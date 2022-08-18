ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

'One Of Best-In-Class' Cannabis MSOs Has 'Optionality' When States Go Recreational, Bullish Analyst Says After Results

By Jelena Martinovic
Benzinga
Benzinga
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Here Are Warren Buffett's Best Performing Dividend Stocks

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class A (NYSE: BRK-A) lists numerous dividend stocks among its holdings, with the highest-yielding companies returning at least 3%. These dividend-paying stocks have created over $680 billion in value for shareholders, who have seen a 20.1% average annual return on BRK’s Class A shares.
STOCKS
Benzinga

American Vanguard Shares Gain On $20M Accelerated Share Repurchase Plan

American Vanguard Corp. AVD has entered into an accelerated share repurchase (ASR) plan. AVD will repurchase $20 million worth of its common stock under the plan. The repurchase will be in addition to its existing 10b5-1 repurchase plan dated March 14, 2022. Chairman and CEO Eric G. Wintemute commented, "By...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Price Action#Divestitures#Stock#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Cresco Labs Inc#Crlbf#Columbia Care Inc#Cchwf Cchw#Overweight#Cresco#Columbia Care
Benzinga

Why Intuit Stock Is Surging After Hours: 'We're More Confident Than Ever'

Intuit Inc INTU shares are trading higher in Tuesday's after-hours session after the company reported better-than-expected financial results. Intuit said fiscal fourth-quarter revenue decreased 6% year-over-year to $2.4 billion, which beat average analyst estimates of $2.34 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported quarterly earnings of $1.10 per share, which beat average analyst estimates of 98 cents per share.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Dollar General To $280? Here Are 5 Other Price Target Changes For Monday

Telsey Advisory Group raised the price target on Dollar General Corporation DG from $260 to $280. However, Telsey Advisory Group analyst Joseph Feldman maintained the stock with an Outperform. Dollar General shares rose 0.1% to $253.96 in pre-market trading. Cowen & Co. cut V.F. Corporation VFC price target from $52...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Crypto IRA iTrustCapital Now Allows Investors To Stake Crypto As Part of Its Retirement Account, Surpasses $6 Billion In Volume

ITrustCapital Crypto IRA Surpassed $6 Billion In Transaction Volume This August. The IRA Now Offers DOT Staking And Plans To Continue Adding Staking Support For Digital Assets. Investment retirement account platform iTrustCapital recently surpassed $6 billion in total transaction volume in August, and the platform has plans to expand its...
MARKETS
Benzinga

PZN ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Announces an Investigation into the Fairness of the Merger of Pzena Investment Management, Inc. with an Affiliate of its Operating Company

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2022 / The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:. To: All Persons or Entities who purchased Pzena Investment Management, Inc. ("Pzena" or the "Company") PZN stock prior to July 26, 2022. You are hereby notified that Levi & Korsinsky,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Benzinga

Dick's Sporting Goods Benefits From 'Strong Demand,' Says This Analyst

Telsey Advisory Group analyst Joseph Feldman reiterated an Outperform rating on the shares of Dick's Sporting Goods Inc DKS with a price target of $125.00 (10.7% upside). Feldman said DKS had a solid 2Q22 EPS beat, with both sales and profitability coming in stronger than expected. The guidance raise despite...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Closes Private Placement Round, Announces New Shareholder Distribution

Biotech clinical-stage company Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. AGNPF has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement for a total of 373,900 of its units at $3.75 per share, for gross proceeds of $1,402,125. Algernon focuses on investigating new disease applications for already-approved drugs, including naturally occurring compounds, while specifically researching compounds...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Benzinga

$5.6 Million Bet On This Healthcare Stock? 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

Although US stocks closed sharply lower on Monday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

First Look At The APE Chart As AMC Entertainment Preferred Equity Units Begin Trading

Patterns that develop on smaller time frames take a short period of time to play out. APE units have developed resistance at $7.63 and $8.21 and support at $6.75 and $6.08. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc AMC Preferred Equity APE began trading on Monday, opening at $7.01 and surging to $10.46 within the first 30 minutes of the market open before entering into a sharp decline. APE units were halted several times intraday due to the high level of volatility.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Looking Into Tonix Pharmaceuticals's Recent Short Interest

Tonix Pharmaceuticals's (NASDAQ:TNXP) short percent of float has risen 204.49% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 2.36 million shares sold short, which is 7.46% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 0.2 days to cover their short positions on average.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Benzinga

Why Urban Outfitters Stock Is Down After Hours

Urban Outfitters Inc URBN shares are trading lower in Tuesday's after-hours session after the company reported financial results. Urban Outfitters said second-quarter revenue increased 2.2% year-over-year to $1.183 billion, which beat average analyst estimates of $1.18 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported quarterly earnings of 64 cents per share, which missed average analyst estimates of 68 cents per share.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Why NightHawk Biosciences Stock Is Soaring

NightHawk Biosciences Inc NHWK shares are trading higher Monday after the company said it would fund development of a monkeypox vaccine. NightHawk executed a research and development license agreement with Lytic Solutions on Sunday. As part of the agreement, NightHawk will fund a research program for development of a proprietary subunit monkeypox vaccine.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
72K+
Followers
160K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy