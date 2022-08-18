Run-To-Earn Game Stepn Teams With Atlético de Madrid and Crypto Exchange WhaleFin for NFT Sneaker Collection

Read full article on original website
CoinDesk
Latin American Crypto Firm Ripio Launches Prepaid Crypto Card in Brazil
Latin American crypto company Ripio has started rolling out a prepaid debit card in Brazil that allows payments to be made in cryptocurrency and earns cashback rewards in bitcoin, Ripio CEO Sebastian Serrano told CoinDesk last week. The company hopes to release 250,000 cards, which were developed in partnership with...
CoinDesk
Exchange Giant CME’s Bitcoin Futures Just Hit a Huge Discount to Spot Prices
Bitcoin (BTC) futures at the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, one of the world’s biggest derivatives markets, just traded at the largest discount to spot prices in at least 2 1/2 years after a big market plunge and right before August contracts expire. Arcane Research keeps tabs on the average difference...
CoinDesk
Popular Uniswap Frontend Blocks 253 Crypto Addresses Related to DeFi Crimes
"The Hash" team discusses the GitHub data report, by Yearn Finance developer “banteg,” that the decentralized exchange (DEX) Uniswap has blocked 253 crypto addresses that were apparently linked to the sanctioned privacy tool Tornado Cash or possible to stolen funds. Also the team takes a closer look at the protest against a Tornado Cash developer's arrest in the Netherlands.
CoinDesk
Seven S. Korean Brokerages Plan to Start Crypto Exchanges Next Year: Report
Seven large traditional brokerages in South Korea have started laying the groundwork for their own crypto exchanges in the first half of next year, local newspaper NewsPim reported on Monday. The firms have applied for preliminary approval and establishment of corporations to run virtual asset exchanges, the report said. Mirae...
CoinDesk
First Mover Asia: Bitcoin Hovers Over $21K in Weekend Trading; India Crypto Industry's Challenging Year
Prices: Bitcoin catches its breath after its Friday plunge. Insights: India's crypto industry has faced a challenging 2022. What comes next?. Catch the latest episodes of CoinDesk TV for insightful interviews with crypto industry leaders and analysis. And sign up for First Mover, our daily newsletter putting the latest moves in crypto markets in context.
CoinDesk
Can Ethereum Fight Back Against the US’ Sweeping Censorship Attempt?
Well, the annoying market is still annoying, wishy-washy and boring (apart from bitcoin tanking Thursday night) so we’re going to keep leaning into tech, policy, privacy and other related topics until the annoying market stops being annoying. Don’t worry, though, there’s still plenty to chew on out there. For...
CoinDesk
Crypto Funds See Minor Outflows Amid Trading Volume Dip: CoinShares
Crypto funds saw minor outflows totaling $9 million in the seven days up to Aug. 19, as trading volume dropped to $1 billion, the second lowest this year, according to a CoinShares report. Bitcoin (BTC) investment products saw a third straight week of outflows totaling $15 million. The largest cryptocurrency...
CoinDesk
Bitcoin Miner Marathon Digital Targets Trimmed by Cowen
Investment bank Cowen lowered its revenue, adjusted EBITDA and mining margin expectations for bitcoin (BTC) miner Marathon Digital Holdings (MARA) following sluggish second-quarter results, and warned about the company's ambitious hashrate goals. Marathon delivered disappointing results in the second quarter as several thousand of its mining rigs were sitting idly...
CoinDesk
LooksRare Fork Sudorare Rugs for $800K Despite Crypto Twitter Warnings
Developers behind non-fungible token (NFT) platform Sudorare rugged users for over $800,000 in various cryptocurrencies Tuesday before deleting the project’s online footprint. Sudorare was a fork of decentralized NFT marketplace SudoSwap, known for its liquidity pools for NFTs and cheaper gas fees, and LooksRare (LOOKS), another NFT marketplace that...
CoinDesk
Bitcoin Website Editor Hodlonaut Receives Almost $1M in BTC as Craig Wright Case Looms
A prominent member of the Bitcoin community said in a tweet they had received a 47 bitcoin ($1 million) donation ahead of a defamation court hearing involving nChain Chief Scientist Craig Wright. The pseudonymous Hodlonaut, who works as an editor for bitcoin magazine Citadel21, has received a total of 52.679...
CoinDesk
Also-Ran EOS Token Now Hottest Cryptocurrency After Switch to Antelope
The digital token EOS, mostly a disappointment since its $4 billion initial coin offering in 2018 (EOS is down 37% since then), is getting a fresh jolt thanks to a technological shift announced last week. The EOS price is up 28% over the past week, the biggest gainer among 49...
CoinDesk
FTX Could Buy BlockFi for Only $15M – or a Lot More If Crypto Lender Hits Big Goals
As cryptocurrency lenders crumbled earlier this year, billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried swooped in several times as a backstop. His actions prodded creative headline writers to evoke the market panic of 1907 and argue the co-founder of the FTX exchange and trading giant Alameda is a modern day J.P. Morgan – a financier with deep enough pockets to save the industry.
CoinDesk
Australia to Use 'Token Mapping' as Framework for Crypto Regulation
Australia's new government, led by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese since May 23, will begin a review of how cryptocurrency assets are managed, with a view toward keeping practices up to date and protecting consumers, Australian Treasurer Jim Chalmers said in a statement released on Monday. "Australians are experiencing a digital...
CoinDesk
Bitcoin's 10% Weekly Drop Puts Bears in Control Ahead of Jackson Hole Symposium
Bitcoin (BTC) fell over 10% last week, its biggest drop in two months. Analysts say the price slide has put bears in control ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's annual economic symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, on Friday. The biggest cryptocurrency by market cap was sold as the Fed's July...
