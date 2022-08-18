Read full article on original website
Kardinals Offense Stalls In 35-13 Loss To North Pole
The Kenai Kardinals’ home opener matched the 1-0 Kardinals against Division II North Pole on Saturday at Kenai Central with the Patriots downing Kenai 35-13 in non-divisional football. North Pole 35 – Kenai 13. The first quarter of the 35-13 North Pole victory over Kenai produced only one...
KPB Executes Joint Funding Agreement To Maintain Stream River Gages And Gaging Stations
The Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly adopted a resolution authorizing the mayor to execute a joint funding agreement with the U.S. Department of the Interior U.S. Geological Survey to cooperatively maintain the stream river gages and gaging stations. KPB Mayor Charlie Pierce said:. “There’s a cost in this joint agreement of...
CIA Opens Soccer Season With Five Victories
The 2022 Borealis Co-Ed Soccer season is in full swing with the Cook Inlet Academy Eagles representing the Kenai Peninsula in the fall, small school co-ed soccer season. Teams competing in the fall soccer season include: CIA, Su-Valley (2021 champions), Birchwood Christian, Delta Junction, Holy Rosary, Lumen Christi, Nenana, and Tri-Valley.
Kenai Authorizes Agreement And Order For Sludge Press Replacement Project
The Kenai City Council enacted an ordinance increasing estimated revenues and appropriations that authorizes a construction agreement and purchase order for the Sludge Press Replacement Project. A formal invitation to bid was released in June seeking construction services to provide for the replacement of the 40+ year old sludge press at the wastewater plant. The department will replace it with a new Andritz screw press and its anticipated delivery is scheduled for late October 2022.
KPB Authorizes Standardization Policy For Solid Waste Equipment
The Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly approved a resolution authorizing a standardization policy with NC Machinery for solid waste Cat® equipment. The Borough’s Solid Waste Department requested a standardization policy with NC Machinery for all Cat® equipment used by the department in hopes to allow the Solid Waste and Purchasing & Contracting Departments to perform purchases of all parts, repairs, or maintenance on equipment through a proprietary procurement standardization policy.
Kenai City Council Accepts Grant Funds For Ballistic Vests
The Kenai City Council enacted an ordinance increasing estimated revenues and appropriations in the FY22 Budget and accepting grants from the United States Department of Justice and Alaska Municipal League Joint Insurance Association for the purchase of ballistic vests. The Kenai Police Department participates in a Ballistic Vest Partnership grant program through the Department of Justice, which covers 50% of the cost of ballistic vests purchased for officers.
