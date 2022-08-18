'One Of Best-In-Class' Cannabis MSOs Has 'Optionality' When States Go Recreational, Bullish Analyst Says After Results

Read full article on original website
Jim Cramer Is Staying Away From This Stock, Says It's The 'Best One Of A Bad Neighborhood'
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. CHPT is the "best one of a bad neighborhood." However, he added that the company is "not making money, and we can’t recommend stocks that aren’t making money in this environment. It’s too hard."
Here Are Warren Buffett's Best Performing Dividend Stocks
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class A (NYSE: BRK-A) lists numerous dividend stocks among its holdings, with the highest-yielding companies returning at least 3%. These dividend-paying stocks have created over $680 billion in value for shareholders, who have seen a 20.1% average annual return on BRK’s Class A shares.
American Vanguard Shares Gain On $20M Accelerated Share Repurchase Plan
American Vanguard Corp. AVD has entered into an accelerated share repurchase (ASR) plan. AVD will repurchase $20 million worth of its common stock under the plan. The repurchase will be in addition to its existing 10b5-1 repurchase plan dated March 14, 2022. Chairman and CEO Eric G. Wintemute commented, "By...
9 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
CI&T CINT shares increased by 5.2% to $9.49 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 3 days ago. Vislink Technologies VISL stock rose 4.85% to $0.58. The company's market cap stands at $27.4...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Why Intuit Stock Is Surging After Hours: 'We're More Confident Than Ever'
Intuit Inc INTU shares are trading higher in Tuesday's after-hours session after the company reported better-than-expected financial results. Intuit said fiscal fourth-quarter revenue decreased 6% year-over-year to $2.4 billion, which beat average analyst estimates of $2.34 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported quarterly earnings of $1.10 per share, which beat average analyst estimates of 98 cents per share.
Crypto Analyst Who Predicted Bitcoin Collapse Now Says 'New Lows Are Just A Matter Of Time'
Cryptocurrency giant Bitcoin BTC/USD closed on a positive note on Saturday at $21,166.06. At the time of writing, it was trading at $21,519, down close to 12% in the last seven days. Pseudonymous crypto analyst Capo, back on Aug. 16, anticipated the downward move, is now warning that "new lows are just a matter of time."
Why AMC Entertainment Is Trading Lower By 33%; Here Are 31 Stocks Moving Premarket
Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. KRBP shares rose 48.5% to $0.56 in pre-market trading. Kiromic Biopharma said the company has determined not to pursue, at this time, the contemplated public offering to which the registration statement relates. MSP Recovery, Inc. MSPR shares rose 37.2% to $2.95 in pre-market trading after the company...
Dollar General To $280? Here Are 5 Other Price Target Changes For Monday
Telsey Advisory Group raised the price target on Dollar General Corporation DG from $260 to $280. However, Telsey Advisory Group analyst Joseph Feldman maintained the stock with an Outperform. Dollar General shares rose 0.1% to $253.96 in pre-market trading. Cowen & Co. cut V.F. Corporation VFC price target from $52...
Dogecoin Daily: Price Goes Red As Fresh Trading Week Starts, Co-Creator Says He Has Just This Much Net Worth In Crypto
Dogecoin DOGE/USD traded 0.9% lower at $0.07 over 24 hours leading up to early Monday morning. DOGE was in the red even though other major coins were trading higher intraday as the global cryptocurrency market cap edged 0.8% higher to $1.02 trillion at press time. Dogecoin Price Performance. Time-frame %...
BMO Capital Maintains Outperform Rating for Palo Alto Networks: Here's What You Need To Know
BMO Capital has decided to maintain its Outperform rating of Palo Alto Networks PANW and raise its price target from $650.00 to $675.00. Shares of Palo Alto Networks are trading up 11.24% over the last 24 hours, at $565.14 per share. A move to $675.00 would account for a 19.44%...
Crypto IRA iTrustCapital Now Allows Investors To Stake Crypto As Part of Its Retirement Account, Surpasses $6 Billion In Volume
ITrustCapital Crypto IRA Surpassed $6 Billion In Transaction Volume This August. The IRA Now Offers DOT Staking And Plans To Continue Adding Staking Support For Digital Assets. Investment retirement account platform iTrustCapital recently surpassed $6 billion in total transaction volume in August, and the platform has plans to expand its...
PZN ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Announces an Investigation into the Fairness of the Merger of Pzena Investment Management, Inc. with an Affiliate of its Operating Company
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2022 / The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:. To: All Persons or Entities who purchased Pzena Investment Management, Inc. ("Pzena" or the "Company") PZN stock prior to July 26, 2022. You are hereby notified that Levi & Korsinsky,...
Dick's Sporting Goods Benefits From 'Strong Demand,' Says This Analyst
Telsey Advisory Group analyst Joseph Feldman reiterated an Outperform rating on the shares of Dick's Sporting Goods Inc DKS with a price target of $125.00 (10.7% upside). Feldman said DKS had a solid 2Q22 EPS beat, with both sales and profitability coming in stronger than expected. The guidance raise despite...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Closes Private Placement Round, Announces New Shareholder Distribution
Biotech clinical-stage company Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. AGNPF has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement for a total of 373,900 of its units at $3.75 per share, for gross proceeds of $1,402,125. Algernon focuses on investigating new disease applications for already-approved drugs, including naturally occurring compounds, while specifically researching compounds...
$5.6 Million Bet On This Healthcare Stock? 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying
Although US stocks closed sharply lower on Monday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
First Look At The APE Chart As AMC Entertainment Preferred Equity Units Begin Trading
Patterns that develop on smaller time frames take a short period of time to play out. APE units have developed resistance at $7.63 and $8.21 and support at $6.75 and $6.08. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc AMC Preferred Equity APE began trading on Monday, opening at $7.01 and surging to $10.46 within the first 30 minutes of the market open before entering into a sharp decline. APE units were halted several times intraday due to the high level of volatility.
Looking Into Tonix Pharmaceuticals's Recent Short Interest
Tonix Pharmaceuticals's (NASDAQ:TNXP) short percent of float has risen 204.49% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 2.36 million shares sold short, which is 7.46% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 0.2 days to cover their short positions on average.
CNBC's Final Trades: 4 Energy Stocks That Should Be Getting Your Attention Right Now
On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Stephen Weiss of Short Hills Capital Partners said Devon Energy Corp’s DVN stock is likely to be driven by natural gas and that oil could be “rocky for a while.”. Joseph Terranova of Virtus Investment Partners chose Valero Energy...
Why Urban Outfitters Stock Is Down After Hours
Urban Outfitters Inc URBN shares are trading lower in Tuesday's after-hours session after the company reported financial results. Urban Outfitters said second-quarter revenue increased 2.2% year-over-year to $1.183 billion, which beat average analyst estimates of $1.18 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported quarterly earnings of 64 cents per share, which missed average analyst estimates of 68 cents per share.
Why NightHawk Biosciences Stock Is Soaring
NightHawk Biosciences Inc NHWK shares are trading higher Monday after the company said it would fund development of a monkeypox vaccine. NightHawk executed a research and development license agreement with Lytic Solutions on Sunday. As part of the agreement, NightHawk will fund a research program for development of a proprietary subunit monkeypox vaccine.
