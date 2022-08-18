Read full article on original website
Emerson set for West Ham medical after agreeing personal terms
West Ham are closing in on the signing of Chelsea left-back Emerson Palmieri after agreeing personal terms with the Italian, 90min understands. Last week, the two sides agreed a fee of an initial £13m, with a further £2m in add-ons, but personal terms proved a significant issue early in negotiations and the move looked to be at risk of breaking down.
Man Utd fans protest in march to Old Trafford before Liverpool clash
Manchester United fans protested the Glazer family's ownership of the club before their Premier League clash with rivals Liverpool on Monday.
Casemiro arrives at Old Trafford ahead of Man Utd move confirmation
Casemiro has arrived at Old Trafford ahead of the formal announcement of his move to Manchester United from Real Madrid.
Mohamed Salah looking forward to 'special' Man Utd clash
Mohamed Salah admits his excitement ahead of Man Utd vs Liverpool.
Erik ten Hag insists Cristiano Ronaldo & Harry Maguire still have futures at Man Utd
Erik ten Hag reflects on the futures of Cristiano Ronaldo & Harry Maguire after Man Utd's 2-1 win over Liverpool.
Lille 1-7 PSG: Mbappe nets hat-trick as Les Parisiens rack up the goals again
PSG thrashed Lille in their latest Ligue 1 win, with a hat-trick for Kylian Mbappe.
Mikel Arteta praises 'rare' William Saliba after latest Arsenal win
Mikel Arteta praised William Saliba after his goal against Bournemouth, for both his quality and attitude.
Chelsea preparing £80m bid for unsettled Wesley Fofana
Chelsea are ready to pay £80m to sign Leicester's Wesley Fofana.
Wayne Rooney tells Man Utd to drop Cristiano Ronaldo and Marcus Rashford vs Liverpool
Wayne Rooney says Manchester United should drop Cristiano Ronaldo and Marcus Rashford against Liverpool in the Premier League on Monday night.
Man Utd vs Liverpool: Ronaldo and Maguire dropped; Firmino starts
Cristiano Ronaldo and Harry Maguire have been dropped from Manchester United's starting XI for the clash with Liverpool. Roberto Firmino starts.
Ajax manager aims dig at Man Utd in defiant message over Antony
Ajax manager Alfred Schreuder takes a dig at Manchester United over their pursuit of winger Antony.
Erik ten Hag admits 'joy' at Man Utd victory over Liverpool
Erik ten Hag reacts to Man Utd's 2-1 victory over Liverpool in the Premier League at Old Trafford on Monday night.
Nottingham Forest hold talks over Sergio Reguilon loan
Nottingham Forest have held talks with Tottenham over a deal to sign Sergio Reguilon on loan.
Transfer rumours: Real's funds for Bellingham move; new Bernardo Silva contract
Sunday's transfer rumours include Jude Bellingham, Cody Gakpo, Antony, Bernardo Silva, Christian Pulisic, Marcos Alonso, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and more.
The red flags Arsenal must consider when moving for Pedro Neto
Analysis of Arsenal's interest in Pedro Neto and whether or not a move for the Wolves winger should throw up any red flags.
Thomas Tuchel explains plan to integrate Cesare Casadei at Chelsea
Cesare Casadei: Thomas Tuchel has spoken about how Chelsea plan to integrate teenager after transfer from Inter.
Thomas Tuchel disappointed with Chelsea body language in defeat to Leeds
Thomas Tuchel reacts to Chelsea performance in 3-0 Premier League defeat against Leeds.
Manchester City reject 'substantial' Barcelona offer for Keira Walsh
Manchester City have rejected a pair of offers from Barcelona for Keira Walsh, the second of which has been described as 'substantial'.
Antony: Man Utd talking personal terms as Hakim Ziyech meets Ajax
Ajax have met with Hakim Ziyech to discuss a possible return to the club as Man Utd hold direct talks with Antony's representatives, 90min understands.
