Emergency bridge repairs on eastbound I-70
DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Department of Transportation released information on emergency bridge deck work on eastbound Interstate 70 Thursday morning.
The work is being done on the eastbound side between Sheridan and Lowell Boulevards. Two lanes will be closed and only one lane will be open for travel.
CDOT said closures are expected to last most of the day and to prepare for delays, especially through the morning commute.
