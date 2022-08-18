ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Second taxpayer refund begins hitting bank accounts

By Matt Adams
FOX59
FOX59
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mp9Rh_0hLzJYuD00

INDIANAPOLIS – It’s turning out to be a big week for Indiana’s Automatic Taxpayer Refund.

The second round of refunds is already hitting bank accounts for some Hoosiers after the Indiana Department of Revenue said the payments would begin in “late August.” Lawmakers approved the $200 refunds during the special session.

The department expected most direct deposits to arrive on or around Aug. 24, though some could arrive earlier (and have arrived earlier in some cases). The agency provided the information of about 1.5 million taxpayers to the state’s banking information on Aug. 16 to kickstart the process.

Taxpayer refund payments expected to hit bank accounts beginning in ‘late August’

The payments were the centerpiece of Gov. Eric Holcomb’s inflation relief plan. The governor originally proposed $225, but lawmakers settled on $200 after negotiations between the House and Senate. Both chambers had proposed different approaches for inflation relief.

The majority of taxpayers will likely receive their money via direct deposit. Individual taxpayers will get $200 while married couples filing jointly will get $400.

The $200 payments are coming from the state’s larger-than-expected surplus. Holcomb wanted to return about $1 billion to Hoosiers as consumers struggle with inflation and high gas prices.

Where’s my money? What to know about Indiana’s Automatic Taxpayer Refund

Some Hoosiers already received an initial payment of $125 from a separate Automatic Taxpayer Refund. State law triggered the refund after the surplus exceeded projections. Half the surplus went back to taxpayers while the other half went toward teacher pensions.

The original $125 payments started going out in May and have continued through August. In most cases, Hoosiers who received their $125 via direct deposit will receive the $200 via the same method.

Taxpayers who didn’t provide the state with direct deposit information while filing their tax returns will receive a check instead. The Auditor of State’s Office is handling the checks.

Auditor says first tax refund checks are being printed

Checks were originally due out in July, but a paper shortage delayed them until August. As a result, the checks will include both the initial $125 refund and the $200 approved during the special session. Individual taxpayers will get $325 while couples filing jointly will receive $650.

Auditor Tera Klutz said the state began printing checks this week. The first checks should arrive in time for the weekend.

The state can print 50,000 checks a day and has about 1.7 million to send. Klutz said the state aims to have all checks printed and mailed by early October.

Some taxpayers who weren’t eligible for the initial $125 will qualify for the $200. Instead of a direct payment, however, they’ll receive a $200 tax credit when filing a tax return next year.

Hoosiers to get refundable tax credit thanks to Indiana’s better-than-expected financial report

To receive the $200 credit, taxpayers must have received Social Security benefits in 2022 and must not be claimed as a dependent on a 2022 Indiana income tax return, according to DOR.

The state is asking Hoosiers with questions about their payment status to wait until Nov. 1.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 0

Related
inkfreenews.com

Hoosiers Already Receiving New Taxpayer Refund

INDIANAPOLIS – Money is hitting taxpayer bank accounts this week from the newly-passed $200 state rebate. Hoosiers are reporting online that the payment made possible due to the state’s $6.1 billion surplus has already arrived, and the Indiana Department of Revenue posted an update. The agency provided direct...
INDIANA STATE
hometownnewsnow.com

State Refund Checks Rolling Out

(Indianapolis, IN) - Check your mailbox this weekend for a check from the state, if you haven’t already received your tax rebate money. Recently the Indiana General Assembly agreed to issue each taxpayer a $200 refund from the state’s surplus to help offset the effects of inflation. According...
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Some Indiana schools still working to fill special education openings

FORTVILLE, Ind. – Even though the school year has already started in Indiana, some school districts are still working to fill special education jobs. “It’s continually gotten harder and harder to find quality teacher candidates,” said Jack Parker, superintendent of the Mount Vernon Community School Corporation. As the Mount Vernon school district has grown, so […]
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Indiana Government
Local
Indiana Business
State
Indiana State
103GBF

Is it Illegal for Dogs to Ride in the Bed of a Truck in Indiana?

