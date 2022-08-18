EDITORS’ NOTE: Earlier this month, to curb the threat of more shut offs, ConEdison reduced voltage in Brooklyn and Queens by eight percent. Williamsburg, Greenpoint, Bed-Stuy, Elmhurst, Jamaica Estates, Mott Haven and Melrose were all affected by the reduction. On Aug. 8, eastern Brooklyn residents were asked not to use “energy-intensive” household appliances such as washers, dryers and microwaves until repairs were complete. The heat waves earlier this month remind Brooklynites that energy conservation directly impacts quality of life, and that power infrastructure and the environment can reap exhaustive consequences: no one likes the August heat!

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 11 HOURS AGO