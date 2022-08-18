Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Florida Trio Scattered For Hiding Places After Publix Liquor Store Heist
One hid behind a Dumpster, one hid under some clothes and another tried running away, but three convicted felons from the Tampa area couldn’t elude deputies on Monday night. Mia Faithestella McCoy, 24, Eric Lesley Ealy, 33, and Tonneka Shanne Crawford, 23, are charged with
Florida Teacher Arrested Concealing Missing Child In Her Home
A missing teen has been safely recovered after they were concealed inside of a teacher’s home. Deputies say investigators were attempting to locate a missing juvenile who was reported missing by his parents on August 12, 2022, and that information they received led them to
1 deputy injured, 1 suspect dead after machete attack in Sarasota
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office said one deputy was sliced by a machete before other deputies shot and killed a suspect who allegedly broke into a home.
Bradenton couple dies in fiery food truck crash
Carlos Mendoza, 47, and his partner Alondra Lopez, 31, were the victims of a fiery I-75 food truck crash that happened Tuesday morning.
Missing Florida doctor's boat found abandoned offshore, crews continue search
The boat of a Florida doctor who has been missing since earlier this week was found, the Coast Guard said Thursday, but the doctor still hasn't been found. The United States Coast Guard Southeast said crews were searching for Dr. Chaundre Cross, whose 34-foot Crownline, "Vitamin Sea," was seen on Wednesday leaving Naples Bay Resort & Marina, about 40 miles south of Fort Meyers.
