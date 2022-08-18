Read full article on original website
Riders Who Qualify For CTA's Reduced Fare or Free Ride ProgramsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Chicago will get to see the year's last supermoon on Thursday nightJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Seven People Serving Jail Time in Chicago for Murder Have Convictions Overturned Due to CPD Detective MisconductNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Chicago's Polar Express canceled this Christmas due to the railroad worker shortageJennifer GeerChicago, IL
After years in disrepair, Lyric Theater breaths life into Blue Island’s entertainment district
BLUE ISLAND, Ill — Since the 1830s, the city of Blue Island has marched to the beat of its own drum. Just 16 miles from Chicago’s Loop, Blue Island is an enclave for the construction booms of the Calumet Sag Channel while becoming the “Brick Capitol of the World”.
40 years of music at Chicago’s Metro captured through the lens of Gene Ambo
CHICAGO — Gene Ambo is a world-renowned, Chicago-based photographer whose career began in 1983 at Chicago’s legendary Metro Music Club. It was in the legendary club where Ambo spent many of those early years finding his photographic voice by shooting bands in the intimate club. “Gene is one...
Pollen count shows mold surging in Chicago
MONDAY POLLEN COUNT (8/22/2022) ALSO IN ARE THE LATEST MONDAY LAKE MICHIGAN WATER TEMPS from NWS-Chicago:. MONDAY (8/22/2022) LAKE MICHIGAN WATER TEMPERATURES…. CHICAGO SHORE……….63. CHICAGO CRIB……….72. CHICAGO BUOY……….71. WILMETTE BUOY……….70. WAUKEGAN BUOY……….66. WINTHROP HARBOR BUOY……….69....
How do clouds form over the tops of high buildings?
I work on 54th floor of a downtown skyscraper and I see clouds sometimes forming over the tops of high buildings in the Loop. How does this happen?. Clouds form over downtown high-rise buildings in the same way that orographic (mountain induced) clouds do: When easterly winds are blowing here in Chicago, temperatures tend to be cool in the moist marine layer. Buildings obstruct air flow just as mountains do so winds are forced to flow over or around them.
Alert issued after man with double-barrel shotgun shoots 2 in robbery spree
CHICAGO — Police are looking for a man following a robbery spree and double shooting with a shotgun on the North Side. The incidents happened during a 15-minute span on Saturday morning. Police believe a man, around 20 to 35, approached multiple victims with a double-barrel shotgun between 4:45...
