Jeremy Sochan Skips EuroBasket to Focus on Spurs' Season

Jeremy Sochan has fully focused on the San Antonio Spurs ahead of his NBA rookie campaign.

The San Antonio Spurs used the No. 9 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft to select Jeremy Sochan out of Baylor. He is an integral element of the team's core going forward.

Sochan, who is a 6-foot-9 forward with a wingspan that exceeds 7-feet, offers an intriguing option as a modern power forward . He is a highly versatile defender due to his instincts and lateral quickness.

Sochan, 19, is coming off a strong season during his sole collegiate campaign with Baylor. He appeared in 30 games in 2021-22 and averaged 9.2 points, 6.4 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 1.3 steals in 25.1 minutes per game.

Sochan is eligible to play for the Polish Basketball Association in international basketball, but will not participate in this year's EuroBasket as he remains focused on preparing for the 2022-23 NBA season.

“After long discussions with the San Antonio Spurs, my agent and family, we decided that I should stay in San Antonio and continue preparing for my first season in the NBA, the most important and longest season of my career so far,” Sochan said, per the Polish Basketball Association (h/t EuroHoops ).

There tends to be a "rookie wall" that comes for first-year players as they adjust to an 82-game season for the first time. Being properly prepared for that is of utmost importance to Sochan so he can maximize his rookie campaign.

“I am only 19 years old. Proper physical and mental preparation for at least 82 games next season is extremely important for my development,” Sochan explained, “I hope to become an important part of the Spurs and the Poland national team for years to come.”

It becomes all the more important for Sochan to be cautious with his preparation for his rookie season when considering he was sidelined for the entirety of NBA Summer League . He tested positive for COVID-19 prior to start of the Summer Spurs' practices beginning.

Sochan is looking forward to participating with the Polish men's basketball team in the future. They are currently part of Group D in EuroBasket and are competing for a chance to advance to the next round.

“Of course, I am disappointed that I will not be able to join the team now, put on the Eagles jersey and help in the battles against the best players and teams from Europe, especially since I am very hungry for basketball and competition,” added Sochan, “So, I will be a fan, cheering on and watching games. Let’s go Poland!”