When it comes to transporting your dog, some people choose to let them enjoy a ride in the bed of their truck. However, is it actually legal to do that in Indiana?. The other day, I was outside mowing grass and I noticed a truck pull into the gas station across the street. In the bed of the pickup truck, was a big beautiful dog. Now, this was a single cab truck with two people in it. Clearly, there wasn't enough room for the dog to ride inside of the truck. People have been letting their dogs ride in the truck bed for years, while it might be normal for folks to do, it still seems unsafe. It got me wondering if it was actually legal for dogs to ride in the bed of pickup trucks in Indiana, so I did a little digging to find out.
INDIANA STATE
fox32chicago.com

Indiana taxpayers already seeing $200 refunds

INDIANAPOLIS - It’s turning out to be a big week for Indiana’s automatic taxpayer refund. The second round of refunds are already hitting bank accounts for some Hoosiers, after the Indiana Department of Revenue said the payments would begin in "late August." Lawmakers approved the $200 refunds during...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Holcomb
WTHI

INDIANA INFLATION RELIEF CHECKS

"It's a good thing." Inflation relief checks head to taxpayers' bank accounts. Indiana Taxpayer Refund checks are being distributed now. Here's what you need to know about the extra cash coming your way.
INDIANA STATE
WIBC.com

Indiana GOP Chooses Nominee to Replace Walorski

MISHAWAKA, Ind.–The Indiana Republican Party has picked its GOP nominee to replace the late Representative Jackie Walorski. The nominee they have selected is Rudy Yakym. Yakym, 38, was previously the finance director for Walorski’s congressional campaign. He also has been endorsed by Walorksi’s husband, Dean Swihart. Currently, he is an executive with the Elkhart distribution company Kem Krest.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Welfare#Linus Business#Tax Refund#Bank Accounts#Business Personal Finance#Linus Income Tax#Hoosiers#House#Senate
cutoday.info

Two Indiana Credit Unions Announce Intent to Merge

FORT WAYNE, Ind.–Two Indiana credit unions have announced their intent to move. The $19.1-millionEast Allen Credit Union is seeking to merge into the $645.5-million ProFed Credit Union in Fort Wayne. The credit unions reported they have received regulatory approval and the merger will now depend on a vote by members of East Allen CU.
FORT WAYNE, IN
FOX59

Indiana farmers hope for ‘strong safety net’ in next farm bill

INDIANAPOLIS – As Congress prepares to ramp up its work on the next farm bill, Sen. Mike Braun (R-Indiana) met with farmers from across the Hoosier State to get their input as they continue to deal with challenges two and a half years after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The farm bill is passed […]
INDIANA STATE
ValueWalk

Indiana Stimulus Checks Of Up To $650 Coming This Week

Millions of Indiana taxpayers are set to get stimulus money this week. These Indiana stimulus checks are actually tax rebates, and eligible households could get as much as $650. The shortage of paper initially delayed sending these stimulus checks to eligible residents. Indiana Stimulus Checks: Sending Two Payments In One...
INDIANA STATE
indyschild.com

7 Best Fall Train Rides in Indiana

All Aboard! Calling all train lovers. The fall season is almost here, and so are Fall Train Rides. These fun train rides in Indiana make for a perfect fall day trip. Our guide covers 6 family-friendly train rides, plus one train event for adults only. Fall train rides near Indianapolis:
INDIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
WTHR

Here's when you can now expect your tax refund check from the state

INDIANAPOLIS — The 1.7 million automatic taxpayer refund checks are printing and the first group of checks should reach Hoosiers' mailboxes later this week. Direct deposits will also start showing up this weekend. The Indiana State Auditor's Office said the printing process had been delayed by a paper shortage....
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Rudy Yakym gets GOP nod to replace late US Rep. Walorski

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (AP) — Indiana Republicans on Saturday picked Rudy Yakym to replace U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski on the November ballot, after Yakym won the endorsement of the late Indiana congresswoman’s husband. Yakym will be a heavy favorite in the November election against Democrat Paul Steury, a high school science teacher from Goshen, and Libertarian William Henry. […]
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

HOWEY: Indiana facing 125 degree days, severe rain events

INDIANAPOLIS — This past month, Indiana was bookended by two “thousand year” floods, coming in St. Louis and eastern Kentucky, in which at least 37 people were killed. This comes on the heels of a July 6 rainfall event in Fort Wayne that yielded nine inches, as well as a June 13 derecho that snapped hundreds of utility poles.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

FOX59

38K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy