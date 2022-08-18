Read full article on original website
Firefighters Save Anteater From Wildfires in Bolivia
Bolivian firefighters rescued an anteater on Aug. 16, as they toiled to put out a blaze that’s been sweeping through different protected areas for days. The animal was found injured in a bushfire at the Sucara lake protected area and taken to a veterinarian for medical attention. “We ran into this animal. It's badly wounded and hurt so we brought it into town so these good people can tend to it," firefighter Victor Hugo Sanchez told Reuters. Inside Edition Digital’s Stephanie Officer explains.
California Fire Captain Receives Overwhelming Support After HIs 3 Children and Ex-Wife Die in Car Crash
A California fire captain lost his three children and ex-wife in a car crash and his fire station is asking the community for support, according to local reports. Steve Biakanja, San Jose fire captain, lost his 14-year-old twin daughters, his 12-year-old son, and his ex-wife on Sunday, according to KTVU.
16 Dead After Truck Rams Into Crowd in Turkey
A truck plowed into a crowd near a filling station in the Derik district of Mardin in Turkey on Saturday, killing 16 people and injuring 29. The accident happened as emergency services were attending the scene of another accident, according to video obtained by Reuters, which showed the green semi-trailer crashing into vehicles and pedestrians at high speed. Inside Edition Digital’s Stephanie Officer has the details.
Kiely Rodni Case: Missing California 16-Year-Old Likely Found Dead by Volunteer Divers in Submerged Car
A body discovered by volunteer divers inside a submerged car is likely that of a 16-year-old northern California girl who went missing two weeks ago, authorities said Monday. Kiely Rodni was last seen alive as she was leaving a campground party near Lake Tahoe, a few hundred yards from the reservoir where the body was found. The party was attended by an estimated 300 other young people.
Paddleboarders Out for Day on the Water in Argentina Surprised by 12 Whales
Valentin Villalba and Diego Schulz were out for a casual afternoon paddle-boarding in the coastal town of Monte Hermoso, Argentina, when they found themselves amongst 12 whales. And the incredible encounter was caught on camera. One of the boarders could be heard saying to a whale, “Hola, ¿que tal,” which...
Elephant rips handler in half after heat ‘drives it crazy’
An elephant tore its handler in half at a rubber plantation in Thailand – and police say the heat made it “go crazy”.Officers think the elephant was angry at its owner for making it transport rubberwood in the hot weather at a plantation in southern Thailand’s Phang Nga province.The handler – known as a mahout – was killed by a 20-year-old male elephant named Pom Pam. Supachai Wongfaed, 32, was stabbed repeatedly by the animal’s tusks and then ripped in half, officers said.Livestock officers were called to the scene and shot the elephant with a sedative dart from 500 metres...
Family Shocked to Find Seal Broke Into Their New Zealand Home
A New Zealand family told Reuters Sunday that they were surprised to find a seal had broken into their house, scaring away the family's cat and lounging on the couch. "I hear this flippity-flop along the hallway and it's like, 'oh, that would be a seal.' I cannot believe that would've come in through there," homeowner Jenn Ross told the news outlet. Inside Edition Digital’s Stephanie Officer has the details.
