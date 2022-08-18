Pep Guardiola Makes Bernardo Silva Dig At Barcelona

After being linked with a move to Barcelona for the vast majority of the transfer window, it has emerged in recent days that Bernardo Silva will be staying at Manchester City. With Silva's future now seeming to be with The Cityzens, manager Pep Guardiola has made a dig at his former side today.

Many believed that the Portugal man was dead set on joining the Spanish giants but over the past few days it has appeared that Silva may be open to agreeing a new contract with the Manchester natives, amid reports that Barca cannot afford the midfielder.

Despite the confidence in Spain that the 27-year-old would end up moving to the Camp Nou, the transfer always seemed unlikely to materialise due to City's reluctance to sell their man for a low fee and Barca's highly publicised financial struggles. The Spanish club have had to activate several financial 'levers' just to register new signings, so financing a move for the City man always seemed to be a long shot.

IMAGO / ANP

The Portugal international is set to travel to Barca where The Cityzens will face off against the Catalan side in a charity match next Wednesday to raise money and awareness for the fight against ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis).

City boss Guardiola has been speaking to local radio ahead of the fixture and couldn't resist poking fun at the Blaugrana's failed pursuit of the player. Speaking to El matí de Catalunya Ràdio , the Spaniard said: "You'll see him play on Wednesday, won't you! And what is certain is that he will play with us. With City!”

With the issue of Silva's future now seemingly being resolved, it would be safe to assume that there will be no further movement either in or out of the club for the rest of the transfer window.

The only other question mark remained around the left-back position, with City reportedly wanting to sign a more 'senior' fullback alongside Sergio Gomez. However, the club now seem to be content with Joao Cancelo and Gomez as their starters on the left side so any further business now seems unlikely for the Sky Blues.

