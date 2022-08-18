Read full article on original website
Related
Casey Affleck tells Jennifer Lopez to ‘get ready for some real dysfunction’ after marrying Ben Affleck in Georgia
Ben Affleck’s older brother Casey Affleck seems to be the family member with dark humor. The actor and filmmaker took to social media to officially welcome Jennifer Lopez to the family. Casey even warned his new sister-in-law. “Good things are worth waiting for,” he began. “Here is...
See Pics: Jennifer Lopez wears stunning couture gown during wedding with Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were all smiles during their romantic wedding at the actor’s $8.9 million property in Georgia. The bride looked stunning in a Ralph Lauren couture gown, while the groom went for a classic look in a matching black and white tuxedo. ...
‘Avatar’ Departing Disney+ During Theatrical Re-Release
Disney+ subscribers may have noticed that James Cameron’s Avatar has gone missing from the streaming platform. The highest-grossing movie of all time was quietly removed ahead of the theatrical re-release of the 2009 sci-fi film set for September 23. While the epic adventure plays on the big screen in the new 4K high-dynamic range restoration, the movie will not be available on the streaming service. However, Avatar is expected to return to Disney+ (on a date to be announced) just before the highly-anticipated sequel Avatar: The Way of Water set for release on December 16. Furthermore, the film will still be available...
Nicki Swift
47K+
Followers
33K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.https://www.nickiswift.com/
Comments / 0