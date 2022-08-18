ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
40 Sea turtle hatchlings found covered by ants on Captiva Island

By Mariana Ortiz
 5 days ago
CAPTIVA Fla. — The newly born loggerhead sea turtles were found apathetic and coated in ants on the island.

Sanibel Captiva Conservation Foundation and the Clinic for the Rehabilitation of Wildlife partnered to save the animals. Veterinarians checked the hatchings’ eyes, weight and overall condition.

One of the hatchlings showed severe ulcers in the eyes and remained in care under close monitoring.

After close examination, 39 hatchlings were released that same night. However, one hatching showed deformities preventing a successful release and was brought back to the clinic.

CROW shared that both hatchlings in care were successfully released earlier this week.

SCCF asks residents to not disturb nesting. Sea Turtle Hotline at 978-728-3663 to report suspected sea turtle stranding.

