ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bremen, GA

Leaning lighthouse tower of Bremen could collapse into sea

WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uIfFz_0hLzEnaX00
Germany Leaning Lighthouse Water police drive past the leaning Mole tower in Bremerhaven, Germany, Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. Officials in Bremen said Thursday that an iconic lighthouse at the German city’s port has tilted sideways and could soon topple over entirely. (Sina Schuldt/dpa via AP) (Sina Schuldt)

BERLIN — (AP) — Officials in Bremen said Thursday that an iconic lighthouse at the German city’s port has tilted sideways and could soon topple over entirely.

Public broadcaster Radio Bremen quoted the head of the water police, Uwe Old, saying nothing could be done to save the lighthouse.

“Unfortunately, I think the tower is going to be history in the coming days,” he was quoted as saying.

Authorities have banned ships from entering the Geeste River at Bremerhaven because of the risk posed by the leaning lighthouse, which is located at the end of a stone jetty that has long required repair.

___

Latest webcam picture of lighthouse: https://pss.wsv.de/wsabhv/webcam/360/wsa-wjn-bremerhaven-360.jpg

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS 46

Peachtree City councilwoman under fire for allegations of abuse of power

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A Peachtree City councilwoman is under allegations of abusing her power and trying to use her position for personal benefit. Public records reveal Councilwoman Gretchen Caola and her husband, Joe, have asked city workers to add speed bumps to the paths near their home, and tried to have a popular public path removed.
PEACHTREE CITY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Lucky Hawkins disappearance: Few signs of Georgia father one year later

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. - Tuesday marks one year since a Georgia father of three vanished without a trace. Lucky Hawkins' family says they last heard from him Aug. 22, 2021, days before he was supposed to check out of a Union City motel. They told FOX 5 Atlanta they think he was abducted.
WSB Radio

Reaction from neighbors to Midtown condo deadly shooting

ATLANTA — There was chaos in Midtown Atlanta on Monday afternoon. Police blocked off the front of the 1280 condominium building for much of Monday afternoon, as they investigated a deadly shooting. On Monday night, the Fulton County Examiner’s Office told Channel 2′s Larry Spruill the names of the...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Accidents
City
Bremen, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Berlin, GA
WKRG News 5

Georgia suspects found with over 2k pounds of meth in large construction pipes

MERIWETHER COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) — Three Georgia suspects were found with over 2,000 pounds of crystal methamphetamine stored in black corrugated construction pipes, according to the Meriwether County Sheriff’s Office. On Aug. 12, Meriwether County deputies found a large delivery of pipes on the lawn of a local resident. Investigation revealed 2,480 pounds of meth […]
MERIWETHER COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Street racers block interstate in Atlanta overnight

ATLANTA — Dozens of cars blocked the downtown connector in Atlanta overnight in order to lay drag on the highway. In footage, tire marks can be seen on the ground in the northbound lanes at I-75, I-85 split right after the 17th street bridge. Several people can also be...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Tower#The Lighthouse#Radio Bremen#Accident#German#The Associated Press
thecitymenus.com

Big Daddy Car Wash and Oil Change in Carrollton SOLD

Per a statement from the owners of Big Daddy Car Wash and Oil Change in Carrollton, the business has been sold:. “Big news to announce today! It may have been the worst kept secret in Carrollton history but it is with mixed emotions that we announce the sale of Big Daddy Car Wash and Oil Change. We opened for business on February 18, 1991 and today is officially the end of our business. We are truly thankful for all of the wonderful customers who have supported us over the years. We also appreciate all of the many, many employees who have worked for us over the years. The new owners will be doing some major renovations which will require them to be closed for a month or more. Please be patient during this time. They have some exciting changes planned and we know you are going to love them. – Mark and Pam Brooks”
CARROLLTON, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Place
Berlin, DE
thecitymenus.com

A List of What’s Coming to West Georgia & East Alabama

Our pinpointed coverage area includes the cities of Bremen, Bowdon, Carrollton, Franklin, Hogansville, LaGrange, Newnan, Peachtree City, Sharpsburg, Temple, Town at Trilith, Villa Rica, and West Point. * represents article from our media friends. ~represents news tip being worked by The City Menus. +represents direct link to a Facebook page...
GEORGIA STATE
CBS 46

Major Roswell road project delayed until 2026

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The estimated start date for the Gateway project in Roswell has been pushed to 2026. It has also increased in cost, from $50 million to $58 million. The project will widen portions of Atlanta Street from three lanes to four and add new turn lanes and roundabouts. These would make it a more effective travel option for motorists passing through Cobb County.
ROSWELL, GA
ifoundaquiltedheart.com

Lagrange, GA USA

My Granddaughter and I found our Heart while camping at Holiday Campground on our morning walk. It was near the boat ramp. It was a beautiful find, my Granddaughter was so excited! Thank You!❤️💜💛
LAGRANGE, GA
WSB Radio

Officers won’t face any charges in Rayshard Brooks shooting

MORROW, Ga. — (AP) — Two white Atlanta police officers who clashed with Rayshard Brooks acted reasonably during the 2020 encounter that ended with the 27-year-old Black man's fatal shooting, a specially appointed prosecutor said Tuesday in announcing his decision not to pursue charges against them. Officer Garrett...
ATLANTA, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

Boil water order issued for part of north central Cobb County

The county sent out the following alert advising residents in the Sweat Mountain area of north central Cobb County to boil their water due to a malfunction in the water system:. August 22, 2022 – Residents and businesses in a portion of Cobb County surrounding Sweat Mountain are asked to...
COBB COUNTY, GA
wrganews.com

FCPD investigating Wreck involving Cyclist

The Floyd County Police Department has reported that their patrol officers are investigating a possible crash that occurred Sunday morning on Calhoun Road. A cyclist was apparently struck by a vehicle around 6 AM on Calhoun Road at Burton Road (Near Georgia Loop 1). Anyone with information is asked to...
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
43K+
Followers
88K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy