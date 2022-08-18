Read full article on original website
Barton County Sheriff's Booking Activity (8/22)
BOOKED: John Carson on three Stafford County District Court cases for Probation Violation, to serve sentence. BOOKED: Rakel Ryan on Barton County District Court warrant for Failure to Appear, bond set at $200 cash only. RELEASED: Cody Day on Great Bend Municipal Court case, after time served. RELEASED: Eduardo Torres...
Industrial accident at Great Bend's Fuller Industries
On Tuesday, Aug. 23 at approximately 10:05 a.m., the Great Bend Police Department, the Barton County Sheriff's Office and Great Bend Fire Department ambulance personnel were dispatched to Fuller Industries LLC, 15 SW 40 Avenue in Great Bend. The call was in reference to an employee being severely injured in...
Driver dead after semi trucks involved in Kan. head-on crash
KINGMAN COUNTY — One person died in an accident just before 1 a.m. Monday in Kingman County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2019 Peterbilt semi driven by Marcus W. Craven, 72, Pueblo, Colorado, was eastbound on U.S. 54 two miles west of Kingman. The semi crossed the center...
Barton Co. Young Professionals mixer coming up Aug. 26
Peoples Bank and Trust and Kansas Trophy Experience are teaming up for the next Barton County Young Professionals mixer. The mixer will take place Friday, Aug. 26 at 6 p.m. at Kansas Trophy Experience, 54 SE 10 Road in Great Bend. The evening will include networking, games and food and...
Good numbers this summer at Great Bend pool
Now that the dogs had their turn, the pool season is officially closed at the Great Bend Wetlands Waterpark. Aug. 14 was the last day the pool was open for the public to swim, but last Saturday was “Bark in the Park” where dogs were allowed to swim around.
New drug testing business opens on Main Street in Great Bend
A new drug testing business has opened on Main Street in Great Bend. Dean Nuss and Ruth Joiner already own and operate Good Times Roll Limousine & Party Services. Needing a drug test to keep up with Department of Transportation (DOT) standards, they were familiar with the line of work. Now they own D & A Testing Pros LLC at 1702 Main Street in Great Bend.
Sunday alcohol sales back before the South Hutchinson City Council
SOUTH HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The issue of Sunday alcohol sales is back before the South Hutchinson City Council for their Monday meeting. At the previous meeting, Councilman Brian Garretson expressed a desire to allow the sale of alcohol on Sundays. City Attorney Mark Tremaine has since drafted an ordinance to present before the council for their consideration.
Kansas teen dies after SUV rollover crash
SCOTT COUNTY—A Kansas teen died in an accident just before 11a.m. Saturday in Scott County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2002 Mercury Mountaineer driven by Isaac Jeremiah Redburn, 18, Haviland, was southbound on Venison Road just north of Kansas 96. The SUV entered the west ditch. The diver...
Get active in September: Two Great Bend events for Suicide Awareness
September is Suicide Awareness Month, and a pair of activities are lined up to raise awareness in Great Bend. Suicide Prevention Task Force is hosting the 10th Annual Golden Belt Glow 4 Life one-mile walk and 5K remembrance ceremony on Saturday, Sept. 17, and the second annual Pedal for Prevention event on Saturday, Sept. 24. Suicide Prevention Task Force Chair Holly Bowyer said the events are important reminders for the community.
Ellinwood improvements on agenda for Barton Commission meeting
Plans to grow Ellinwood are still in the works. City Administrator Chris Komarek will attend Wednesday's Barton County Commission meeting to ask for assistance on a water and wastewater improvement project that will serve both the new hospital and a proposed housing development in the northwest corner of the city.
Road near Garfield to close for repairs Thursday
On Thursday, Aug. 25, Pawnee County Road & Bridge crews will be replacing a culvert pipe that runs under the curve at 200th Ave and F5 Roads, west of Garfield. The road will be closed to thru traffic for the day during the repair. Crews will have the new culvert in and repaired by the end of the day.
GBCF grant helps Stafford County find daycare solution
The Golden Belt Community Foundation recently announced the recipients of eight Golden Belt Spring Community Building Grants totaling just over $15,000. Stafford County Economic Development was awarded the largest of those grants at $5,000, and Stafford's Executive Director Kathleen Norman said the grant was beneficial in helping the county solidify a daycare plan.
Family comes first; new owners needed for Great Bend candy shop
A Great Bend candy store is hoping the dream of spreading sweetness to the community will continue, but new owners will be needed to do so. Owner Skylar Meeker of Sweet Dreams Candy Shop in downtown Great Bend announced plans to close the shop by the end of the year unless a buyer is interested in purchasing all the assets, obtaining necessary licensing and reopening the store.
Peterson Farm Brothers to headline free teen event in Hays
Area teens are invited to participate in the Ellis County 4-H Civil Discourse Workshop from 1 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27, at Fort Hays State University's Memorial Union. The event will introduce teens to the importance of civil discourse through a keynote address from Dr. Lori Kniffin from the Fort Hays State University Leadership Studies department. Breakout sessions for both parents and their teens will allow each group to practice these vital communication skills. The event will conclude with a free concert for all in attendance by the Peterson Farm Brothers. Free commemorative T-shirts will be given to the first 100 teens who register, and refreshments will be served.
Pretty Boy Floyd's in Ellsworth receives HEAL grant for repairs
Few towns conjure images of the old West better than Ellsworth. Pretty Boy Floyd likely never visited the city, but the speakeasy-themed steakhouse named after the infamous bank robber had its own following before shutting down in 2020. Last month, the Kansas Department of Commerce announced Pretty Boy Floyd's Underground Restaurant and Venue would be receiving $65,000 as part of a revitalization grant.
Barton County Commission meeting agenda (8/24)
The Commission meeting will be live-streamed through Microsoft Teams. Citizens may view the meeting through their own sign in or by signing in “anonymously”. Please follow this link: https://bit.ly/3wnHEzC. If you wish to participate in the discussion of any item, please call (620) 793-1800 for instructions. BOARD OF...
Lieutenant Governor visits INA Alert in Ellinwood
On Aug. 17, Kansas Lieutenant Governor David Toland visited Ellinwood to meet with the owners of INA Alert, Inc., a technology and security company. “It was exciting to have Lt. Governor David Toland and members of the Office of Rural Prosperity come to enjoy Ellinwood and share what tech INA Alert offers,” said INA Alert President Laura Strecker. “It's always great to have guests from the State Capital.”
Kansas health official: During stroke, time is brain
When a patient suffers a stroke, Hutchinson Regional Healthcare System knows time is the key to protecting the brain. "During a stroke, 32,000 brain cells die per second," said Julie Wiens, RN, Stroke Program Certification Coordinator with Hutchinson Regional. "Stroke victims who have blockages in the large vessels of the brain lose 2 million neurons per minute. We have a saying in stroke care. Time is brain."
BERAN: Children becoming responsible
I saw a funny post on a friend’s Facebook page a few years ago that said “If parenthood came with a GPS, it would mostly just say ‘recalculating’”. While I had to giggle, it resonated with me as a former 4-H parent and now 4-H agent.
