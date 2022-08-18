ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CONTEST RULES WGN-TV Like/Love Immersive Monet

WGN-TV’s LIKE US & LOVE IT- IMMERSIVE MONET CONTEST 2022. 1. Sponsors. This sweepstakes (“Like Us & Love It-Immersive Monet Contest”) is sponsored by WGN-TV, 2501 W Bradley Pl., Chicago, IL 60618 and Immersive Monet and The Impressionists, Lighthouse Immersive Chicago, 108 W Germania Pl, Chicago, IL 60610 (collectively, the “Sponsor(s)”). This Sweepstakes is void where taxed, restricted, or prohibited and is subject to all local, state, and federal laws. By entering this Sweepstakes, each entrant accepts and agrees to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of the Sponsor(s), which shall be final and not subject to appeal.
CONTEST RULES – GN Sports Giveaway BIKE THE DRIVE

1. Sponsors. This sweepstakes (“GN Sports Giveaway – Bike the Drive”) is sponsored by WGN-TV, 2501 W Bradley Pl., Chicago, IL 60618 and Bike the Drive/Active Transportation Alliance, 35 E. Wacker Place, #1782, Chicago, IL 60601 (collectively, the “Sponsor(s)”). This Sweepstakes is void where taxed, restricted, or prohibited and is subject to all local, state, and federal laws. By entering this Sweepstakes, each entrant accepts and agrees to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of the Sponsor(s), which shall be final and not subject to appeal.
Pollen count shows mold surging in Chicago

MONDAY POLLEN COUNT (8/22/2022) ALSO IN ARE THE LATEST MONDAY LAKE MICHIGAN WATER TEMPS from NWS-Chicago:. MONDAY (8/22/2022) LAKE MICHIGAN WATER TEMPERATURES…. CHICAGO SHORE……….63. CHICAGO CRIB……….72. CHICAGO BUOY……….71. WILMETTE BUOY……….70. WAUKEGAN BUOY……….66. WINTHROP HARBOR BUOY……….69....
How do clouds form over the tops of high buildings?

I work on 54th floor of a downtown skyscraper and I see clouds sometimes forming over the tops of high buildings in the Loop. How does this happen?. Clouds form over downtown high-rise buildings in the same way that orographic (mountain induced) clouds do: When easterly winds are blowing here in Chicago, temperatures tend to be cool in the moist marine layer. Buildings obstruct air flow just as mountains do so winds are forced to flow over or around them.
