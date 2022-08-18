Swedish economic growth set to slow significantly - finance minister

STOCKHOLM, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Swedish economic growth is expected to slow significantly during the second half of the year as high inflation hampers economic activity, Sweden's finance minister said on Thursday.

"We are approaching tougher times and a low growth phase," Finance Minister Mikael Damberg told a new conference.

