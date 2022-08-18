ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jordan Elsass Exits ‘Superman & Lois’ After Opening Up About Mental Health “Struggles,” CW Drama to Recast Jonathan Kent

By Greta Bjornson
 5 days ago
Superman & Lois is going to look a little different next season with one of its principal players gone. Jordan Elsass, who stars on The CW show as Jonathan Kent, is leaving the series ahead of Season 3 to focus on his mental health, Insider reports.

In Elsass’s absence, his role as Superman’s son will be recast, according to a statement from Warner Bros. shared with Deadline. The outlet reports that Superman & Lois decided to recast Elsass after he failed to return to the show’s Vancouver filming location by the deadline set for the cast.

“Jordan Elsass has notified the Studio that he will not be returning to Superman & Lois for season three due to personal reasons. The role of Jonathan Kent will be recast,” the Tuesday statement reads, per Deadline.

Neither Elsass nor his representatives have addressed his exit from Superman & Lois, and it’s unclear if Elsass voluntarily quit — as Deadline notes, “There is also conflicting information whether Elsass left or was let go.”

The circumstances of his departure are murky, but his exit from the show comes not long after he shared in now-deleted social media posts that he was “struggling” with “mental health and well-being.”

Elsass shared on Instagram in June, “I’m headed to a facility for a month to get the mental health back on track, and get the tools I need so I can help myself, because right now I can’t.”

He added, “For so long I felt weak, I felt like my problems weren’t real and that everyone else’s were bigger than mine. I felt that I needed to ‘man up’ and deal with it internally. As you might imagine things got progressively worse over the past couple of years. I’m finally ready to get help and it’s a huge, huge sacrifice.”

His message has since been deleted, but was captured and reposted to Twitter by the user @BobaTalks.

The CW has not yet set a Season 3 premiere date for Superman & Lois, but the news of Elsass’ exit comes about six weeks after the Season 2 finale. Series showrunner Todd Helbing recently told Entertainment Weekly he was hoping to expand the character of Jonathan Kent in the upcoming season.

“We certainly want to fold Jonathan more into the superhero stories. What Clark says to him about the Kryptonian tech, you could take that in many different ways, so we’ll see which road we ultimately go down. I have four brothers, and everybody on our staff has sort of similar experiences, so it’s fun to play that [brother] dynamic,” Helbing said.

He continued, “Sometimes siblings are best friends, sometimes they’re at odds, but for the most part what we love about Jordan and Jonathan is that they have each other’s back and that they’re not jealous of each other. We’ll continue to have that dynamic for sure in the show.”

