Fox 19
Police looking for witnesses to crash that critically injured pedestrian in West End
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police have identified a pedestrian who was hit by a vehicle while attempting to cross the street in the West End on Sunday night. Brian St. Clair, 62, was struck on West Liberty Street between Logan Street and Central Parkway around 11:20 p.m., according to Cincinnati police.
WLWT 5
Crash on I-71/75 in Erlanger is causing delays for motorists
ERLANGER, Ky. — Northbound I-71/75 in Erlanger is backed up after a crash on the right shoulder, Tuesday evening. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. Police reported the crash near the I-275 interchange at 5:52 p.m. Delays are expected to exceed...
Fox 19
Pedestrian struck by streetcar in OTR
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A pedestrian was struck by a streetcar in Over-the-Rhine Monday night, according to Cincinnati police. It happened in the 1600 block of Race Street just before 10 p.m. The victim was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with what police say are very minor injuries.
WLWT 5
71-year-old doctor struck, killed while riding bike in Indian Hill
INDIAN HILL, Ohio — A 71-year-old man is dead after he was hit while riding his bike in Indian Hill. It happened Aug. 20 around 8:29 a.m. when Indian Hill Rangers and Madeira Fire responded to the intersection of Given and Beech Trail for a report of a crash.
WKRC
Driver of SUV killed in head-on crash with car hauler in Butler County
WAYNE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - One person was killed in a head-on crash in Butler County on Monday afternoon. An SUV collided with a hauler carrying eight cars about 12:30 p.m. on Hamilton Eaton Road between Wayne Milford and Eaton roads, according to the Butler County Sheriffs Department. The driver...
Fox 19
Pedestrian struck in West End, critically hurt, police say
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and critically hurt at a West End intersection overnight, according to Cincinnati police. It happened just before midnight Sunday on Central Parkway at West Liberty Street. It’s not clear if the pedestrian was in the crosswalk when he or she...
WKRC
Cincinnati Police locate lost woman's family
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Cincinnati Police were able to help a lost woman get home safely. A Metro driver says she got on the bus near Reading Road and Forest Avenue in Avondale, but couldn't remember where she lived. Police were able to make contact with her family. A CPD social...
WLWT 5
Police on scene of a crash blocking traffic on Beechmont Avenue in Anderson Township
CINCINNATI — A crash on southbound Beechmont Avenue in Anderson Township is causing delays, Monday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. Police reported the crash at 2:14 p.m. between Asbury Road and Witt Road. Delays are currently expected to exceed...
eaglecountryonline.com
Alcohol Believed to be a Factor in Three-Vehicle Crash in Milan
The accident occurred on SR 350 early Sunday morning. (Milan, Ind.) – Alcohol is believed to be a contributing factor in a three-vehicle crash in Milan. The Ripley County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash on State Road 350 near the Tom Tepe Autocenter around 2:00 a.m. Sunday.
WKRC
'Kia Boys' stolen car trend hits one local woman who wonders if she'll ever get hers back
AVONDALE, Ohio (WKRC) – It's a national trend that's hitting here in the Tri-State – people stealing late model Hyundai and Kia cars through a very easy method. And it's now left one local woman without her car or a way to get to work or her child to school.
1 dead after being struck by vehicle on SR 129 in Butler County
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP — One person is dead after being struck by a vehicle on State Route 129 in Butler County early Sunday morning. The crash happened on SR 129 near mile marker 24 in Liberty Township around 4:30 a.m., according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office. 38-year-old Ronald...
Fox 19
SUV driver killed in head-on collision with car hauler in Wayne Township
WAYNE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - An SUV and car hauler carrying eight cars were involved in a deadly crash in Wayne Township Monday afternoon, Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones said. Sheriff Jones says the head-on collision happened around 12:29 p.m. on Hamilton Eaton Road between Wayne Milford and Eaton Roads.
WLWT 5
1 dead in two-car crash in Goshen Township
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio — One person has died following a crash on State Route 28 in Goshen Township, Ohio State Highway Patrol says. Officials say the crash occurred around 7:15 p.m. on Saturday. Troopers say a 1997 Ford F-250 and a 2016 Kia Soul were traveling east on State...
House destroyed after overnight fire in Middletown
MIDDLETOWN — Crews are on the scene of a house fire in Middletown that was called out late Sunday night. Emergency crews were called to the 1700 block of Manchester Avenue around 11:30 p.m. on the report of a house fire, according to initial emergency scanner traffic. Video from...
WLWT 5
Lanes blocked following crash on eastbound I-275 near Anderson Township
CINCINNATI — UPDATE:. The crash blocking lanes along eastbound I-275 at U.S. 52 has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. Police are at the scene of a crash along Interstate 275, Monday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT...
WLWT 5
19-year-old killed after Clermont County crash
NEW RICHMOND, Ohio — A 19-year-old has died following a car accident in Clermont County on Saturday night. According to officials, the Ohio State Highway Patrol Batavia Post is currently investigating a one-vehicle accident that occurred on Bethel-New Richmond Road. The accident occurred around 9:53 p.m., police say. According...
WLWT 5
New video shows cyclist crossing bridge moments before being killed by hit-and-run driver
NEWPORT, Ky. — A new security video has emerged that appears to show a cyclist crossing the 11th Street bridge in the moments before she was killed by a hit-and-run driver. WLWT has obtained the security video showing two cyclists with lights on both the front and back of the bikes crossing the bridge around 12:24 a.m. Saturday.
WLWT 5
18-year-old injured after overnight shooting in Roselawn
CINCINNATI — An 18-year-old was rushed to the hospital overnight after a shooting in Roselawn. The shooting occurred on Crest Hill Avenue near Summit Road. Police say the victim was shot in the right side of his chest. He was taken to the UC Medical Center and is listed...
WLWT 5
30-40 firefighters respond to Indiana house fire overnight
GREENDALE, Ind. — A house fire in Greendale, Indiana, garnered a massive response from local authorities early Monday morning. Officials say a report of a fire came in around 2:09 a.m. at a home on Ridge Avenue. We're told 30 to 40 firefighters from across the area, including departments in Kentucky and Ohio, helped to put out the fire.
1 killed, 1 seriously injured in Clinton County crash
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that occurred Saturday afternoon at 3:55 p.m. on U.S. 68 in Clinton County. A preliminary investigation indicates that a white 2008 GMC Sierra, operated by Derrick L. Ison Sr., 40, of Hillsboro was traveling southbound on U.S. 68 when he drove left of center and struck a 2007 Chevrolet Equinox driving northbound, operated by Bonita J. Christon, 59, of Fayetteville head-on.
