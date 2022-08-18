ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allstate’s rate increase exploits loophole in state law, Georgia insurance commissioner says

 5 days ago
Georgia’s Insurance Commissioner says Allstate is taking advantage of a loophole in Georgia law to dramatically raise auto insurance rates for customers.

“We think it’s outrageous, but they are using a loophole in current state law,” State Insurance Commissioner John King told WSB on Wednesday.

Allstate is using something called “file and use” to increase Georgia auto insurance rates by 25% in September. That’s on top of the 14% increase already approved by regulators earlier this year.

“There’s clearly a loophole, and this is the only company that’s used this. I mean, most companies we work with understand we are in incredibly economic trying times, and they work with us,” King said.

©2022 Cox Media Group

