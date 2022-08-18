Read full article on original website
Serina Thompson
5d ago
Good they were caught. You can't just around doing things like that. I hope they get the time they deserve. My Condolences to His Family. May he RIP 🙏🌹
Reply(1)
8
Mr.Jackass
5d ago
This is the problem with society, people have children and don’t like to raise em the right way and let them loose like animals.
Reply(1)
12
TheSaint
5d ago
Well is clear that they beat that man senseless to death, including the two hoochie mamas in the video…they’ll all probably plead guilty and avoid trial.
Reply
8
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
fox5ny.com
Police investigating unprovoked attack on Jewish man in Brooklyn
NEW YORK - The NYPD is investigating a seemingly unprovoked attack on a Jewish man in Brooklyn. Authorities say that on Monday, a 27-year-old man was wearing traditional Jewish attire as he walked down Lynch Street in Williamsburg when he was approached by the suspect. The suspect then, without saying...
NBC New York
Scooter-Riding Duo Sought for Three NYC Armed Robberies in 32 Minutes: NYPD
A scooter-riding duo is being sought by police in connection to a string of armed robberies that took place over the course of less than an hour in the Bronx, the NYPD said. According to police, the first reported incident connected to the pair took place around 2:58 p.m. Aug. 14 in the area of University Avenue and West 180 Street. Allegedly, a 42-year-old man was approached by the duo riding a scooter. One of them hopped off the scooter, displayed a firearm and took the man's chain and wallet, which contained his personal ID, credit cards and $800 in cash.
wabcradio.com
VIDEO; Surveillance Images of a Suspect in a Subway Stabbing
New York, NY (77WABC)-The NYPD has released video of a suspect in connection with a stabbing early Monday inside a subway station at the corner of the Avenue of the Americas and West 47 Street. Police say a 27-year-old mane was riding a southbound ‘D’ train, and as the train...
Man stabbed with pocket knife on subway after intervening in harassment: NYPD
Police say a man believed to be homeless was harassing people on a southbound D train that was pulling into the Rockefeller Plaza station, and when the victim tried to intervene, he was stabbed in the stomach.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NYPD: Gun violence erupts across Brooklyn with 3 incidents within 3 hours
Gun violence erupted across Brooklyn with three separate incidents in less than three hours.
Newark Police Seeking Aggravated Assault Suspect
NEWARK, NJ – NPSD Press Release- Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé requests the...
Shooting Suspect Sought In Newark
A 33-year-old man was wanted in a Newark shooting last month, authorities said. Seth Muhammad is wanted in the Wednesday, July 27 incident in which a man was shot, 10 shell casing were found, and properties were damaged on West End Avenue near Pine Grove Terrace around 9:40 p.m., Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé said.
VIDEO: Woman handcuffed, robbed of $10K by fake police officers in Queens
Two men pretending to be NYPD officers raided a Queens home late last month after first telling a woman inside they were looking for her boyfriend before kicking the door open.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox5ny.com
NYPD cops on modified duty after fatal ATV crash
NEW YORK - Two police officers are on modified duty as the NYPD investigates whether they wrongly chased a stolen ATV that crashed early Friday morning, killing both people on the ATV. Modified duty means an officer has been stripped of his or her gun and badge and assigned to...
bronx.com
NYPD Custodian, Garfield Pratt, 55, Arrested
On Monday, August 22, 2022, at 2306 hours, the following 55-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 90th Precinct in Brooklyn. Arrested:. NYPD Custodian. Charges:. strangulation. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations and all defendants are presumed innocent...
fox5ny.com
Video: 2 teens brutally beaten, slashed in the Bronx
NEW YORK - The NYPD is asking for the public's help identifying suspects seen in a shocking video beating and robbing a pair of teenagers in the Bronx last week. Investigators say that just before 5:30 a.m. on August 20, the victims, a pair of 16-year-old boys were leaving an apartment on East 171st Street in the Claremont section when a gang of at least five suspects attacked them.
Man shot in leg outside Brooklyn restaurant
NEW YORK - Police are investigating a shooting outside a restaurant in Fort Greene, Brooklyn. It happened around 2 a.m. Tuesday on Myrtle Avenue near Carlton Avenue.Police said two men approached the victim and fired several rounds. Video showed bullet holes in the building and broken glass on the sidewalk. The victim, believed to be 17 or 18 years old, was hospitalized with a gunshot wound to his leg. So far, there's no word on the suspects. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man who violently attacked, robbed woman in subway station sentenced to 5 years in prison
A 41-year-man was sentenced to five years in prison Monday for violently robbing and assaulting a woman in a subway station last year, District Attorney Alvin Bragg announced.
NYPD: 2 men forced to remove clothing items at knifepoint, 3 females sought for questioning
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y.— Police are seeking the public’s assistance identifying three females sought for questioning after what’s being described as a bizarre robbery incident in the Bronx on August 12. It was reported to police that two males, ages 37 and 38, were allegedly approached by three...
2 men impersonate police officers to handcuff victims in BX apartment, steal $24K
The NYPD is searching for two men who posed at police officers to gain entry to a Bronx apartment and rob its tenants.
Woman shot dead in Brooklyn; 1 of at least 4 shootings overnight
BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A woman was fatally shot early Monday in Brownsville, marking one of at least four shootings in the city during the overnight hours, according to authorities. Police responding to a 911 call around 1:15 a.m. found the victim, 42, unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds to her body in the lobby of […]
Suspect punches employee, pulls her hair in LI shoplifting
A woman punched a store worker in the face and pulled her hair during a robbery on Long Island earlier this month, police said Monday.
LI man sentenced to 25 years in prison for brutally beating wife in smoke shop
A Long Island man was sentenced to 25 years in prison Monday for brutally assaulting his wife at a smoke shop last year, authorities said.
New York City 14-Year-Old Shot Multiple Times Waiting for Bus in Drive-by Shooting
NEW YORK, NY – A 14-year-old boy was shot multiple times while waiting for a...
Man shot during robbery attempt in Harlem: NYPD
HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A 55-year-old man was shot during an attempted robbery in Harlem early Monday, police said. The victim was struck in the left arm at 1532 Amsterdam Avenue at around 1:30 a.m., police said. The man was taken to the hospital in stable condition. A person of interest is in custody, but […]
Comments / 18