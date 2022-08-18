The Kenai City Council enacted an ordinance increasing estimated revenues and appropriations that authorizes a construction agreement and purchase order for the Sludge Press Replacement Project. A formal invitation to bid was released in June seeking construction services to provide for the replacement of the 40+ year old sludge press at the wastewater plant. The department will replace it with a new Andritz screw press and its anticipated delivery is scheduled for late October 2022.

KENAI, AK ・ 1 DAY AGO