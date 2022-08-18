ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Firearm enforcement blitz across Illinois

By Chip Brewster
 5 days ago

ILLINOIS — The state saw extra enforcement of its gun laws from June 16 to July 31 during which more than 1,000 people had their firearms legally taken away.

Illinois State Police (ISP) Director Brendan Kelly, alongside Cook County Sheriff’s Department Chief Leo Schmitz, discussed the recent firearm enforcement at a Thursday morning press conference. Kelly stated more than 1,700 compliance checks were conducted across Illinois with about 25% of those being done in Northern Illinois alone which led to 223 people in the region having their firearms legally taken away.

The 46 day focus, “aimed to bring people into compliance with firearms laws and keep firearms out of the hands of those who pose a significant threat to themselves or others,” according to a release from Kelly’s office.

One example provided by Kelly involved a clear and present danger report made to the ISP from Batavia. The investigation determined that individual should lose their firearms rights and, upon searching his home, police even found bomb-making materials alongside multiple guns and approximately 1,000 rounds of ammunition.

Comments / 6

Frank Sprung
5d ago

Best slogan ever is Willing to die for a lie!these laws are enacted on hearsay. Idont know anyone willing to risk their life for a lie. Red flag laws are a violation of 1st, 2nd, 4th,5th, and 14th Ammendments of the United States Constitution

Reply
9
XSoCal
5d ago

In the mean time, Crimecago has insane levels of shootings.

Reply
12
Arnie Gonzalez
5d ago

lets start with Chirague first, that would take years to confiscate all the illegal firearms from that war zone!

Reply
2
