If You Invested $1,000 In Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin And Other Cryptos At Their COVID-19 Pandemic Lows, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
The stock market has performed very well in the past couple of years, and virtually anything investors have touched has turned to gold. In fact, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY total return since its COVID-19 bottom on March 23, 2000 is 83.6%. However, as well as stocks have performed...
u.today
Binance Announces XRP Rewards, 111 Trillion SHIB Could be Burned in Months, John Deaton Predicts Shocking Thing about Ripple Lawsuit: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
U.Today presents you with the top four news stories over the past day. Good news for Binance users: The world’s biggest exchange in terms of daily trading volume announced new rewards in the form of XRP for those who complete its courses and quizzes. The special offer lasts from Aug. 24 to Aug. 30. As recently reported by U.Today, Binance DeFi Staking added support for XRP, which allows users to "stake" their XRP and earn up to 1.40% APR in rewards. Binance also announced the addition of XRP as a means of payment with the Binance Card, making it available to over 60 million merchants globally through this integration.
ambcrypto.com
Why Bitcoin traders holding long positions may expect BTC’s downfall to be short-lived
Its been quite a painful week for Bitcoin [BTC] holders as the markets crashed, undoing its upside since the second half of July. Leveraged positions have particularly been in the receiving end, as quite a large number of long positions were liquidated. Zooming out on Bitcoin’s price chart reveals how...
dailyhodl.com
Top Strategist at $1,300,000,000 Crypto Fund Says Bitcoin (BTC) Could Explode Over 2,200% – Here’s His Timeline
The chief investment officer of crypto asset manager Bitwise Investments is unveiling his massive price target for Bitcoin (BTC) despite the ongoing bear market. In a new Stansberry Research interview, Bitwise executive Matt Hougan says that Bitcoin could rally by over 2,273% from its current price of $21,062 as he believes BTC will come close to gold’s market capitalization of more than $11 trillion.
dailyhodl.com
Top Crypto Analyst Predicts Brutal Ethereum (ETH) Collapse Toward End of Year – Here’s His Target
A closely tracked crypto strategist is predicting an epic collapse for leading smart contract platform Ethereum (ETH) heading into 2023. Popular crypto analyst Justin Bennett tells his 105,500 Twitter followers that he sees Ethereum plunging to a bear market bottom of around $300 as 2022 expires. “Unpopular opinion: the ETH...
Social Security payments: First half of $1,682 direct payment to be sent in just 10 days
Recipients of Supplemental Security Income are set to receive their first of two September payments in just over one week.
Their Crypto ‘Bank’ Failed and They Lost Six Figures Overnight – What Now?
On Sunday, June 12, at 10:20 p.m., George -- like thousands of other customers using crypto lending exchange Celsius -- received an email reading: "Due to extreme market conditions, today we are...
Motley Fool
A Bull Market Is Coming: 1 Crypto to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
Crypto prices have crashed several times over the past decade, but the market has always recovered. The Shiba Inu community has outlined an ambitious roadmap that aims to make the meme token more useful. Bitcoin is the most valuable, the most secure, and the most liquid crypto on the market.
cryptopotato.com
Bitcoin Price Struggles at $21K, EOS Soars 20% (Market Watch)
EOS has gained the most from the altcoins, followed by ATOM. Bitcoin currently stands above $21,000. Bitcoin continues to consolidate around the $21,000 mark after dipping below that level on multiple occasions yesterday. Most altcoins are well in the green on a daily scale, with EOS emerging as the most...
dailyhodl.com
Top Crypto Analyst Issues Alert, Says Bitcoin at Risk of Dropping Another 30% After Latest Correction
A crypto strategist who continues to build a following with timely Bitcoin calls warns that BTC could be on the verge of a deep sell-off event. In a new strategy session, analyst Justin Bennett says that Bitcoin has broken below its diagonal support that has kept BTC bullish over the last few months.
dailyhodl.com
Mysterious Bitcoin Wallet Amasses $3,000,000,000 Crypto Fortune in Just Three Days
A new Bitcoin wallet has amassed a massive crypto fortune after collecting more than $3 billion worth of BTC in less than one week. Data from BitInfoCharts reveals that the whale address has gobbled up 132,877 BTC, worth about $3 billion at time of writing, in just three days – between July 19th and July 21st of 2022.
dailyhodl.com
Top Analyst Issues Crypto Warning, Says Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) Showing Signs of Weakness
A closely followed crypto analyst says that Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are flashing signs of weakness despite their respective bounces over the past weeks. In a new strategy session, DataDash host Nicholas Merten tells his 515,000 YouTube subscribers that’s he’s keeping a close watch on the stock market as it may signal what’s to come for Bitcoin and Ethereum.
u.today
Here Is When Bitcoin Bottom Will Occur, According to Previous Bearish Cycles
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
CoinDesk
First Mover Americas: Fear Returns to Crypto Markets as Bitcoin Plunges Most in 2 Months
Price Point: After almost reaching highs of $25,000 earlier this week, bitcoin has dropped to $21,400, and crypto traders suffered $600 million of liquidations of leveraged bets because of margin calls. Market Moves: Is Filecoin network's incentive plan sustainable? CoinDesk's Jimmy He dives in. Chart of The Day: The U.S....
Motley Fool
Should I Buy Bitcoin at $25,000?
After successfully testing price supports at $20,000, Bitcoin now looks to test the $25,000 resistance level. The overall psychology of the crypto market suggests that momentum could be shifting in Bitcoin's favor. Normally risk-averse institutional investors are also showing pent-up demand to invest in Bitcoin. You’re reading a free article...
CoinDesk
Morgan Stanley Says Tightening in the Crypto Market Has Paused
Institutional investors have stopped redeeming stablecoins and the coins’ market cap, an indicator of liquidity in the crypto market, has stopped falling. Even so, there appears to be little demand for positions to be rebuilt, Morgan Stanley (MS) said in a research report Friday. Last week was the first...
cryptoglobe.com
Ethereum ($ETH): BitMEX Founder Says ‘The Short-Term Price Action Is Ugly’
On Friday (August 19), Arthur Hayes, Co-Founder and former CEO of BitMEX, shared his thoughts on Ethereum’s price action. On August 16, Hayes published a blog post (titled “ETH-flexive”) that talked about Ethereum’s upcoming “Merge” protocol upgrade, which is when the Ethereum network is making the transition from proof-of-work (PoW) to proof-of-stake (PoS).
kitco.com
The Ethereum Merge will be the biggest crypto event since the first Bitcoin was mined - Ran Neuner and Steven Sidley
On September 15th, Ethereum is expected to complete its merge from a proof-of-work to a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, which could have a major impact on the cryptocurrency. Ran Neuner, Founder and Host of Crypto Banter, said that the upcoming merge, also known as ‘The Merge,’ will be the biggest event...
ValueWalk
Crypto Crash As Bitcoin And Ether Plunge In A Matter Of Minutes
Hopes that a rally in the price of major crypto currencies could be maintained have been dashed, as today’s crypto carnage rounds off an already damaging week. Bitcoin plunged by more than 5% in a matter of minutes, down to a 3-week low, while Ether also dropped like a stone. It’s not showing the pattern of a flash crash, as the assets didn’t immediately rebound sharply but sank even lower in the hours that followed. This fresh chill has descended amid fears that the market is heading for a crypto winter. Although at $21,800 Bitcoin is still some way off its June lows of under $19,000, volatility is once again wracking the market.
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong warns investors to buckle in for a long crypto winter
The crypto CEO told CNBC that the company is cutting costs and shifting away from its reliance on trading volumes.
