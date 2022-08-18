ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Punta Gorda, FL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte County, FL
Crime & Safety
Port Charlotte, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Port Charlotte, FL
County
Charlotte County, FL
City
Punta Gorda, FL
State
Florida State
Punta Gorda, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
NBC News

Missing Florida doctor's boat found abandoned offshore, crews continue search

The boat of a Florida doctor who has been missing since earlier this week was found, the Coast Guard said Thursday, but the doctor still hasn't been found. The United States Coast Guard Southeast said crews were searching for Dr. Chaundre Cross, whose 34-foot Crownline, "Vitamin Sea," was seen on Wednesday leaving Naples Bay Resort & Marina, about 40 miles south of Fort Meyers.
NAPLES, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy