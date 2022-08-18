ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Capes is a superhero tactical RPG where the good guys already lost

By Mollie Taylor
 5 days ago

What would superhero universes look like if the superheroes... well, lost? It's an avenue not often explored, but it's what the team behind deckbuilder Hand of Fate is looking to do with its newest game Capes.

The tactical RPG looks at the bleak world of supervillain supremacy, where they managed to wipe out the good guys two decades prior and have since wreaked a fair bit of havoc. But now the new generation of superheroes are all grown up, ready to reclaim the city from the various baddies that have set up shop. It's a fun premise, and I'd be interested to see how a band of green champions can stand up against veteran ne'er-do-wells.

The trailer gives a good glimpse of what can be expected. There'll be a whole slew of superheroes to recruit, with the developer promising some neat diversity in powers as well as "ethnicities, genders, hopes, and dreams." The turn-based combat will have the heroes rescuing civilians from debris and taking on the bad guys throughout a series of missions. You'll be able to combine powers to create new and deadly attacks as well as upgrade stats and efficiencies to make your team even more powerful. If you're a fan of XCOM or Divinity, Capes may be right up your alley.

Capes is set to release on Steam (opens in new tab) in early 2023.

