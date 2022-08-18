ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paso Robles, CA

Council approves conceptual design of Sherwood Park pickleball courts

By News Staff
Paso Robles Daily News
Paso Robles Daily News
 5 days ago
City council highlights from Aug. 16 meeting

– The Paso Robles City Council met Tuesday and approved the conceptual designs of seven lighted pickleball courts in Sherwood Park, among other topics.

Highlights from the meeting, as sent by the City of Paso Robles, are as follows. The recording is available at www.prcity.com/youtube.

Council did the following:

  • Approved the pickleball court complex conceptual design at Sherwood Park to include seven lighted courts, restrooms, parking improvements, and associated amenities and authorize the preparation of construction bid documents. View the designs.
  • Read proclamations in honor of the 4th of July Celebration, David McCue’s retirement, and Julie Dahlen’s retirement.
  • Received an update on capital projects including Roundabout construction and detours at Golden Hill and Union Rd., street repairs in the Girl streets and Appaloosa neighborhood, annual sidewalk repairs at various locations throughout the city, the Centennial Creek rehabilitation project, drainage improvement projects, Fire Station 3, Uptown Family Park Water Feature, Centennial Park patio shade sail project, pickleball court complex, law enforcement facilities at Second Wind Way, and the Barney Schwartz Park bicycle pump track. View the presentation.
  • Authorized funding for a feasibility study to determine if a parking structure could be constructed over the city hall parking lot.
  • Held a public hearing to adopt the SB 998 fee schedule in regard to water bill penalties. If adopted upon second reading, penalties for late payments will be reinstated in September, and disconnection due to non-payment will be reinstated in Jan. 2023.
  • Heard a proposal from Cal Poly proposing $110,240 to fund preparing and submitting a FAA Spaceport License Application on behalf of the city; to develop partnerships and a visual framework of current and potential space and ag-tech industries and their supporting ecosystems, and to chart education and workforce development needs and goals for supporting both the objectives of the spaceport and tech corridor and the workforce goals of the region. Staff will bring forward a detailed agreement for council consideration in September.
  • Approved a revised memorandum of understanding with El Camino Homeless Organization (ECHO) and dissolved the ECHO Ad Hoc Committee.

This is only a subset of items approved at this meeting, for the complete agenda and accompanying staff reports and supporting documentation, click here.

ABOUT

The Paso Robles Daily News is the most comprehensive Paso Robles newspaper online with breaking news, events, politics, crime, sports, wine, regional, and business reports from writers and photographers, newspapers, TV, radio, and online media covering all of North County San Luis Obispo including Paso Robles, Atascadero, Templeton, San Miguel, Shandon, Creston, and Heritage Ranch.

 https://pasoroblesdailynews.com

