Disney+ subscribers may have noticed that James Cameron’s Avatar has gone missing from the streaming platform. The highest-grossing movie of all time was quietly removed ahead of the theatrical re-release of the 2009 sci-fi film set for September 23. While the epic adventure plays on the big screen in the new 4K high-dynamic range restoration, the movie will not be available on the streaming service. However, Avatar is expected to return to Disney+ (on a date to be announced) just before the highly-anticipated sequel Avatar: The Way of Water set for release on December 16. Furthermore, the film will still be available...

MOVIES ・ 23 MINUTES AGO