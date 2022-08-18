ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcalester, OK

Comments / 0

Related
KTUL

Incumbent labor commissioner bests Roberts in party runoff

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) – Incumbent Oklahoma Labor Commissioner Leslie Osborn has advanced to the general election. Osborn faced state Rep. Sean Roberts in a runoff Tuesday to represent the Republican ticket in the November election against Democrat Jack Henderson and Libertarian Will Daugherty. The race gained added attention after...
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Duncan, OK
Society
City
Oklahoma City, OK
City
Durant, OK
Lawton, OK
Society
Mcalester, OK
Government
Durant, OK
Government
Durant, OK
Society
City
Lawton, OK
Lawton, OK
Lifestyle
Mcalester, OK
Society
Lawton, OK
Government
State
Oklahoma State
City
Duncan, OK
Local
Oklahoma Government
Mcalester, OK
Lifestyle
City
Mcalester, OK
Local
Oklahoma Lifestyle
Durant, OK
Lifestyle
Duncan, OK
Government
Local
Oklahoma Society
KTUL

Oklahomans against the death penalty hold abolitionist training

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — On Saturday, Catholic Charities hosted an Oklahoma abolitionist training where people gathered to discuss and take action against the death penalty. The training hosted a number of speakers, and emotions ran high as they shared their personal stories and experiences, all coming together under the same message: to abolish the death penalty.
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Levi
KTUL

Recreational marijuana likely headed to the November ballot

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The people behind the push to legalize recreational marijuana in Oklahoma cleared a major hurdle Monday. The campaign had garnered enough verified signatures on an initiative petition for State Question (SQ) 820 to move forward, likely heading to the November ballot. A few hurdles remain...
OKLAHOMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy