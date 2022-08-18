Read full article on original website
Oklahoma Turnpike Authority board approves toll rates for PlatePay conversion
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority met August 23 and approved two agenda items. The items are aimed at aiding in the conversion to PlatePay, or cashless tolling. The routine vote helps establish the PlatePay toll rates for drivers along the Cimarron Turnpike as well as PlatePay...
NPS teacher resigns from district after sharing QR code for library access with classroom
NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) — UPDATE FROM NPS:. Tuesday evening, the Norman Public School district sent the following statement:. "A concern centered on a Norman Public Schools teacher who, during class time, made personal, political statements and used their classroom to make a political display expressing those opinions. Like many...
Oklahoma Human Services offer $1,000 employment incentive through Care for Kids project
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The demand for childcare professional is high and Oklahoma Human Services is confronting the ongoing threat with a state-funded project. Care for Kids is a state-funded project working to combat the shortage of childcare professionals by highlighting the importance of them and offering a $1,000 employment incentive.
Incumbent labor commissioner bests Roberts in party runoff
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) – Incumbent Oklahoma Labor Commissioner Leslie Osborn has advanced to the general election. Osborn faced state Rep. Sean Roberts in a runoff Tuesday to represent the Republican ticket in the November election against Democrat Jack Henderson and Libertarian Will Daugherty. The race gained added attention after...
Walters advances in Republican runoff for superintendent of public instruction
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) – Ryan Walters has advanced in the race for superintendent of public instruction. Walters, backed by Gov. Kevin Stitt, was in a runoff against April Grace for the Republican nomination. He’ll now face Democrat Jena Nelson in the fall general election. Walters, a former McAlester...
Tulsa County Sheriff's Office asks public to watch for kids during school hours
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Nearly all Green Country students are back in school now, so the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office is warning drivers to watch for students walking to and from school. Drivers need to slow down to 25 miles per hour in a school zone, stop for school...
Oklahomans against the death penalty hold abolitionist training
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — On Saturday, Catholic Charities hosted an Oklahoma abolitionist training where people gathered to discuss and take action against the death penalty. The training hosted a number of speakers, and emotions ran high as they shared their personal stories and experiences, all coming together under the same message: to abolish the death penalty.
Oklahoma lawmaker seeks to ban gender reassignment treatment to those under 21
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — State Sen. Warren Hamilton announced plans to refile legislation banning anyone under the age of 21 from undergoing gender reassignment medical treatment in Oklahoma. Hamilton originally filed the legislation in the 2021 session, but the measure did not receive a hearing. “My concern is that...
Recreational marijuana likely headed to the November ballot
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The people behind the push to legalize recreational marijuana in Oklahoma cleared a major hurdle Monday. The campaign had garnered enough verified signatures on an initiative petition for State Question (SQ) 820 to move forward, likely heading to the November ballot. A few hurdles remain...
ELECTION DAY: What you need to know for Oklahoma's primary runoff election
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Voters in Oklahoma will head to the polls for the runoff primary election and special elections today. This election will decide the Republican candidate for State Superintendent and several other issues. Oklahoma is a closed primary state, so you must be registered under the party...
