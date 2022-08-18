ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swedish economic growth set to slow significantly - finance minister

Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
STOCKHOLM, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Swedish economic growth is expected to slow significantly during the second half of the year as high inflation hampers economic activity, Sweden's finance minister said on Thursday.

"We are approaching tougher times and a low growth phase," Finance Minister Mikael Damberg told a new conference.

Reporting by Johan Ahlander and Simon Johnson; editing by Niklas Pollard

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

