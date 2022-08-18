ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Comments / 0

Related
u.today

Binance Announces XRP Rewards, 111 Trillion SHIB Could be Burned in Months, John Deaton Predicts Shocking Thing about Ripple Lawsuit: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

U.Today presents you with the top four news stories over the past day. Good news for Binance users: The world’s biggest exchange in terms of daily trading volume announced new rewards in the form of XRP for those who complete its courses and quizzes. The special offer lasts from Aug. 24 to Aug. 30. As recently reported by U.Today, Binance DeFi Staking added support for XRP, which allows users to "stake" their XRP and earn up to 1.40% APR in rewards. Binance also announced the addition of XRP as a means of payment with the Binance Card, making it available to over 60 million merchants globally through this integration.
MARKETS
dailyhodl.com

Top Strategist at $1,300,000,000 Crypto Fund Says Bitcoin (BTC) Could Explode Over 2,200% – Here’s His Timeline

The chief investment officer of crypto asset manager Bitwise Investments is unveiling his massive price target for Bitcoin (BTC) despite the ongoing bear market. In a new Stansberry Research interview, Bitwise executive Matt Hougan says that Bitcoin could rally by over 2,273% from its current price of $21,062 as he believes BTC will come close to gold’s market capitalization of more than $11 trillion.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Bitcoin Cash#Currency Trading#Earnings Reports#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3 Investment#First Mover Americas#Price Point#The Federal Reserve#Btc
Motley Fool

A Bull Market Is Coming: 1 Crypto to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid

Crypto prices have crashed several times over the past decade, but the market has always recovered. The Shiba Inu community has outlined an ambitious roadmap that aims to make the meme token more useful. Bitcoin is the most valuable, the most secure, and the most liquid crypto on the market.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
cryptopotato.com

Bitcoin Price Struggles at $21K, EOS Soars 20% (Market Watch)

EOS has gained the most from the altcoins, followed by ATOM. Bitcoin currently stands above $21,000. Bitcoin continues to consolidate around the $21,000 mark after dipping below that level on multiple occasions yesterday. Most altcoins are well in the green on a daily scale, with EOS emerging as the most...
STOCKS
dailyhodl.com

Top Analyst Issues Crypto Warning, Says Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) Showing Signs of Weakness

A closely followed crypto analyst says that Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are flashing signs of weakness despite their respective bounces over the past weeks. In a new strategy session, DataDash host Nicholas Merten tells his 515,000 YouTube subscribers that’s he’s keeping a close watch on the stock market as it may signal what’s to come for Bitcoin and Ethereum.
MARKETS
u.today

Here Is When Bitcoin Bottom Will Occur, According to Previous Bearish Cycles

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
MARKETS
Motley Fool

Should I Buy Bitcoin at $25,000?

After successfully testing price supports at $20,000, Bitcoin now looks to test the $25,000 resistance level. The overall psychology of the crypto market suggests that momentum could be shifting in Bitcoin's favor. Normally risk-averse institutional investors are also showing pent-up demand to invest in Bitcoin. You’re reading a free article...
MARKETS
CoinDesk

Morgan Stanley Says Tightening in the Crypto Market Has Paused

Institutional investors have stopped redeeming stablecoins and the coins’ market cap, an indicator of liquidity in the crypto market, has stopped falling. Even so, there appears to be little demand for positions to be rebuilt, Morgan Stanley (MS) said in a research report Friday. Last week was the first...
STOCKS
cryptoglobe.com

Ethereum ($ETH): BitMEX Founder Says ‘The Short-Term Price Action Is Ugly’

On Friday (August 19), Arthur Hayes, Co-Founder and former CEO of BitMEX, shared his thoughts on Ethereum’s price action. On August 16, Hayes published a blog post (titled “ETH-flexive”) that talked about Ethereum’s upcoming “Merge” protocol upgrade, which is when the Ethereum network is making the transition from proof-of-work (PoW) to proof-of-stake (PoS).
MARKETS
ValueWalk

Crypto Crash As Bitcoin And Ether Plunge In A Matter Of Minutes

Hopes that a rally in the price of major crypto currencies could be maintained have been dashed, as today’s crypto carnage rounds off an already damaging week. Bitcoin plunged by more than 5% in a matter of minutes, down to a 3-week low, while Ether also dropped like a stone. It’s not showing the pattern of a flash crash, as the assets didn’t immediately rebound sharply but sank even lower in the hours that followed. This fresh chill has descended amid fears that the market is heading for a crypto winter. Although at $21,800 Bitcoin is still some way off its June lows of under $19,000, volatility is once again wracking the market.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy