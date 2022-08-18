Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mother Intentionally Starves 4-Year-Old To Death As She Feeds Other ChildrenMary HolmanNew York City, NY
Why is There a Dog Statue in NYC's Central Park? Meet Balto, the Heroic Siberian HuskyNew York CultureNew York City, NY
What experts say you should do if you see an invasive spotted lanternflyB.R. ShenoyNew York City, NY
The Night Sly Stone Led the Fillmore East Audience Into the Streets: Book ExcerptFrank MastropoloNew York City, NY
Nausea: A Hardcore Anarchist Rock Band Born In AmericaTyler Mc.New York City, NY
Related
Need-to-know info about Route 440 closures in Bayonne
The Jersey City Municipal Utilities Authority (JCMUA) will begin emergency work on sewer mains under Route 440 and Danforth Avenue beginning Friday, August 26. This will have a detrimental impact on traffic in Bayonne, according to Bayonne Office of Emergency Management (OEM) Coordinator Eduardo “Junior” Ferrante. “There is...
Zombies Take Over Subway Station in Downtown Newark, Police Expect Undead Traffic Terror
TRAFFIC ADVISORY – Delays Anticipated for Film Production – Tuesday, August 23, 2022 Newark Public...
jerseydigs.com
Jersey City Approves 101-Unit High-Rise on Storms Avenue
A large vacant parcel just a stone’s throw from Jersey City’s McGinley Square is slated to be revitalized into a modern apartment complex with rooftop amenities and an affordable housing component. During their August 9 meeting, Jersey City’s planning board unanimously approved a proposal for a large surface...
hobokengirl.com
Hoboken Resident Kyelia Colon: What We Know About Her Disappearance
Posts on social media in the last few days have reported that longtime Hoboken resident, Kyelia Colon, was missing. Just this Monday afternoon, sources close to her family shared that she was found dead in a Jersey City motel. Jersey City police released limited details not confirming or denying that...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC New York
Struggling Taxi Drivers See Congestion Pricing as Fee That Breaks Their Backs
This article was originally published on Aug 22 5:40am EDT by THE CITY. Proposed fees on city drivers that are supposed to generate billions of dollars for mass transit upgrades also threaten to take a crippling toll on the livelihood of cabbies and the long-suffering yellow taxi industry. The proposed...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Does turning the air conditioning off when you’re not home actually save energy? Three engineers run the numbers
EDITORS’ NOTE: Earlier this month, to curb the threat of more shut offs, ConEdison reduced voltage in Brooklyn and Queens by eight percent. Williamsburg, Greenpoint, Bed-Stuy, Elmhurst, Jamaica Estates, Mott Haven and Melrose were all affected by the reduction. On Aug. 8, eastern Brooklyn residents were asked not to use “energy-intensive” household appliances such as washers, dryers and microwaves until repairs were complete. The heat waves earlier this month remind Brooklynites that energy conservation directly impacts quality of life, and that power infrastructure and the environment can reap exhaustive consequences: no one likes the August heat!
athleticbusiness.com
One Dead, 15 Injured at Brooklyn Marathon
One man is dead and 15 others were injured at a marathon in Brooklyn, N.Y., over the weekend. According to CNN, a 32-year-old runner died after finishing a half marathon at the event. The runner was found unconscious, lying on the pavement after crossing the finish line just before 9 a.m.
hudsontv.com
JCPD Has Not Confirmed Identity, But Friends Say Body Found In Jersey City Motel Is Missing Hoboken Woman
Tuesday 2 pm: Jersey City spokesperson Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione provided the following update this afternoon regarding the discovery of a woman’s body on Friday at the Skyway Motel on Tonnelle Avenue in Jersey City:. “The JCPD’s Major Case Unit is doing everything possible as they actively investigate her death. Police...
IN THIS ARTICLE
hobokengirl.com
11 Local Jobs to Apply for This Week
We’ve created a local jobs board via our The Hoboken Girl and The Montclair Girl websites on our parent site The Local Girl. Find a myriad of positions — from a medical office front staff to a financial analyst — all in the Hoboken and Jersey City area. Keep reading to see all the jobs available this week and keep checking jobs.thelocalgirl.com for additional jobs.
Lightning strikes house in Nutley during severe storms across New Jersey, Tri-State
A utility crew turned off power to a charming home in Nutley, New Jersey on Monday night after a fierce bolt of lightning struck and started a fire in the attic.
Flight from Newark, NJ makes emergency landing in Boston
A Lufthansa flight from Newark headed to Frankfurt, Germany was diverted to Boston Monday night due to smoke in the cockpit. Flight #403 left Newark around 8:50 p.m. Monday night and turned around over the Atlantic Ocean between Maine and Nova Scotia, according to FlightAware.com. The Boeing 747-8 with 326 on board landed at Boston’s Logan Airport around 10:50 p.m.
State police: 2 killed in single-vehicle crash Sunday on New Jersey Turnpike
State police say two people were killed following a vehicle crash Sunday on the New Jersey Turnpike.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Newark Police Seeking to Identify “cat” Thief
NEWARK, NJ – Police in Newark are seeking to capture a catalytic converter thief caught...
2 Garden State Parkway rest stops shutting down until spring
Two service areas along the Garden State Parkway are out of commission for at least nine months, starting this week. The New Jersey Turnpike Authority has announced that no food, gasoline and restrooms would be available as of Aug. 17 at the Vauxhall and Brookdale South service areas, which will be demolished and replaced with new facilities.
Accused drunk driver hits 16 vehicles on Paterson, NJ street
PATERSON – A drunk driver left a trail of destruction on a Paterson street after hitting and damaging approximately 16 cars on Saturday night, police said. The driver of a pickup truck went eastbound on 16th Avenue between Straight Street and Madison Avenue around 10 p.m. and struck the vehicles parked along the one-way street, Paterson police told NBC 4 New York.
viewing.nyc
[VIDEO] Why the Queens Midtown Tunnel has Doors to Prevent Disaster
The Queens–Midtown Tunnel was first planned in 1921, though the plans for the tunnel were modified over the following years. By the 1930s, the tunnel was being proposed as the Triborough Tunnel, connecting Queens and Brooklyn with Manhattan's east and west sides. Find out when was the Queens Midtown Tunnel built? How was the Queens Midtown Tunnel built? Why does the Queens Midtown Tunnel have doors? Does the Midtown Tunnel flood?
wabcradio.com
VIDEO; Surveillance Images of a Suspect in a Subway Stabbing
New York, NY (77WABC)-The NYPD has released video of a suspect in connection with a stabbing early Monday inside a subway station at the corner of the Avenue of the Americas and West 47 Street. Police say a 27-year-old mane was riding a southbound ‘D’ train, and as the train...
jerseydigs.com
A True Live/Work Condominium Available for the First Time in Jersey City Heights
Sponsored by Team Francesco - Christie’s International Real Estate. With three brand new condo residences now available, 3568 Kennedy Boulevard in Jersey City Heights offers owners luxious finishes and full smart home technology. Written by Jersey Digs. 3568 JFK Blvd Condominiums is a brand-new construction project that just hit...
Autoblog
NYC congestion pricing plan could mean $120 trips for some drivers
New York’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority is relying on a congestion pricing plan to create much-needed revenue but the eye-popping costs to motorists have some experts and lawmakers calling for an alternative fundraising source. The state agency that runs New York City’s subways, buses and commuter rail lines plans to...
Man brutally attacked on subway while coming home from work
In an exclusive interview with Eyewitness News, Intazar Dar says it happened on his way home from work just before 1 a.m. on Saturday. The suspect behind the attack is still on the loose.
Comments / 1