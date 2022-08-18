Read full article on original website
Durham Man Wins $250,000 From Scratch-Off Ticket
Juan Garcia of Durham won a $250,000 prize from a $5 scratch-off ticket, the North Carolina Education Lottery announced Tuesday morning. The lottery shared a release saying Garcia bought the lucky ticket from University Market on West Chapel Hill Street in Durham and collected his prize on Monday. After required state and federal taxes, Garcia will take home $177,526.
