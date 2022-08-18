ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoboken, NJ

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Hudson Reporter

Need-to-know info about Route 440 closures in Bayonne

The Jersey City Municipal Utilities Authority (JCMUA) will begin emergency work on sewer mains under Route 440 and Danforth Avenue beginning Friday, August 26. This will have a detrimental impact on traffic in Bayonne, according to Bayonne Office of Emergency Management (OEM) Coordinator Eduardo “Junior” Ferrante. “There is...
BAYONNE, NJ
jerseydigs.com

Jersey City Approves 101-Unit High-Rise on Storms Avenue

A large vacant parcel just a stone’s throw from Jersey City’s McGinley Square is slated to be revitalized into a modern apartment complex with rooftop amenities and an affordable housing component. During their August 9 meeting, Jersey City’s planning board unanimously approved a proposal for a large surface...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
hobokengirl.com

Hoboken Resident Kyelia Colon: What We Know About Her Disappearance

Posts on social media in the last few days have reported that longtime Hoboken resident, Kyelia Colon, was missing. Just this Monday afternoon, sources close to her family shared that she was found dead in a Jersey City motel. Jersey City police released limited details not confirming or denying that...
HOBOKEN, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hoboken, NJ
Accidents
Hoboken, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Hoboken, NJ
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Does turning the air conditioning off when you’re not home actually save energy? Three engineers run the numbers

EDITORS’ NOTE: Earlier this month, to curb the threat of more shut offs, ConEdison reduced voltage in Brooklyn and Queens by eight percent. Williamsburg, Greenpoint, Bed-Stuy, Elmhurst, Jamaica Estates, Mott Haven and Melrose were all affected by the reduction. On Aug. 8, eastern Brooklyn residents were asked not to use “energy-intensive” household appliances such as washers, dryers and microwaves until repairs were complete. The heat waves earlier this month remind Brooklynites that energy conservation directly impacts quality of life, and that power infrastructure and the environment can reap exhaustive consequences: no one likes the August heat!
BROOKLYN, NY
athleticbusiness.com

One Dead, 15 Injured at Brooklyn Marathon

One man is dead and 15 others were injured at a marathon in Brooklyn, N.Y., over the weekend. According to CNN, a 32-year-old runner died after finishing a half marathon at the event. The runner was found unconscious, lying on the pavement after crossing the finish line just before 9 a.m.
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manhattan#Accident#The Path Train In Hoboken#Wtc#Njt Rail#Nwk#Sec#Nwp#Expl
hobokengirl.com

11 Local Jobs to Apply for This Week

We’ve created a local jobs board via our The Hoboken Girl and The Montclair Girl websites on our parent site The Local Girl. Find a myriad of positions — from a medical office front staff to a financial analyst — all in the Hoboken and Jersey City area. Keep reading to see all the jobs available this week and keep checking jobs.thelocalgirl.com for additional jobs.
HOBOKEN, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Flight from Newark, NJ makes emergency landing in Boston

A Lufthansa flight from Newark headed to Frankfurt, Germany was diverted to Boston Monday night due to smoke in the cockpit. Flight #403 left Newark around 8:50 p.m. Monday night and turned around over the Atlantic Ocean between Maine and Nova Scotia, according to FlightAware.com. The Boeing 747-8 with 326 on board landed at Boston’s Logan Airport around 10:50 p.m.
NEWARK, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
94.5 PST

2 Garden State Parkway rest stops shutting down until spring

Two service areas along the Garden State Parkway are out of commission for at least nine months, starting this week. The New Jersey Turnpike Authority has announced that no food, gasoline and restrooms would be available as of Aug. 17 at the Vauxhall and Brookdale South service areas, which will be demolished and replaced with new facilities.
UNION COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Accused drunk driver hits 16 vehicles on Paterson, NJ street

PATERSON – A drunk driver left a trail of destruction on a Paterson street after hitting and damaging approximately 16 cars on Saturday night, police said. The driver of a pickup truck went eastbound on 16th Avenue between Straight Street and Madison Avenue around 10 p.m. and struck the vehicles parked along the one-way street, Paterson police told NBC 4 New York.
PATERSON, NJ
viewing.nyc

[VIDEO] Why the Queens Midtown Tunnel has Doors to Prevent Disaster

The Queens–Midtown Tunnel was first planned in 1921, though the plans for the tunnel were modified over the following years. By the 1930s, the tunnel was being proposed as the Triborough Tunnel, connecting Queens and Brooklyn with Manhattan's east and west sides. Find out when was the Queens Midtown Tunnel built? How was the Queens Midtown Tunnel built? Why does the Queens Midtown Tunnel have doors? Does the Midtown Tunnel flood?
QUEENS, NY
wabcradio.com

VIDEO; Surveillance Images of a Suspect in a Subway Stabbing

New York, NY (77WABC)-The NYPD has released video of a suspect in connection with a stabbing early Monday inside a subway station at the corner of the Avenue of the Americas and West 47 Street. Police say a 27-year-old mane was riding a southbound ‘D’ train, and as the train...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Autoblog

NYC congestion pricing plan could mean $120 trips for some drivers

New York’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority is relying on a congestion pricing plan to create much-needed revenue but the eye-popping costs to motorists have some experts and lawmakers calling for an alternative fundraising source. The state agency that runs New York City’s subways, buses and commuter rail lines plans to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy