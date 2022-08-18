ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Emergency bridge repairs on eastbound I-70

By Maris Westrum
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nF598_0hLzDp4Y00

DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Department of Transportation released information on emergency bridge deck work on eastbound Interstate 70 Thursday morning.

The work is being done on the eastbound side between Sheridan and Lowell Boulevards. Two lanes will be closed and only one lane will be open for travel.

CU Boulder student sexually assaulted at Williams Village North

CDOT said closures are expected to last most of the day and to prepare for delays, especially through the morning commute.

For more information, click here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Government
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Traffic
City
Sheridan, CO
State
Colorado State
County
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Traffic
City
Boulder, CO
Local
Colorado Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#I 70#Lowell Boulevards#Cu Boulder#Nexstar Media Inc
sentinelcolorado.com

Lane closures on Smoky Hill expected for next 2 months

AURORA | Starting Monday, East Smoky Hill Road will have left-lane closures going onto South Buckley Road for upwards of the next two months due to road construction, according to the city of Aurora. “Smoky Hill at Buckley will have left-lane closures onto Buckley in both directions beginning Aug. 22...
AURORA, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
CBS Denver

A Line train service resumes after wire stolen from tracks

RTD is having problems with people stealing copper wires from light rail tracks. For several hours on Tuesday, that theft caused disruptions for the A Line service between Denver International Airport and Union Station.The disruption happened at the crossing gates at Sable Boulevard and also at Chambers Road, causing malfunctions. Crews tell CBS News Colorado that thefts are happening so often they can't keep up. As soon as the wire is replaced, it's stolen again, they say.Today, shuttles bused passengers around the closed area until shortly after 4 p.m. when the trains started running again. The line to the airport...
DENVER, CO
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

29K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy