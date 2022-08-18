Read full article on original website
'The One That Got Away' Star Ashley Algarin Welcomes Daughter Riley Rosalena:'So Very in Love'
One of the six singles featured on Prime Video's The One That Got Away welcomed daughter Riley Rosalena on Sunday, Aug. 21, at 12:54 pm, her rep confirms to PEOPLE exclusively. Baby Riley weighed 7 lbs., 8 oz. at birth and measured 20 inches long, Algarin says, revealing the sentimental...
Casey Affleck tells Jennifer Lopez to ‘get ready for some real dysfunction’ after marrying Ben Affleck in Georgia
Ben Affleck’s older brother Casey Affleck seems to be the family member with dark humor. The actor and filmmaker took to social media to officially welcome Jennifer Lopez to the family. Casey even warned his new sister-in-law. “Good things are worth waiting for,” he began. “Here is...
Girlfriend of Late Football Star Spencer Webb Announces Pregnancy: 'We Created an Angel'
Kelly Kay, the girlfriend of the late college football player Spencer Webb, announced she is expecting a baby more than a month after the Oregon tight end died in a rock sliding accident. On Monday, the model shared the pregnancy news on Instagram alongside a photo of herself holding a...
Patrick and Brittany Mahomes Celebrate Daughter Sterling's Half Birthday at Hall of Fame Ceremony
Last weekend called for double the celebrations for the Mahomes family. On Sunday, Patrick Mahomes was inducted into the Texas Tech Hall of Fame where he was joined for the ceremony by wife Brittany Mahomes and their daughter Sterling Skye, 18 months. In addition to commemorating the NFL star's big...
Priyanka Chopra Jonas Shares Glimpses of Daughter Malti in a Sweet Tribute: 'Love Like No Other'
Priyanka Chopra Jonas is blossoming with motherly love. On Sunday, the Baywatch star shared glimpses of her baby daughter Malti via Instagram while penning a sweet note in the caption. "Love like no other ❤️," Chopra Jonas, 40, wrote alongside pictures of the mother-daughter duo. One snap shows...
Casey Affleck Missed Brother Ben Affleck's Wedding Celebration Due to 'Parental Obligations'
Not all of the Afflecks could be in attendance at this weekend's big wedding celebration weekend. A source tells PEOPLE that Casey Affleck missed the Georgia ceremony celebrating his brother Ben Affleck's nuptials with Jennifer Lopez on Saturday "unfortunately because of family, parental obligations at home." Casey, 47, was previously...
Ireland Baldwin Debuts Buzz Cut, Feels 'More Beautiful Than Ever'
The model, 26, revealed photos on Saturday of herself with a freshly shaved head, the short locks bleached platinum blonde. "Don't tell me I won't do something because I will," said the caption accompanying the post. Her Instagram stories showed a photo of her in the chair, foils covering her...
Kevin Jonas Takes Cute Selfie Sharing a Milkshake with His Daughters: 'Three Straws for the Win!'
Kevin Jonas is sharing a sweet moment with his girls. On Monday, the Claim to Fame co-host, 34, posted a cute selfie on Instagram with his two daughters, Valentina, 5, and Alena, 8, as they share a chocolate milkshake together. In the snap, Jonas and his girls share the tasty...
Chelsea Clinton Says She Deleted Kanye West's Music from Her Workout Playlist: 'I've Had to Let Go'
While avid runner Chelsea Clinton used to listen to Kanye West while pounding the pavement, she's since removed the hip-hop artist from her workout playlist — due in part, she says, to his treatment toward Kim Kardashian and women as a whole. The former first daughter opened up about...
See Jennifer Lopez's 3 'Dreamy' Ralph Lauren Wedding Dresses for Georgia Ceremony to Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez's wedding wardrobe is befitting of a style icon. The bride turned to fellow Bronx native Ralph Lauren to design her dream wedding capsule — three striking dresses that she wore throughout her Georgia wedding celebration on Saturday, Aug. 20, with husband Ben Affleck. After marrying in an...
All About Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' 3 Kids
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are one of the longest-standing couples in Hollywood. The pair married in May 1996, one year after meeting on the soap opera All My Children, and they have been together ever since. The last few decades have been busy ones for the couple as they...
See Pics: Jennifer Lopez wears stunning couture gown during wedding with Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were all smiles during their romantic wedding at the actor’s $8.9 million property in Georgia. The bride looked stunning in a Ralph Lauren couture gown, while the groom went for a classic look in a matching black and white tuxedo. ...
Meghan Markle Started Feeling a 'Negative Connotation' of the Word 'Ambitious' When Dating Prince Harry
Meghan Markle has the mic. The Duchess of Sussex, 41, zeroed in on the theme of ambition for the debut episode of her Spotify podcast Archetypes, where she and pal Serena Williams discussed the double standard society sets for women who chase their dreams. In the opening of the episode,...
Craig Conover Says His Dream Wedding Is 'Completely Different' from Girlfriend Paige DeSorbo's
Craig Conover knows exactly what he wants in a wedding — even though it may not align with his girlfriend Paige DeSorbo's bridal dreams. The Southern Charm star explained why he wants a "laid-back" wedding, even though "Paige's vision is completely different than mine." "The reason I ended up...
Angelina Jolie Takes Daughter Vivienne to Meet 'Dear Evan Hansen' Tour Cast Backstage in Philly
Angelina Jolie is raising at least one theater kid. A source tells PEOPLE that the Academy Award winner, 47, took her 14-year-old daughter Vivienne Marcheline to see the North American tour of Dear Evan Hansen on Saturday in Philadelphia "just to see it again" after Vivienne "loved the show so much" when it stopped in Los Angeles.
Nicole Kidman Showcases Fiery Hair as She Flexes Her Toned Muscles in 'Perfect' Cover Shoot
Nicole Kidman is pulling a major flex as magazine cover model!. The Oscar-winning actress, 55, debuts a mod, new hairstyle––not to mention toned muscles––on the cover of the new issue of British publication Perfect. Kidman shows off seriously toned biceps, abs and quads in the photo,...
Watch the Sweet Moment Jenna Johnson Shares Her Pregnancy News with Husband Val Chmerkovskiy
Jenna Johnson is opening up about how she shared her pregnancy news. In her YouTube channel debut, the Dancing with the Stars pro revealed how she told husband Val Chmerkovskiy, their family and friends that she is pregnant with the couple's first baby. Val's portion of the video, also shared...
Sarah Hyland and 'Modern Family' Sibling Ariel Winter Bond on Wedding Day: 'Sisters For-Eves'
The Modern Family cast is as tight as ever. During Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams' Saturday wedding at Sunstone Winery near Santa Barbara, California, Hyland's cast members from the ABC sitcom were among the guests — and onscreen uncle Jesse Tyler Ferguson shared a particularly sweet moment on his Instagram Story Monday, showing Hyland and TV sibling Ariel Winter sharing a sisterly smile.
Lindsay Lohan Shares Behind-the-Scenes Getting Ready Photo: 'Glam Time'
Lindsay Lohan is too glam to give a damn in her latest Instagram post!. The actress and singer, 36, shared a stunning photo Sunday of her latest look by makeup artist Kristopher Buckle — sparkling eyes featuring smokey champagne shadow and a peachy-colored pout which matched her blush. Lohan puckered her lips for the camera while wearing a beautiful green gemstone necklace and what appears to be a white dress with feathered sleeves. She captioned the pic "Glam Time 💖 #bts."
