14 when Sephiroth kicked my ass in Kingdom Hearts 2. I had zero context for who he was or why he was built to be one of the hardest fights in the game. He was the only obstacle between me and my 100% completion, so I spent hours and hours dying to him for the one chance I could find an opening to take him out.
Gun Game Mode Potentially Making Its Way to Apex Legends

Leaked audio from Apex Legends seems to confirm the arrival of a new Gun Game mode coming to the battle royale. HYPERMYST, a Twitter user that has previously leaked Apex Legends content, released audio of the Apex Legends announcer saying lines such as "a team has reached half the points necessary for victory" and "a team is five points from victory."
ESRB Leak Suggests DMZ Mode Will be F2P Alongside Warzone 2

Less than a week after the release date of Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 was supposedly leaked, it appears Infinity Ward's in-development "DMZ" mode will be launching for free alongside the new battle royale instead of Modern Warfare II. The leak was apparently dropped Monday by the Entertainment Software Rating...
Saints Row game review: An open-world mess beyond redemption

The Saints Row series emerged in the Xbox 360 era as a cheeky, irreverent response to the likes of Grand Theft Auto. By its fourth game, however, the open-world series' cars, heists, sex-toys-as-weapons gimmick, and explosive gunfights had seemingly run out of new directions to go. Previews suggested that this...
How to Unlock the RA 225

Just like most guns released every season, players will be able to unlock the RA 225 by progressing through the Season 5 Battle Pass, which will be available Aug. 24. There is currently no word on what tier the RA 225 will be on, but if Raven Software follows its previous trends expect it to be either tier 15 or 31.
Apex Legends 2022 'Halloween' Event Skins Apparently Leaked

It appears skins for a 2022 Halloween event could be arriving soon in Apex Legends: Hunted. In 2021, the Apex Legends community saw the Monsters Within Thematic Event launch, which included four Legendary Legend skins and five Epic Legend skins. According to prominent leaker HYPERMYST, it appears players should expect...
Xbox Game Pass Adds 5 Classic Bethesda Games With Extra Freebie

Xbox Game Pass just added five new games from publisher Bethesda to go along with an additional bonus. As we've seen in the past, Xbox always likes to celebrate major events associated with the brand by bolstering the number of titles that are available to play via Game Pass. Fortunately for subscribers, this trend continued once again this weekend in tandem with Bethesda's annual QuakeCon event.
Apex Legends Fans Confused by Apex Coins Prices in Season 14

Apex Legends fans discussed a rather interesting photo of Apex Coins in Season 14. Redditor Prm_mxestal shared a photo of two different price points. One was for 1,000 coins and the other was for 500 coins. Usually, it's ever so slightly cheaper to buy in bulk meaning the price point is actually cheaper to buy 1,000 coins than two packs of 500 coins.
Fortnite and Destiny 2 Crossover: What We Know So Far

A Fortnite and Destiny 2 collaboration is almost certainly on the way. Fortnite, notorious for its bombastic collaborations with other franchises, seems to have yet another high-profile crossover event. The data mined information comes as a bit of a surprise as the current Fortnite and Dragon Ball Z event hasn't even ended yet.
When do Dragon Ball Skins Leave Fortnite?

Dragon Ball skins may have only just arrived in Fortnite, but when are they set to leave?. The Dragon Ball x Fortnite collaboration has garnered praise from every corner of the internet. Fans have had their hands full with tons of events, quests, and new locations to explore. At the heart of the crossover's success are the featured Outfits which depict beloved characters from the celebrated anime and manga series. Skins for Son Goku, Vegeta, Bulma and Beerus are now available in the Item Shop.
