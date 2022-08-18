ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parchment, MI

MLive.com

Hamilton football team optimistic after productive offseason

There have been plenty of behind-the-scenes signs that have given Hamilton confidence for the 2022 season. “We are a smaller team, as we graduated 24 seniors, but these guys have been very committed,” Hamilton coach Phil Koops said in a statement. “Weight room attendance was good, and our 7-on-7 was too. We attended a football camp this summer as a team.”
HEATH TOWNSHIP, MI
MLive.com

Five takeaways from the 2022 Grand Valley State football media day

ALLENDALE – The Grand Valley State University football team held its annual media day event Monday from Lubbers Stadium in Allendale and several players and coaches took the time to answer questions about the upcoming 2022 season for the No. 4-ranked team in Division II. Let’s take a look...
ALLENDALE, MI
MLive.com

Pinconning overview for 2022 high school football season

Walter Mulligan, third year (0-10) Pinconning football team preparing for start of 2022 high school season. The Spartans battled through a unique season, playing without head coach Walter Mulligan for the first six games while he went through cancer treatment. Interim coach Paul Hoisington guided the team to a win over Farwell that snapped the program’s 11-game losing streak. But Pinconning couldn’t build on that success, dropping its final six contests.
SPARTA, MI
MLive.com

Pair of transfers poised to play big role for Gobles football in 2022

GOBLES, MI – Low player turnout nearly caused Gobles to cancel its 2021 varsity football season last August, but those concerns seem like a distant memory to the current crop of Tigers. Though the team has fewer than five seniors, a robust junior class and solid numbers from the...
GOBLES, MI
MLive.com

Transfer RB adds depth to talented Mendon ground game in 2022

MENDON, MI – While spread concepts have come to dominate 8-player football, Mendon used its inaugural season of the game to show that a smashmouth, I-formation offense isn’t obsolete. Led by Evan Lukeman’s 1,721 rushing yards, the Hornets averaged 367 yards per game and 8.9 per carry en...
MENDON, MI
MLive.com

New ‘Coach Langs’ ready to lead Climax-Scotts football in 2022

CLIMAX, MI – Not too many high school football teams feature a hall of fame coach as their offensive coordinator, that’s the situation Climax-Scotts finds itself in heading into the 2022 season. After serving as a co-head coach last year alongside his son, Tyler, Kevin Langs stepped down...
CLIMAX, MI
MLive.com

10 sophomores set to make a big impact for Decatur football in 2022

DECATUR, MI – Between first-year head coach Scott Burwell and 10 freshmen on the varsity roster, Decatur’s football team had a lot of new faces in 2021. Fortunately for the Raiders, that youth delivered just enough success to reach the playoffs, but the best part of it all?
DECATUR, MI
MLive.com

Forest Hills Northern football: The two keys to success in 2022

Forest Hills Northern’s football team has plenty of goals this season, but two stand out the most as far as Huskies are concerned. FHN coach Eddie Ostipow said the Huskies were decimated with injuries a year ago when his squad finished 3-6 overall, so staying healthy is a priority.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive.com

First Michigan high school boys tennis rankings released for 2022 season

The Michigan High School Tennis Coaches Association released its inaugural statewide rankings for the 2022 boys tennis season and there are plenty of familiar programs making up the Top 10 polls in their respective divisions. In Division 1, state runner-up Bloomfield Hills is the top-ranked team entering the season, while...
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive.com

Hanover-Horton getting up to speed with new coach

HANOVER -- David Messer is stepping into his new role as head coach at Hanover-Horton and bringing in a new offense. On offense, the Comets are trying to use their speed to spread things out in a pistol look. It is still a learning process for the Comets, but slowly and steadily they are learning the new system.
HANOVER, MI
MLive.com

See which teams MLive readers picked as Kalamazoo-area football champions

KALAMAZOO, MI – Michigan’s 2022 high school football season kicks off Thursday, and a primary goal for every team at this point is a conference championship. With that in mind, we asked readers to weigh in on which Kalamazoo-area teams would capture league titles this fall, ranging from the big schools in the Southwestern Michigan Athletic Conference to the small-town squads from the Southwest Michigan 8-man Football League.
KALAMAZOO, MI
MLive.com

20 must-see Kalamazoo-area high school football games for 2022 season

KALAMAZOO, MI – Game week has finally arrived for Michigan’s 2022 high school football season, with the first matchups set to take place around the state on Thursday. The thud of toe hitting leather always sounds a little bit better on the season-opening kickoff, but Thursday is just Day 1 of a nine-week regular season.
PORTAGE, MI
MLive.com

25 Kalamazoo-area high school football players to watch in 2022

KALAMAZOO, MI - Toe meets leather in two days at high school football stadiums across the state, bringing an end to a long summer of two-a-days and conditioning drills. A full slate of games is on tap for Thursday, which will give fans their first glimpse of their favorite teams and players.
KALAMAZOO, MI

