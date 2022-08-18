ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Villa Hills, KY

WLWT 5

Crash on I-71/75 in Erlanger is causing delays for motorists

ERLANGER, Ky. — Northbound I-71/75 in Erlanger is backed up after a crash on the right shoulder, Tuesday evening. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. Police reported the crash near the I-275 interchange at 5:52 p.m. Delays are expected to exceed...
ERLANGER, KY
Fox 19

Pedestrian struck by streetcar in OTR

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A pedestrian was struck by a streetcar in Over-the-Rhine Monday night, according to Cincinnati police. It happened in the 1600 block of Race Street just before 10 p.m. The victim was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with what police say are very minor injuries.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Pedestrian struck in West End, critically hurt, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and critically hurt at a West End intersection overnight, according to Cincinnati police. It happened just before midnight Sunday on Central Parkway at West Liberty Street. It’s not clear if the pedestrian was in the crosswalk when he or she...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Cincinnati Police locate lost woman's family

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Cincinnati Police were able to help a lost woman get home safely. A Metro driver says she got on the bus near Reading Road and Forest Avenue in Avondale, but couldn't remember where she lived. Police were able to make contact with her family. A CPD social...
CINCINNATI, OH
eaglecountryonline.com

Alcohol Believed to be a Factor in Three-Vehicle Crash in Milan

The accident occurred on SR 350 early Sunday morning. (Milan, Ind.) – Alcohol is believed to be a contributing factor in a three-vehicle crash in Milan. The Ripley County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash on State Road 350 near the Tom Tepe Autocenter around 2:00 a.m. Sunday.
MILAN, IN
WLWT 5

1 dead in two-car crash in Goshen Township

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio — One person has died following a crash on State Route 28 in Goshen Township, Ohio State Highway Patrol says. Officials say the crash occurred around 7:15 p.m. on Saturday. Troopers say a 1997 Ford F-250 and a 2016 Kia Soul were traveling east on State...
GOSHEN, OH
WHIO Dayton

House destroyed after overnight fire in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN — Crews are on the scene of a house fire in Middletown that was called out late Sunday night. Emergency crews were called to the 1700 block of Manchester Avenue around 11:30 p.m. on the report of a house fire, according to initial emergency scanner traffic. Video from...
WLWT 5

19-year-old killed after Clermont County crash

NEW RICHMOND, Ohio — A 19-year-old has died following a car accident in Clermont County on Saturday night. According to officials, the Ohio State Highway Patrol Batavia Post is currently investigating a one-vehicle accident that occurred on Bethel-New Richmond Road. The accident occurred around 9:53 p.m., police say. According...
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

18-year-old injured after overnight shooting in Roselawn

CINCINNATI — An 18-year-old was rushed to the hospital overnight after a shooting in Roselawn. The shooting occurred on Crest Hill Avenue near Summit Road. Police say the victim was shot in the right side of his chest. He was taken to the UC Medical Center and is listed...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

30-40 firefighters respond to Indiana house fire overnight

GREENDALE, Ind. — A house fire in Greendale, Indiana, garnered a massive response from local authorities early Monday morning. Officials say a report of a fire came in around 2:09 a.m. at a home on Ridge Avenue. We're told 30 to 40 firefighters from across the area, including departments in Kentucky and Ohio, helped to put out the fire.
GREENDALE, IN
WCPO 9 Cincinnati

1 killed, 1 seriously injured in Clinton County crash

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that occurred Saturday afternoon at 3:55 p.m. on U.S. 68 in Clinton County. A preliminary investigation indicates that a white 2008 GMC Sierra, operated by Derrick L. Ison Sr., 40, of Hillsboro was traveling southbound on U.S. 68 when he drove left of center and struck a 2007 Chevrolet Equinox driving northbound, operated by Bonita J. Christon, 59, of Fayetteville head-on.
CLINTON COUNTY, OH

